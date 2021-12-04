Wrangler NFR Round 2 Wrap Up

Contributed Courtesy PRCA

Bareback rider Jess Pope captures second straight round win

Jess Pope adds Round 2 victory to his resume. Courtesy PRCA, by Rod Connor.

Jess Pope has found a liking for rodeo’s biggest stage.

The Waverly, Kan., cowboy keeps on winning as he claimed his second round victory in a row with his 89.5-point ride on Big Stone Rodeo Inc.’s Fired Up at the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge.

Pope was thrilled with his ride before 16,860 fans at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“This feels awesome,” Pope said. “The NFR is starting the way I want it to. I had only seen that horse (Fired Up) once. I saw Caleb Bennett get on that horse in Walla Walla (Wash.) and I thought boy that horse bucks. I was happy to get on him.”

For 16 seconds of work in Round 1 and Round 2, Pope has earned $53,994. That cash grab has moved Pope up to second in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $174,018.

“That’s awesome. This is how I put food on the table. This is what I live for right here. I will go buy some cows when I get home.

“This is just a matter of doing my job. I know if I show up here and do my job every day and continue to try and win and perfect everything I do, then the cards are going to lay where they lay. God has a plan and I’m just living it.”

Tavenner keeps rolling in steer wrestling with another win

Dirk Tavenner stopped the clock at 3.4 seconds to take the win in Round 2. Courtesy PRCA, by Phill KItts.

A day after splitting the Round 1 win with Riley Duvall, Dirk Tavenner didn’t share the spotlight in Round 2.

The Rigby, Idaho cowboy clocked a 3.4-second run to capture the victory.

“I guess we all imagine things like that when we are kids, but it’s sure way different in real life,” Tavenner said about his second round win in a row. “I was expecting him to run, I knew I got a good start, then I worried a bit that I might have broken the barrier, but I snagged him.”

Tavenner has earned $51,164 in the first two days at the 2021 NFR and is second in the world standings with $130,212.

“My plan before I got here was just to run at the barrier and see what happens,” Tavenner said. “There is still a lot of rodeo left, so I’ll just see what happens each night.”

Parker Breding steals bull riding spotlight with 90-point ride

Parker Breding rode Outlawbuckers Rodeo’s Lose Your Bones to a 90-point Round 2 win. Courtesy PRCA, by Rod Connor.

Bull rider Parker Breding was back on rodeo’s big stage for the first time since 2018 and he didn’t waste the opportunity to make an impact.

The Edgar, Mont., cowboy had a 90-point trip on Outlawbuckers Rodeo’s Lose Your Bones to take the Round 2 win.

“This feels amazing,” Breding said. “I knew I could do it. I’ve been here many years and I’ve only won one go-round before this one, so I was really wanting to use this opportunity tonight. I knew it was possible. I had to stay forward on that bull, I knew that. I’d been on him before and he got ahead of me so that’s all I was really thinking about.”

Breding matched up with Lose Your Bones this summer and failed to make the whistle.

“Tonight, I left there with him,” he said. “He left me behind that first time I had him, so I really concentrated on staying forward, moving with him, and letting him do his thing. That got me around the corner just right.”

This is Breding’s fourth trip to the NFR with his others coming in 2013, 2015 and 2018.

J.B. Mauney, who split the Round 1 win Thursday, had a rough go on Friday after being bucked off Rafter G Rodeo’s Johnny Thunder.

The veteran star sustained facial lacerations that required stitches. He was treated by the Justin Sportsmedicine team onsite at the Thomas & Mack Center. His status will be determined pending further evaluation Saturday morning.

“They always told me every day all the way through school to use your head and I used it,” said Mauney, 34.

Derrick Begay/Brady Minor snared Round 2 title

Derrick Begay and Brady Minor blazed to a 3.9 second Round 2 win. Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts.

When their regular partners didn’t qualify for the 2021 Wrangler NFR, Derrick Begay and Brady Minor teamed up.

It didn’t take long for the veteran ropers to find their rhythm together.

Begay/Minor stopped the clock in 3.9 seconds to win Round 2.

The run by Begay/Minor was one tenth of a second off the NFR Round 2 record shared by Turtle Powell/Dakota Kirchenschlager (2014) and Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves (2020).

“You do all the thinking before you nod your head,” Begay said. “It happens so fast, and you try and ride your horse well and give your partner the best chance you can.”

Minor wasn’t overthinking himself when he arrived at Thomas & Mack Center.

