Wrangler NFR Round 3 Wrap Up

Contributed & Photography Courtesy PRCA

Tegan Smith captures Round 3 win in record-breaking fashion

Tegan Smith broke the Round 3 record with a 90.5-point ride on Calgary Stampede’s Yesterday Delivery. Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts.

Saddle bronc rider Tegan Smith won his first career round in record-breaking fashion.

The Iowa cowboy had a 91-point ride on Calgary Stampede’s Yesterday’s Delivery to claim the Round 3 victory at the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge before 17,153 spectators at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Smith broke the Round 3 record, which was established by Allen Boore with his 90.5-point ride on the same horse – Yesterday’s Delivery.

“It’s amazing,” said Smith, 23. “It’s everything you dream of as a kid. Well, that’s the name of the game. You have to make the whistle no matter how hard you fight. You know in this pen it’s going to be tough to ride so you really have to fight.”

Smith is seventh in the world standings with $125,472.

“(I need to) keep it rolling,” Smith said. “I’ll be fresh and ready to go.”

Bareback rider Kaycee Feild claims his 24th career NFR round win

Frontier Rodeo’s Full Baggage was just what Kaycee Feild needed to take the win in Round 3. Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts.

Bareback rider Kaycee Feild came to the Wrangler NFR as the reigning world champ.

The Genola, Utah cowboy is on a quest for a PRCA record six bareback gold buckles.

Feild took a step in that direction by winning Round 3 with a 90-point ride on Frontier Rodeo’s Full Baggage.

“This rodeo I have watched it from sitting in the stands to watching my dad to competing in it and I’ve learned what I think are all the tricks,” Feild said. “Round 3 it is awesome to win it and it feels great. I want to keep chipping away a little bit at a time. There is still a lot of rodeo left.

“Not only a lot of money, but there are a lot of things can happen in seven rounds with this caliber of bucking horses that are coming up.”

Feild moved to second in the world standings with $178,964.

“That horse was more than I was expecting. I’ve been on that horse three or four times now and he kind of had a few different things coming right out of there,” Feild said. “At about six seconds, he was coming toward that fence and boy he was getting higher and not traveling as much ground and it was a little dicey.”

Feild now has 24 career NFR round wins, which puts him in second place on the all-time bareback riding list one behind Bobby Mote.

Bull rider Creek Young gambles, wins Round 3 with 92-point ride

Creek Young took the gamble with a re-ride to win Round 3. Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts.

Bull rider Creek Young didn’t have the best first ride Saturday, but it did leave him in the money.

The Resistol Rookie of the Year, however, didn’t come to place – he came to win.

Young took his re-ride and it paid dividends as he had a 92-point ride on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Evil Intentions to claim the Round 3 title.

“Well, I bucked off two the past two nights and I didn’t think a 74 would help me in the average after falling down on two,” Young said. “I figured I might as well take it and once I saw it was that bull (Evil Intentions), I knew I had to. I’ve been on that bull, rode him before, and he was great.”

Young said his faith has helped him accomplish things like he did on Saturday.

“The good Lord has helped me out in so many ways and I couldn’t have done it without him,” Young said. “I knew I just needed to do my job a little bit better and that’s the only reason I went down on those two previous ones.”

After earning $29,827, Young sits third in the world standings with $183,339.

“Ride as many as I can and win as many as I can,” Young said of his approach the rest of the NFR.

Steer wrestler Tristan Martin snares his first career NFR round win

Steer wrestler Tristan Martin is making his first appearance at the Wrangler NFR and it became much more memorable after Saturday night.

Martin collected the Round 3 crown with a 3.7-second run.

“I don’t think it has registered quite yet, but it’s something every kid dream’s about and getting to go get that go round buckle is going to be cool,” Martin said.

Martin, who was riding FedEx, is third in the world standings with $118,180.

Caleb Smidt shines in tie-down roping

Caleb Smidt rode to round 3 victory with a 7.1-second run. Courtesy PRCA, by Roseanna Sales

Caleb Smidt has proven he’s one of the best tie-down ropers in the PRCA as evident by his two world championships in 2015 and 2018.

The Bellville, Texas, cowboy delivered again with a 7.1-second run to win Round 3.

“Guys really went for it tonight and I just was able to come out ahead,” he said. “My calf ran hard, straight and she was awesome and worked out great. Anytime you get to rope for $26,000, it never gets old, I can promise you that.”

Smidt once again is riding his standout horse Pockets, who he was quick to credit.

“I’ve rode him here every time but my rookie year. He backs in there and does his job every time, so it’s all on me, if I don’t win.”

Team ropers Richard and Buhler grab Round 3 title in team roping

Team ropers Rhen Richard and Jeremy Buhler grab Round 3 win. Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts.

Team ropers Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler set the pace with a 4.2-second run to win Round 3.

“There’s nothing like winning a round at the NFR,” Richard said. “This is great for our confidence and I’m excited for the next seven rounds.”

Buhler, who won a world championship in 2016, was thrilled with his performance.

