Wrangler NFR Round 1

Tie-down roper Shane Hanchey captures emotional Round 1 victory

Shane Hanchey & Peso rope one in 7.4 seconds for the Round 1 Win. Photography Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts

Less than two weeks before the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge, tie-down roper Shane Hanchey was dealt some adversity.

The primary horse Hanchey was aboard all season – TJ – passed away. The horse was owned by Logan Bird.

Hanchey said the loss wouldn’t set him back at the Wrangler NFR and it didn’t – at least for Round 1.

The Sulphur, La., native clocked a 7.4-second run to win the round before 16,804 fans at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“That run was so much more than a round win, with me losing TJ, 10 days ago and he was what I was planning on riding at the Finals, so I really wasn’t sure what I was going to do,” Hanchey said.

Hanchey, the 2013 world champion, leads the world standings with $212,076. He earned $26,997 for the victory.

However, Hanchey had his doubts about getting on Peso.

“I said Logan, he’s never been there, and Logan said ‘you have to trust me’,” Hanchey said. “I put my trust in him and the man upstairs and it paid off.”

After watching the field of ropers compete in front of him, Hanchey was confident he could deliver a victory.

“I knew I had the calf to win it,” Hanchey said. Peso handles fast calves and I just had to make sure and stay out of his way and he did his job so I could do mine.”

J.B. Mauney, Ky Hamilton tie for the bull riding win

J.B. Mauney, Photography Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts

Ky Hamilton, Photography Courtesy PRCA, by Rod Conner J.B. Mauney, Ky Hamilton tie for the bull riding win, Photography Courtesy PRCA

Veteran star bull rider J.B. Mauney made his first ride at the Wrangler NFR one to remember.

The Texas cowboy had an 87.5-point ride on Painted Pony Championship Rodeo’s Cocktail Diarrhea to share the title with Ky Hamilton.

Hamilton, a native of Mackay, Australia, had an 87.5-point ride on Hurst & TNT Pro Rodeo’s Rip.

“Well, 16 years and I hadn’t been nervous in a long time,” Mauney said. “I was nervous today. I was ready ten minutes after (2 p.m.)… This was a goal of mine when I was a little-bitty guy and I went with a different route for a long time. I finally accomplished it and to get this one under-the-belt is what it all boils down to.”

This was Hamilton’s second time at the NFR, and he was thrilled to get things rolling.

“(The) start is everything,” Hamilton said. “You get one down at the start, just keep the ball rolling from there. One at a time, keep them going.”

Mauney has been a star for a long time, but he still relished in the roar of the crowd at his first Wrangler NFR.

“This is a sport that if your adrenaline isn’t pumping then you’re doing it for the wrong reasons,” Mauney said. “Anytime the music starts jamming and the crowd gets into it, it makes your blood pump a little more than it usually does.”

Bareback rider Jess Pope claims Round 1

Jess Pope made a statement with a 90.5 point ride to win Round 1. Photography Courtesy PRCA, by Rod Connor.

A year ago, bareback rider Jess Pope made his Wrangler NFR debut in grand fashion, winning the average.

Pope made his first appearance at the NFR in Las Vegas and didn’t miss a beat capturing Round 1 of the 2021 Wrangler NFR with a 90.5-point ride on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Night Crawler.

“It was an awesome ride, that’s the kind of horse everyone wants to get on,” said Pope. “They are souped up hoppers. They are like riding a dang rocking chair and one you want to get on every time. I was super excited. She had a lot of up and down.”

Pope said he had never been on that horse before Thursday.

“I watched two videos before I came over here and left the hotel,” said Pope. “To win a round here was so electrifying. (Arlington) Texas was so big and the fans were far away, and you don’t feel the electricity you feel here. It benefits me and is going to work out for me. This started off just the way I had it planned. It is going to be an exciting 10 days.”

Wade/Yates set the pace in team roping in Round 1

Tyler Wade and Trey Yates stopped the clock in 4.0 seconds to take Round 1. Photo Courtesy PRCA, by Rod Connor

Team ropers Tyler Wade and Trey Yates had a great opportunity to go fast in Round 1 and that’s exactly what they did.

Wade/Yates stopped the clock in 4.0 seconds to claim the title.

“You kind of have to block the crowd and everybody out because you have to focus on what you do good,” Wade said. “I just wanted to stay focused, and I have faith in our run and our horses and Trey. I’m just ready for the next nine days.”

Yates concurred with his partner.