“It was a good steer and when you make a run like that, it just has to happen,” Minor said. “Everybody has a game plan to be fast every night and our game plan was to try and leave them straight and place when we can place and try and catch all 10. I decided to throw faster than maybe I should have and luckily, I was fortunate enough to catch him.

“We were just hoping for the best. We are older now and been here a few times and know the routine. We didn’t have the greatest odds. Everybody else has been practicing every day together and roped all year together and the odds were stacked against us, and we are happy so far.”

Brody Cress takes top honors in saddle bronc riding with 87.5-point trip

Brody Cress rode CS Rodeo’s Kitty Whistle to an 87.5-point ride. Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts.

Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress has had his share of success at the Wrangler NFR in his career, winning the average in 2017 and 2019.

The Hillsdale, Wyo., cowboy grabbed the Round 2 crown with an 87.5-point ride on C5 Rodeo’s Kitty Whistle.

“The horse was awesome. That one (Kitty Whistle) is one of C5’s (Rodeo). I got to see her a lot but never got the chance to get on her. She always gives guys a great opportunity to be towards the top of the leaderboard, so I knew if I jumped out and did my job, she’d help me out.”

Cress has started the Wrangler NFR with back-to-back 87.5-point rides, which has him smiling.

“It’s been good so far. I’m just focusing on taking it one horse at a time and being as strong and correct as I can on every single horse. I look at it as ten one-day rodeos, not one big rodeo that’s ten rounds.”

Cress is third in the world standings with $195,333, which has him focused on his first career gold buckle.

“You know that’s definitely the plan,” he said. “I’m just going to do my job and keep taking it one horse at a time and preparing myself to be as successful as I can.”

Reigning world champion tie-down Shad Mayfield takes home Round 2 win

Clovis New Mexico’s Shad Mayfield rode his Rampage to a 7.2 second run to win Round 2. Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts.

Tie-down roper Shad Mayfield has had his struggles in his career in his first two appearances in 2019 and 2020.

The Clovis, N.M., cowboy stopped the clock in 7.2 seconds to take the Round 2 title.

“I knew she ran, we roped them earlier today and she dang sure ran harder than any other calf,” Mayfield said. “She got up earlier today, so I knew she was strong, so just used her as best I could.”

Mayfield, who is the reigning world champion, moved up to second in the world standings with $168,913 after his first career NFR round win in this his third appearance.

“This is first time I get to go to the South Point and get a go-round buckle,” Mayfield said. “It was a long time coming, I have always wanted a go-round win, so I guess my third NFR was finally time.”

Mayfield was quick to credit his horse for his success.

“This horse is Rampage, he won third for horse of the year this year and everyone has won on him,” Mayfield said. “I’ve had him for two years now and rode him at last year’s NFR, we just started clicking this summer and he has made it so fun and easy for me and I am excited for the next eight rounds on him.”

Dona Kay Rule wins barrel racing’s Round 2

Dona Kay Rule and Valor made 13.56-seconds look like smooth and easy. Courtesy PRCA.

Dona Kay Rule is a veteran of the NFR, and she had her talent on full display Friday night.

The Minco, Okla., cowgirl made a 13.56-second run to claim the Round 2 victory. A night after she hit two barrels.

“Honestly for me if I make a mistake, it is just a mistake and I let it go and go on to the next one,” Rule said. “I put the brakes on just a tick early last night and he just took it. It was that he worked and not that it was a big mistake. Tonight, I just left him alone and went all the way into my spot.”

After her winning run Friday, Rule is hoping she ride this momentum.

“These horses are incredible and I’m hoping Valor stays healthy and not sore. Valor seems to like the ground so that is good. He hit his spots and it felt comfortable and smooth tonight. He loves it when the crowd goes wild, and they did that tonight.”

2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Results

Round 2, Dec. 3

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev.

