Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping moving to Las Vegas

Top 15 breakaway ropers will compete for $200,000 in prize money

The Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping will take place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Dec 6-7

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association® (PRCA) and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) are proud to announce the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping will take place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas December 6-7, 2021.

The Top 15 breakaway ropers will compete for prize money of $200,000 during the two-day, 10-round performance that will be produced by the PRCA in conjunction with Group W Productions.

“The continued success and growth of breakaway roping since the National Finals Breakaway Roping in Arlington, Texas, last year has made it clear that the NFBR should come to Vegas with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo,” PRCA CEO Tom Glause said.

In addition to the prize money, a Montana Silversmiths world champion buckle and custom Cactus Saddlery world champion saddle will be awarded, along with Montana Silversmiths go-round buckles after every round.

“The growth over the last two years for ladies breakaway roping at PRCA rodeos has been phenomenal and the popularity of the event continues to grow exponentially,” said Jimmie Munroe, WPRA President. “We are excited to join with the PRCA in bringing this caliber of roping to Las Vegas for the first time with the second annual Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping at the Orleans. The ladies of the WPRA have worked hard this year and traveled many miles to make their dreams come true in Las Vegas as they compete for a world title alongside the National Finals Rodeo.”

“I am very excited and honored that our venue at the Orleans Hotel & Casino, home of the ALL IN Breakaway, will be hosting the National Finals Breakaway Roping and look forward to the opportunity to give these top 15 Breakaway Champions the visibility and platform they deserve,” said event producer Chris Woodruff of Group W Productions.

The performances will be at 1 p.m. (PST) each day, with five rounds Dec. 6 and five rounds Dec. 7. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. (PT). Ticket information may be found at orleansarena.com/events. For more information, go to Prorodeo.com or WPRA.com.

The 2020 National Finals Breakaway Roping took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington in conjunction with the NFR.

Last year, Jackie Crawford captured the inaugural National Finals Breakaway Roping world championship. It was Crawford’s 20th WPRA world championship and third in breakaway roping. The PRCA and WPRA have worked together for several years to promote breakaway roping and grow the sport. Crowning the 2021 world champion at the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping in Las Vegas during the Wrangler NFR is another step to establishing break away roping as a fan favorite in professional rodeo. Both performances of the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping will be streamed live for free on the Wrangler Network.