“We had a great steer and Tyler got a really good start to head him and have time to pull him,” Yates said. “My horse got around the turn and put me in a good spot and we finished the run really well and it was fast. You take it all one run at a time and rope the steers for what they are.”

Wade and Yates are fifth in their respective world standings.

Tavenner, Duvall split Round 1 in steer wrestling

Dirk Tavenner, Photography Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts

Riley Duvall, Courtesy PRCA, by Clay Guardipee There was a tie in the Steer Wrestling at 3.7 seconds for Dirk Tavenner and Riley Duvall. Photography Courtesy PRCA.

The steer wrestling Round 1 victory by cowboys Dirk Tavenner and Riley Duvall as each clocked 3.7 runs.

“I come in here wanting to go fast, I was going to try and break the barrier and see how fast I can be,” said Duvall. “I’m riding Trever Nelson’s horse, he let me haul him this year and he’s working really good.”

Tavenner was making his Wrangler NFR debut and made his run at the Thomas & Mack memorable.

“This is awesome to grow up dreaming or winning a NFR go round…just still can’t believe it,” said Tavenner.

Thurston, Brooks share Round 1 title in saddle bronc riding

Zeke Thurston, Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts

Chase Brooks,, Courtesy PRCA, by Clay Guardipee Zeke Thurston and Chase Brooks shared the win in the Saddle Bronc for Round 1, Photography Courtesy PRCA

Two-time saddle bronc riding world champion Zeke Thurston and Chase Brooks were ready to go in Round 1 at the Wrangler NFR – and it showed.

Thurston and Brooks share the Round 1 win in Las Vegas.

Thurston had an 88.5-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Vitalix Wyatt Earp and Brooks came through with an 88-point trip of his own on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Pendleton Whisky’s Marquee.

“Anytime you come to the finals, I say all the time ‘you want to jump out and hit them in the face with a round win right off the bat,” Thurston said. “That just gets everything rolling… It just sets you up to be in a good position for the rest of the week.”

Brooks, a four-time Wrangler NFR qualifier, was no stranger to his horse.

“I’d been on that horse probably 4-5 years ago before I really knew what I was doing, and he ear holed me,” Brooks said. “I knew if I fell off tonight Wade (Sankey) wasn’t going to let me live it down. It was probably one of best picks I could have in that pen.”

After a trip to Arlington, Texas in 2020 the duo was thrilled to return to the Thomas & Mack Center.

“Oh, I love it here in Vegas. Just standing back there when you’re saddling horses and everyone’s up cheering you can feel the energy,” Brooks said. “It’s tough to beat. You don’t get that kind of excitement in many rodeos.”

Thurston agreed.

“I love Vegas. It was fun, I’m glad they did it there (in Arlington),” Thurston said. “It gave us a rodeo to go to, but this is the home of it.”

Barrel racers Wimberley, Welsh share Round 1 victory

Cheyenne Wimberley, Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts

Amanda Welsh, Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts 13.77 seconds took Round 1 in the Barrel Racing with a tie between Cheyenne Wimberley and Amanda Welsh.

Cheyenne Wimberley and Amanda Welsh got off on the right foot at the Wrangler NFR as they split the Round 1 win. Each had 13.77 second runs.

Wimberley’s Round 1 victory checked a box she’s been waiting awhile to accomplish.

“This was awesome, it’s a relief. To know the horsepower was tight and the go-round was a tie and times were back-to-back,” Wimberley said. “We are fortunate to ride such great athletes. To be here five times and finally get the win it great. Definitely knocked off a goal of mine tonight.”

Welsh enjoyed her first experience at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“We just wanted a solid run, and it was great,” Welsh said. “He really reacts to the music and the loud crowds. It helped him fire a little more. It helps you get your finals off to a good start and a good base run to go off for the next round.”

2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Results

Round 1, Dec. 2

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev.

Bareback Riding: 1. Jess Pope, 90.5 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Company’s Night Crawler, $26,997; 2. Cole Reiner, 88.5, $21,336; 3. (tie) Cole Franks and R.C. Landingham, 87, $13,716 each; 5. Kaycee Feild, 86, $6,967; 6. Tilden Hooper, $4,354; 7. (tie) Tanner Aus, Richmond Champion and Tim O’Connell, 83; 10. (tie) Orin Larsen & Taylor Broussard, 81, 12. (tie) Clayton Biglow & Caleb Bennett, 79.5; 14. Zach Hibler, 77.5; 15. Garrett Shadbolt, 69.5. World standings: 1. Tilden Hooper, $176,306; 2. Tim O’Connell, $166,056; 3. Clayton Biglow, $152,004; 4. Caleb Bennett, $150,213; 5. Jess Pope, $147,021; 6. Kaycee Field, $142,823; 7. Cole Reiner, $129,552; 8. Richmond Champion, $108,945; 9. Orin Larsen, $107,844; 10. Garrett Shadbolt, $106,013; 11. Cole Franks, $101,110; 12. R.C. Landingham, $95,845; 13. Tanner Aus, $95,675; 14. Taylor Broussard, $80,204; 15. Zach Hibler, $75,381.