Bareback Riding: Second round: 1. Jess Pope, 89.5 points on Big Stone Rodeo Inc.’s Fired Up, $26,997; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 88, $21,336; 3. Cole Reiner, 86, $16,111; 4. (tie) Clayton Biglow and Kaycee Feild, 85, $9,144 each; 6. (tie) Tanner Aus and Taylor Broussard, 84.5, $2,177; 8. Orin Larsen, 84; 9. Tim O’Connell, 83; 10. Cole Franks, 82.5; 11. Richmond Champion, 81.5; 12. Tilden Hooper, 80.5; 13. R.C. Landingham, 77; 14. Zach Hibler, 74; 15. Caleb Bennett, 69. Average leaders: 1. Jess Pope, 180 points on two head; 2. Cole Reiner, 174.5; 3. Kaycee Feild, 171; 4. Cole Franks, 169.5; 5. Tanner Aus, 167.5; 6. (tie) Tilden Hooper and Tim O’Connell, 166 each; 8. Taylor Broussard, 165.5; 9. Orin Larsen, 165; 10. (tie) Clayton Biglow and Richmond Champion, 164.5; 12. R.C. Landingham, 164; 13. Garrett Shadbolt, 157.5; 14. Zach Hibler, 151.5; 15. Caleb Bennett, 148.5. World standings: 1. Tilden Hooper, $176,306; 2. Jess Pope, $174,018; 3. Tim O’Connell, $166,056; 4. Clayton Biglow, $161,148; 5. Kaycee Field, $151,967; 6. Caleb Bennett, $150,213; 7. Cole Reiner, $145,663; 8. Garrett Shadbolt, $127,349; 9. Richmond Champion, $108,945; 10. Orin Larsen, $107,844; 11. Cole Franks, $101,110; 12. Tanner Aus, $97,852; 13. R.C. Landingham, $95,845; 14. Taylor Broussard, $82,381; 15. Zach Hibler, $75,381.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Dirk Tavenner, 3.4 seconds, $26,997; 2. Jacob Talley, 3.5, $21,336 ; 3. Riley Duvall, 3.6, $16,111; 4. (tie) Jesse Brown and Dakota Eldridge, 3.7, $9,144 each; 6. (tie) Scott Guenthner and Curtis Cassidy, 3.8, $2,177 each; 8. Will Lummus, 4.0; 9. Tristan Martin, 4.3; 10. Cody Devers, 4.5; 11. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.9; 12. Rowdy Parrott, 5.5; 13. Tyler Pearson, 7.3; 14. Tyler Waguespack, 13.1; 15. Stockton Graves, NT. Average leaders: 1. Dirk Tavenner, 7.1 seconds on two head; 2. Riley Duvall, 7.3; 3. Tristan Martin, 8.1; 4. Jesse Brown, 8.2; 5. Jacob Talley, 8.6; 6. Scott Guenthner, 8.8; 7. (tie) Will Lummus and Curtis Cassidy, 9.4 each; 9. Stetson Jorgensen, 9.8; 10. Rowdy Parrott, 10.2; 11. Tyler Pearson, 11.7; 12. Cody Devers, 12.3; 13. Dakota Eldridge, 14.7; 14. Tyler Waguespack, 17.6; 15. Stockton Graves, 5.7 on one head. World standings: 1. Jacob Talley, $148,593; 2. Dirk Tavenner, $130,212; 3. Jesse Brown, $117,163; 4. Riley Duvall, $116,998; 5. Tyler Pearson, $102,930; 6. Dakota Eldridge, $100,928; 7. Tyler Waguespack, $92,103; 8. Tristan Martin, $91,183; 9. Will Lummus, $89,017; 10. Scott Guenthner, $87,131; 11. Stetson Jorgensen, $81,668; 12. Stockton Graves, $71,223; $81,223; 13. Cody Devers, $77,715; 14. Rowdy Parrott, $77,254; 15. Curtis Cassidy, $76,725.