“I really liked that steer,” Buhler said. “The first two rounds I got there too soon and for me it was just a matter of staying off the cow a little more, a position adjustment. We just need to take it one steer at a time. There’s still so much roping I’m not too concerned about the standings. I’m going to enjoy tonight and come back and get them (Sunday).”

Barrel racer Stevi Hillman takes top honors in Round 3

Stevi Hillman and Lemon Drop run to the top spot in Round 3. Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts.

Barrel racer Stevi Hillman made a 13.70-second run to win Round 3 at the Wrangler NFR.

And, Hillman was quick to credit her horse Lemon Drop.

“She is a free running mare and she gets stronger every run,” Hillman said. “The most important part of being in this tiny pen is being honest and I knew she would stay honest with me. I told myself as long as she handled everything mentally being just a 5-year-old, we would just keep making one run at a time.

“That first barrel here is so tricky, and I don’t care how many times people tell you how to run it, it is a feel and I didn’t do that well the first round but she stayed honest. We are adjusting and getting our timing down and she is taking care of me. She was dialed in tonight and I wasn’t but she took care of me.”

2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Results

Round 3, Dec. 4

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev.

Bareback Riding: Third round: 1. Kaycee Feild, 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Full Baggage, $26,997; 2. Richmond Champion, 88.5, $21,336; 3. Jess Pope, 88, $16,111; 4. R.C. Landingham, 86, $11,321; 5. Tim O’Connell, 85.5, $6,967; 6. Cole Franks, 85, $4,354; 7. Orin Larsen, 83.5; 8. Tanner Aus, 81; 9. Clayton Biglow, 80; 10. Cole Reiner, 79.5; 11. Garrett Shadbolt, 78; 12. Zach Hibler, 76.5; 13. Tilden Hooper, 75.5; 14. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Taylor Broussard, NS. Average leaders: 1. Jess Pope, 268 points on three head; 2. Kaycee Feild, 261; 3. Cole Franks, 254.5; 4. Cole Reiner, 254; 5. Richmond Champion, 253; 6. Tim O’Connell, 251.5; 7. R.C. Landingham, 250; 8. (tie) Orin Larsen and Tanner Aus, 248.5 each; 10. Clayton Biglow, 244.5; 11. Tilden Hooper, 241.5; 12. Garrett Shadbolt, 235.5; 13. Zach Hibler, 228; 14. Taylor Broussard, 165.5 points on two head; 15. Caleb Bennett, 148.5. World standings: 1. Jess Pope, $190,129; 2. Kaycee Feild, $178,964; 3. Tilden Hooper, $176,306; 4. Tim O’Connell, $173,023; 5. Clayton Biglow, $161,148; 6. Caleb Bennett, $150,213; 7. Cole Reiner, $145,663; 8. Richmond Champion, $130,281; 9. Garrett Shadbolt, $127,349; 10. Orin Larsen, $107,844; 11. R.C. Landingham, $107,166; 12. Cole Franks, $105,464; 13. Tanner Aus, $97,852; 14. Taylor Broussard, $82,381; 15. Zach Hibler, $75,381.

Steer Wrestling: Third round: 1. Tristan Martin, 3.7 seconds, $26,997; 2. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Rowdy Parrott, 3.8, $18,724 each; 4. Dakota Eldridge, 3.9, $11,321; 5. (tie) Jacob Talley and Scott Guenthner, 4.3, $5,661 each; 7. Will Lummus, 4.5; 8. Stockton Graves, 4.7; 9. (tie) Jesse Brown and Riley Duvall, 4.8 each; 11. Curtis Cassidy, 5.0; 12. Stetson Jorgensen, 5.1; 13. Cody Devers, 5.5; 14. Dirk Tavenner, 13.5; 15. Tyler Pearson, 14.0. Average leaders: 1. Tristan Martin, 11.8 seconds on three head; 2. Riley Duvall, 12.1; 3. Jacob Talley, 12.9; 4. Jesse Brown, 13.0; 5. Scott Guenthner, 13.1; 6. Will Lummus, 13.9; 7. Rowdy Parrott, 14.0; 8. Curtis Cassidy, 14.4; 9. Stetson Jorgensen, 14.9; 10. Cody Devers, 17.8; 11. Dakota Eldridge, 18.6; 12. Dirk Tavenner, 20.6; 13. Tyler Waguespack, 21.4; 14. Tyler Pearson, 25.7; 15. Stockton Graves, 10.4 seconds on two head. World standings: 1. Jacob Talley, $154,253; 2. Dirk Tavenner, $130,212; 3. Tristan Martin, $118,180; 4. Jesse Brown, $117,163; 5. Riley Duvall, $116,998; 6. Dakota Eldridge, $112,249; 7. Tyler Waguespack, $110,827; 8. Tyler Pearson, $102,930; 9. Rowdy Parrott, $95,978; 10. Scott Guenthner, $92,791; 11. Will Lummus, $89,017; 12. Stetson Jorgensen, $81,668; 13. Stockton Graves, $81,223; 14. Cody Devers, $77,715; 15. Curtis Cassidy, $76,725.