Steer Wrestling: 1. 1. (tie) Dirk Tavenner and Riley Duvall, 3.7 seconds, $24,167 each; 3. Tristan Martin, 3.8, $16,111; 4. Tyler Pearson, 4.4, $11,321; 5. (tie) Jesse Brown and Tyler Waguespack, 4.5, $5,661 each; 7. Rowdy Parrott, 4.7; 8. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.9; 9. Scott Guenthner, 5.0; 10. Jacob Talley, 5.1; 11. Will Lummus, 5.4; 12. Curtis Cassidy, 5.6; 13. Stockton Graves, 5.7; 14. Cody Devers, 7.8; 15. Dakota Eldridge, 11.0. World standings: 1. Jacob Talley, $127,256; 2. Jesse Brown, $108,019; 3. Dirk Tavenner, $103,216; 4. Tyler Pearson, $102,930; 5. Riley Duvall, $100,887; 6. Tyler Waguespack, $92,103; 7. Dakota Eldridge, $91,784; 8. Tristan Martin, $91,183; 9. Will Lummus, $89,017; 10. Scott Guenthner, $84,953; 11. Stetson Jorgensen, $81,668; 12. Stockton Graves, $81,223; 13. Cody Devers, $77,715; 14. Rowdy Parrott, $77,254; 15. Curtis Cassidy, $74,548.

Team Roping: 1. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 4.0 seconds, $26,997 each; 2. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.4, $21,336; 3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.6, $16,111; 4. Quinn Kesler/Joseph Harrison, 4.8, $11,321; 5. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill & Derrick Begay/Brady Minor, 4.9, 5,661 each; 7. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.6; 8. (tie) Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp & Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 9.5; 10. Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 9.9; 11. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 10.4; 12. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin & Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, NT. World standings (headers): 1. Dustin Egusquiza,$157,516; 2. Erich Rogers, $153,353; 3. Kaleb Driggers, $145,442; 4. Clay Smith, $126,231; 5. Tyler Wade, $126,035; 6. Clay Tryan, $104,250; 7. Cody Snow, $89,677; 8. Derrick Begay, $86,554; 9. Clint Summers, $84,483; 10. Quinn Kesler, $83,725; 11. Brenten Hall, $83,506; 12. Rhen Richard, $81,545; 13. Andrew Ward, $78,842; 14. Coy Rahlmann, $73,926; 15. Coleman Proctor, $72,755.

World standings (heeler): 1. Junior Nogueira, $159,827; 2. Paden Bray, $148,273; 3. Travis Graves, $136,869; 4. Jade Corkill, $126,231; 5. Trey Yates, $121,179; 6. Wesley Thorp, $112,037; 7. Jake Long, $105,226; 8. Chase Tryan, $84,776; 9. Joseph Harrison, $83,010; 10. Ross Ashford, $81,822; 11. Jeremy Buhler, $80,512; 12. Logan Medlin, $79,335; 13. Buddy Hawkins II, $78,842; 14. Brady Minor, $77,539; 15. Douglas Rich, $73,849.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. (tie) Zeke Thurston, on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Vitalix Wyatt Earp, and Chase Brooks, on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Pendleton Whisky’s Marquee, 88.5 points each; 3. Brody Cress, 87.5; 4. Ryder Wright, 87; 5. (tie) Spencer Wright and Tegan Smith, 84.5 each; 7. (tie) Stetson Wright & Kolby Wanchuk, 84 each; 9. Sage Newman, 83.5; 10. Dawson Hay, 82.5; 11. Cody DeMoss, 82; 12. Layton Green, 80.5; 13. Ben Anderson, Wade Sundell & Wyatt Casper, NT. World standings: 1. Ryder Wright, $203,215; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, $203,096; 3. Brody Cress, $168,336; 4. Zeke Thurston, $133,969; 5. Chase Brooks, $131,555; 6. Dawson Hay, $130,349; 7. Layton Green, $112,246; 8. Tegan Smith, $98,475; 9. Kolby Wanchuk, $96,859; 10. Wyatt Casper, $94,948; 11. Sage Newman, $92,718; 12. Ben Andersen, $92,234; 13. Spencer Wright, $89,722; 14. Wade Sundell, $89,160; 15. Cody DeMoss, $84,799.

