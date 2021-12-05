Hillman and Lemon Drop Take Round 3 Victory Lap

Contributed Courtesy WPRA, Photography by Springer

Stevi Hillman and Lemon Drop run to the top spot in Round 3 of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas at the Thomas and Mack. Photo Courtesy WPRA, by Springer.

Stevi Hillman and Lemon Drop got the round win during the third performance at the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo stopping the clock in 13.70 seconds.

Lemon Drop owned by Matt and Bendi Dunn is only a 5-year old so Hillman was hoping she would rise to the occasion and that was answered tonight.

“She is a free running mare and she gets stronger every run,” stated Hillman. “The most important part of being in this tiny pen is being honest and I knew she would stay honest with me. I told myself as long as she handled everything mentally being just a 5-year old, we would just keep making one run at a time. “

That plan is working to perfection through three rounds having placed in all three and currently leading the average with a total time of 41.39 seconds, after Cheyenne Wimberley had a downed barrel tonight to drop from the top spot. Hillman is making her sixth NFR appearance and fifth at the Thomas and Mack Center. She has been here on several different horses so she knows a thing or two about this arena set-up.

“That first barrel here is so tricky and I don’t care how many times people tell you how to run it, it is a feel and I didn’t do that well the first round but she stayed honest,” said Hillman. “We are adjusting and getting our timing down and she is taking care of me. She was dialed in tonight and I wasn’t but she took care of me.”

Having several runs under her belt here at the Thomas and Mack, Hillman had a gut feeling tonight’s run was going to be a good one heading into the first barrel.

“She came running in there pretty straight to the first and I told myself just get around it because you can be really fast when you run straight at it. Not ideal but we got around it. She is so fast and I am excited to see what the next seven rounds bring.”

So are the barrel racing fans. Hailey Kinsel still sits atop the world standings with $139,640 but she is hoping to make it to the pay window for the first time in the fourth round. A downed barrel tonight, you can bet Kinsel and Sister will be full steam ahead for tomorrow’s round.

Dona Kay Rule, last night’s winner, finished fifth and has now jumped to the No. 2 spot in the world standings with $128,954.

Fourth round action gets underway, Sunday, December 5 at 5:45 p.m. PT LIVE on the Cowboy Channel.

Don’t forget to vote for the Jerry Ann Taylor Best Dressed Cowgirl each night at https://wpra.com/index.php/nfr-2021-jerry-ann-taylor-awards-auto-schedule