Rule and Valor Rebounds To Win Round 2

Contributed Courtesy WPRA, Photography Courtesy WPRA, by Springer

Dona Kay Rule and Valor run to victory in Round 2. Courtesy WPRA, by Springer.

The 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo didn’t start the way Dona Kay Rule had hoped with two downed barrels but she brushed it off and rebounded in championship style in the second round.

“Honestly for me if I make a mistake, it is just a mistake and I let it go and go on to the next one,” said Rule of Minco, Oklahoma. “I put the brakes on just a tick early last night and he just took it. It was that he worked and not that it was a big mistake. Tonight I just left him alone and went all the way into my spot.”

Rule aboard the WPRA Horse With The Most Heart, High Valor, turned in the fastest time thus far with a 13.56 second run. Rule was second out on the ground tonight and she made it count.

“Valor seems to like the ground so that is good,” noted Rule. “He hit his spots tonight and it felt comfortable and smooth tonight. He loves it when the crowd goes wild and they did that tonight.”

Rule added $26,997 to her earnings tonight and is currently ranked third in the world. Hailey Kinsel didn’t place in the money tonight with a 13.88 but still holds the top spot in the world standings with $139,640. Round 1 winner Cheyenne Wimberley leads the average after two nights with a time of 27.62 seconds.

Third round action gets underway, Saturday, December 4 at 5:45 p.m. PT LIVE on the Cowboy Channel.

Don’t forget to vote for the Jerry Ann Taylor Best Dressed Cowgirl each night at https://wpra.com/index.php/nfr-2021-jerry-ann-taylor-awards-auto-schedule.