Team Roping: 1. Derrick Begay/Brady Minor, 3.9 seconds, $26,997 each; 2. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 4.2, $21,336; 3. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.3, $16,111; 4. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jake Long and Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.4, $9,144 each; 6. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.6, $4,354; 7. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.1; 8. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 5.5; 9. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 5.8; 10. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 9.2; 11. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 17.3; 12. (tie) Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich and Quinn Kesler/Joseph Harrison, NT. Average leaders: 1. Derrick Begay/Brady Minor, 8.8 seconds on two head; 2. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, and Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 9.2 each; 4. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 10.0; 5. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 13.6; 6. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 15.0; 7. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 15.5; 8. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 26.8; 9. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 4.0 on one head; 10. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 4.2; 11. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 4.4; 12. Quinn Kesler/Joseph Harrison, 4.8; 13. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 5.8; 14. Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 9.9; 15. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, NT. World standings (headers): 1. Dustin Egusquiza, $157,516; 2. Erich Rogers, $153,353; 3. Kaleb Driggers, $149,796; 4. Clay Smith, $142,342; 5. Tyler Wade, $126,035; 6. Derrick Begay, $113,551; 7. Clay Tryan, $113,394; 8. Coleman Proctor, $94,091; 9. Cody Snow, $89,677; 10. Andrew Ward, $87,986; 11. Clint Summers, $84,483; 12. Quinn Kesler, $83,725; 13. Brenten Hall, $83,506; 14. Rhen Richard, $81,545; 15. Coy Rahlmann, $73,926. World standings (heeler): 1. Junior Nogueira, $164,181; 2. Paden Bray, $148,273; 3. Jade Corkill, $142,342; 4. Travis Graves, $136,869; 5. Trey Yates, $121,179; 6. Jake Long, $114,370; 7. Wesley Thorp, $112,037; 8. Brady Minor, $104,536; 9. Logan Medlin, $100,671; 10. Buddy Hawkins II, $87,986; 11. Chase Tryan, $84,776; 12. Joseph Harrison, $83,010; 13. Ross Ashford, $81,822; 14. Jeremy Buhler, $80,512; 15. Douglas Rich, $73,849.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Brody Cress, 87.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s Kitty Whistle, $26,997; 2. (tie) Chase Brooks and Spencer Wright, 85.5, $18,724 each; 4. (tie) Ryder Wright and Zeke Thurston, 84.5, $9,144 each; 6. Kolby Wanchuk, 83, $4,354; 7. Dawson Hay, 80; 8. Layton Green, 75.5; 9. Cody DeMoss, 74.5; 10. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright, Wyatt Casper, Sage Newman, Ben Andersen, Tegan Smith and Wade Sundell, NT. Average leaders: 1. Brody Cress, 175 points on two head; 2. Chase Brooks, 174; 3. Zeke Thurston, 173; 4. Ryder Wright, 171.5; 5. Spencer Wright, 170; 6. Kolby Wanchuk, 167; 7. Dawson Hay, 162.5; 8. Cody DeMoss, 156.5; 9. Layton Green, 156; 10. Tegan Smith, 84.5 on one head; 11. Stetson Dell Wright, 84; 12. Sage Newman, 83.5; 13. (tie) Wyatt Casper, Ben Andersen and Wade Sundell, NS. World standings: 1. Ryder Wright, $212,359; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, $203,096; 3. Brody Cress, $195,333; 4. Chase Brooks, $150,278; 5. Zeke Thurston, $143,113; 6. Dawson Hay, $130,349; 7. Layton Green, $112,246; 8. Spencer Wright, $108,446; 9. Kolby Wanchuk, $101,213; 10. Tegan Smith, $98,475; 11. Wyatt Casper, $94,948; 12. Sage Newman, $92,718; 13. Ben Andersen, $92,234; 14. Wade Sundell, $89,160; 15. Cody DeMoss, $84,799.

Tie-Down Roping: 1. Shad Mayfield, 7.2 seconds, $26,997; 2. Cory Solomon, 7.8, $21,336; 3. Haven Meged, 8.2, $16,111; 4. Tuf Case Cooper, 8.4, $11,321; 5. Justin Smith, 8.6, $6,967; 6. Hunter Herrin, 8.8, $4,354; 7. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Taylor Santos, 8.9 each; 9. Westyn Hughes, 9.0; 10. Caleb Smidt, 9.4; 11. Ty Harris, 9.7; 12. Marty Yates, 12.1; 13. Ryan Jarrett, 18.1; 14. Marcos Costa, 22.1; 15. John Douch, NT. Average leaders: 1. Shane Hanchey, 16.3 seconds on two head; 2. Shad Mayfield, 16.5; 3. Cory Solomon, 16.9; 4. Ty Harris, 17.4; 5. Taylor Santos, 17.5; 6. Haven Meged, 17.7; 7. Caleb Smidt, 18.0; 8. Justin Smith, 18.4; 9. Westyn Hughes, 19.0; 10. Hunter Herrin, 21.9; 11. Marty Yates, 22.1; 12. Tuf Case Cooper, 25.8; 13. Ryan Jarrett, 26.4; 14. Marcos Costa, 33.3; 15. John Douch, 10.7 on one head. World standings: 1. Shane Hanchey, $212,076; 2. Shad Mayfield, $168,913; 3. Caleb Smidt, $146,023; 4. Westyn Hughes, $143,337; 5. Tuf Case Cooper, $141,795; 6. Ty Harris, $141,692; 7. Cory Solomon, $134,842; 8. Haven Meged, $125,037; 9. Marcos Costa, $123,742; 10. Justin Smith, $122,951; 11. Ryan Jarrett, $118,044; 12. Marty Yates, $110,751; 13. Taylor Santos, $108,182; 14. Hunter Herrin, $104,133; 15. John Douch, $98,874.