Tie-Down Roping: 1. Shane Hanchey, 7.4 seconds, $26,997; 2. Ty Harris, 7.7, $21,336; 3. Ryan Jarrett, 8.3, $16,111; 4. (tie) Taylor Santos & Caleb Smidt, 8.6, $9,144 each; 6. Cory Solomon, 9.1, $4.354; 7. Shad Mayfield, 9.3; 8. Haven Meged, 9.5; 9. Justin Smith, 9.8; 10. (tie) Marty Yates & Westyn Hughes, 10.0 each; 12. John Douch, 10.7; 13. Marcos Costa, 11.2; 14. Hunter Herrin, 13.1; 15. Tuf Cooper, 17.4. World standings: 1. Shane Hanchey, $212,076; 2. Caleb Smidt, $146,023; 3. Westyn Hughes, $143,337; 4. Shad Mayfield, $141,916; 5. Ty Harris, $141,692; 6. Tuf Case Cooper, $130,474; 7. Marcos Costa, $123,742; 8. Ryan Jarrett, $118,044; 9. Justin Smith, $115,984; 10. Cory Solomon, $113,506; 11. Marty Yates, $110,751; 12. Haven Meged, $108,925; 13. Taylor Santos, $108,182; 14. Hunter Herrin, $99,779; 15. John Douch, $98,874.

Barrel Racing: 1. (tie) Cheyenne Wimberley & Amanda Welsh, 13.77, $24,167 each; 3. Hailey Kinsel, 13.78, $16,111; 4. Emily Miller-Beisel, 13.81, $11,81; 5. Jordan Briggs, 13.89, $6,967; 6. Stevi Hillman, 13.95, $4,354; 7. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.97; 8. Ivy Saebens, 13.97; 9. Shelley Morgan, 14.05; 10. Lisa Lockhart, 14.13; 11. Molly Otto, 14.21; 12. Jessica Routier, 14.48; 13. Nellie Miller, 19.01; 14. Dona Kay Rule, 23.72; 15. Wenda Johnson, 23.87. World standings 1. Hailey Kinsel, $139,639.69; 2. Jordon Briggs, $119,585.16; 3. Cheyenne Wimberley, $111,299; 4. Amanda Welsh, $111,086; 5. Shelley Morgan, $104,229; 6. Dona Kay Rule, $94,990; 7. Emily Miller-Beisel, $94,794; 8. Jessica Routier, $88,847; 9. Stevi Hillman, $85,533; 10. Nellie Miller, $85,519; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $83,786; 12. Ivy Saebens, $80,806;13. Wenda Johnson, $77,385; 14. Lisa Lockhart, $75,044; 15. Molly Otto, $74,173.

Bull Riding: 1.(tie) J.B. Mauney, on Painted Poney Championship Rodeo’s Cocktail Diarrhea and Ky Hamilton, on Hurst & TNT Pro Rodeo’s Rip, 87.5 points, $24,167; 3. Sage Kimzey, 87, $16,111; 4. (tie) Trey Benton III and Ruger Piva, 86.5, $9,144 each; 6. Boudreaux Campbell, 86, $4,354; 7. Clayton Sellars, 83; 8. Shane Proctor, 82.5; 9. Parker Breding, 81.5; 10. Roscoe Jarboe, 80.5; 11. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright, Josh Frost, Dustin Donovan bouquet and Creek Young, NS. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $290,850; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, $214,100; 3. Clayton Sellars, $157,021; 4. Creek Young, $153,512; 5. J.B. Mauney, $146,466; 6. Josh Frost, $140,192; 7. Ky Hamilton, $135,914; 8. Dustin Donovan Bouquet, $122,011; 9. Trey Benton III, $117,936; 10. Ruger Piva, $117,412; 11. Parker Breding, $112,714; 12. Boudreaux Campbell, $111,264; 13. Braden Richardson, $108,540; 14. Shane Proctor, $107,927; 15. Roscoe Jarboe, $105,778. All-Around: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, $340,482; 2. Paden Bray, $176,480; 3. Caleb Smidt, $151,455; 4. Clay Smith, $142,020; 5. Taylor Santos, $132,787; 6. Tuf Case Cooper, $131,560; 7. Rhen Richard, $112,913; 8. Josh Frost, $110,729; 9. Marty Yates, $97,743; 10. Landon McClaugherty, $68,842.