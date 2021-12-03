Wimberley, Welsh Top the Leaderboard on Night No. 1

Contributed Courtesy WPRA, Photography by Springer

Cheyenne Wimberley, Courtesy WPRA, by Springer

Amanda Welsh, Courtesy WPRA, by Springer A tie with a blazing 13.77 seconds took Round 1 with Cheyenne Wimberley and Amanda Welsh sharing the win.

Not too often is there actually a tie in the barrel racing but that is what the result was during the opening performance at the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas and Mack Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cheyenne Wimberley making her fifth appearance and Amanda Welsh her first both rode their way to the winner’s circle. They turned in back-to-back times of 13.77 seconds to knock three-time and reigning world champion Hailey Kinsel off the top spot on the leaderboard.

“It felt awesome and was such a relief,” said Wimberley on her first ever NFR round win. “To know the horsepower was tight and the go-round ended in a tie and times were back-to-back. To be here five times and finally get the win it was great. It definitely knocked off a goal of mine tonight.”

Welsh spent some years in the stands watching her brother compete in the bull riding several years ago but tonight was her night and she made it count. Riding her homegrown horse Fire Fly she matched Wimberley’s time.

“We just wanted a solid run and it was great,” said Welsh. “He [Fire Fly] really reacts to the music and the loud crowds. It helped him fire a little more.

“It helps you get your finals off to a good start and a good base run to go off for the next round.”

Welsh is also competing for the Jerry Ann Taylor Best Dressed Award and she was sporting the Vegas look on night number one. Be sure to go to www.wpra.com to vote nightly for your best dressed cowgirl.

Second round action gets underway, Friday, December 3 at 6:45 p.m. PT LIVE on the Cowboy Channel.