Barrel Racing: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 13.56 seconds, $26,997; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 13.70, $21,336; 3. Shelley Morgan, 13.73, $16,111; 4. Stevi Hillman, 13.74, $11,321; 5. Wenda Johnson, 13.77, $6,967; 6. Jordon Briggs, 13.81, $4,354; 7. Cheyenne Wimberley, 13.85; 8. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.86; 9. Hailey Kinsel, 13.88; 10. Molly Otto, 13.89; 11. Jessica Routier, 13.90; 12. Emily Miller-Beisel, 13.96; 13. Amanda Welsh, 13.98; 14. Nellie Miller, 14.03; 15. Ivy Saebens, 24.29. Average leaders: 1. Cheyenne Wimberley, 27.62 seconds on two runs; 2. Hailey Kinsel, 27.66; 3. Stevi Hillman, 27.69; 4. Jordon Briggs, 27.70; 5. Amanda Welsh, 27.75; 6. Emily Miller-Beisel, 27.77; 7. Shelley Morgan, 27.78; 8. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 27.82; 9. Lisa Lockhart, 27.83; 10. Molly Otto, 28.10; 11. Jessica Routier, 28.38; 12. Nellie Miller, 33.04; 13. Dona Kay Rule, 37.28; 14. Wenda Johnson, 37.64; 15. Ivy Saebens, 38.26. World Standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $139,640; 2. Jordon Briggs, $123,940; 3. Dona Kay Rule, $121,987; 4. Shelley Morgan, $120,340; 5. Cheyenne Wimberley, $111,299; 6. Amanda Welsh, $111,086; 7. Stevi Hillman, $96,854; 8. Lisa Lockhart, $96,380; 9. Emily Miller-Beisel, 94,794; 10. Jessica Routier, $88,847; 11. Nellie Miller, $85,519; 12. Wenda Johnson, $84,352; 13. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $83,786; 14. Ivy Saebens, $80,806; 15. Molly Otto, $74,173.

Bull Riding: 1. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 90.0 points on Outlawbuckers Rodeo’s Lose Your Bones, $29,827; 2. Sage Kimzey, 87.5, $24,167; 3. Shane Proctor, 86.5, $18,941; 4. Stetson Dell Wright, 80.5, $14,152; 5. (tie) Josh Frost, Creek Young, J.B. Mauney, Trey Benton III, Dustin Donovan Boquet, Clayton Sellars, Ky Hamilton, Boudreaux Campbell, Ruger Piva, Roscoe Jarboe and Braden Richardson, NS. Average leaders: 1. Sage Kimzey, 174.5 points on two head; 2. Parker Breding, 171.5; 3. Shane Proctor, 169; 4. (tie) J.B. Mauney and Ky Hamilton, 87.5 points on one head; 6. (tie) Trey Benton III and Ruger Piva, 86.5; 8. Boudreaux Campbell, 86; 9. Clayton Sellars, 83; 10. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright and Roscoe Jarboe, 80.5; 12. (tie) Josh Frost, Creek Young, Dustin Donovan Boquet, and Braden Richardson, NS. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $315,016; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, $228,252; 3. Clayton Sellars, $157,021; 4. Creek Young, $153,512; 5. J.B. Mauney $146,466; 6. Parker Breding, $142,541; 7. Josh Frost, $140,192; 8. Ky Hamilton, $135,914; 9. Shane Proctor, $126,869; 10. Dustin Donovan Bouquet, $122,011; 11. Trey Benton III, $117,936; 12. Ruger Piva, $117,412; 13. Boudreaux Campbell, $111,264; 14. Braden Richardson, $108,540; 15. Roscoe Jarboe, $105,778. All-Around: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, $351,804; 2. Paden Bray, $176,480; 3. Clay Smith, $158,132; 4. Caleb Smidt, $151,455; 5. Tuf Case Cooper, $142,882; 6. Taylor Santos, $132,787; 7. Rhen Richard, $112,913; 8. Josh Frost, $110,729; 9. Marty Yates, $97,743; 10. Landon McClaugherty, $68,842.