Team Roping: Third round: 1. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 4.2 seconds, $26,997 each; 2. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.3, $21,336; 3. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.6, $16,111; 4. Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 4.8, $11,321; 5. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.9, $6,967; 6. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 8.8, $4,354; 7. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 9.2; 8. Derrick Begay/Brady Minor, 9.4; 9. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 9.6; 10. Quinn Kesler/Joseph Harrison, 12.6; 11. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 39.1; 12. (tie) Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, NT. Average leaders: 1. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 13.5 seconds on three head; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 14.1; 3. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 14.6; 4. Derrick Begay/Brady Minor, 18.2; 5. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 23.2; 6. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 31.0; 7. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 13.0 seconds on two head; 8. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 13.2; 9. Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 14.7; 10. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 15.0; 11. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 15.5; 12. Quinn Kesler/Joseph Harrison, 17.4; 13. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 44.9; 14. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 4.4 seconds on one head; 15. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, NT. World standings (headers): 1. Clay Smith, $163,678; 2. Dustin Egusquiza, $157,516; 3. Kaleb Driggers, $156,763; 4. Erich Rogers, $153,353; 5. Tyler Wade, $126,035; 6. Derrick Begay, $113,551; 7. Clay Tryan, $113,394; 8. Rhen Richard, $108,542; 9. Andrew Ward, $104,097; 10. Coleman Proctor, $98,446; 11. Cody Snow, $89,677; 12. Coy Rahlmann, $85,247; 13. Clint Summers, $84,483; 14. Quinn Kesler, $83,725; 15. Brenten Hall, $83,506. World standings (heelers): 1. Junior Nogueira, $171,148; 2. Jade Corkill, $163,678; 3. Paden Bray, $148,273; 4. Travis Graves, $136,869; 5. Trey Yates, $121,179; 6. Jake Long, $114,370; 7. Wesley Thorp, $112,037; 8. Jeremy Buhler, $107,509; 9. Logan Medlin, $105,026; 10. Brady Minor, $104,536; 11. Buddy Hawkins II, $104,097; 12. Douglas Rich, $85,171; 13. Chase Tryan, $84,776; 14. Joseph Harrison, $83,010; 15. Ross Ashford, $81,822.

Saddle Bronc Riding: Third round: 1. Tegan Smith, 91 points on Calgary Stampede’s Yesterday’s Delivery, $26,997; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 89.5, $21,336; 3. Chase Brooks, 86.5, $16,111; 4. Brody Cress, 85.5, $11,321; 5. Layton Green, 85, $6,967; 6. Spencer Wright, 84, $4,354; 7. Zeke Thurston, 82; 8. Cody DeMoss, 81.5; 9. Ben Andersen, 75; 10. (tie) Ryder Wright, Wyatt Casper, Sage Newman, Kolby Wanchuk, Dawson Hay, Wade Sundell, NS. Average leaders: 1. (tie) Brody Cress and Chase Brooks, 260.5 points on three head; 3. Zeke Thurston, 255; 4. Spencer Wright, 254; 5. Layton Green, 241; 6. Cody DeMoss, 238; 7. Tegan Smith, 175.5 points on two head; 8. Stetson Dell Wright, 173.5; 9. Ryder Wright, 171.5; 10. Kolby Wanchuk, 167; 11. Dawson Hay, 162.5; 12. Sage Newman, 83.5 points on one head; 13. Ben Andersen, 75; 14. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Wade Sundell, NS. World standings: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, $224,432; 2. Ryder Wright, $212,359; 3. Brody Cress, $206,654; 4. Chase Brooks, $166,389; 5. Zeke Thurston, $143,113; 6. Dawson Hay, $130,349; 7. Tegan Smith, $125,472; 8. Layton Green, $119,213; 9. Spencer Wright, $112,800; 10. Kolby Wanchuk, $101,213; 11. Wyatt Casper, $94,948; 12. Sage Newman, $92,718; 13. Ben Andersen, $92,234; 14. Wade Sundell, $89,160; 15. Cody DeMoss, $84,799.

Tie-Down Roping: Third round: 1. Caleb Smidt, 7.1 seconds, $26,997; 2. Westyn Hughes, 7.2, $21,336; 3. John Douch, 7.3, $16,111; 4. Haven Meged, 7.4, $11,321; 5. Tuf Case Cooper, 7.7, $6,967; 6. Marcos Costa, 8.3, $4,354; 7. (tie) Marty Yates and Ryan Jarrett, 8.5 each; 9. (tie) Taylor Santos and Cory Solomon, 8.6 each; 11. Ty Harris, 9.1; 12. Shane Hanchey, 9.4; 13. Hunter Herrin, 21.4; 14. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Justin Smith, NT. Average leaders: 1. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Haven Meged, 25.1 seconds on three head; 3. Cory Solomon, 25.5; 4. Shane Hanchey, 25.7; 5. Taylor Santos, 26.1; 6. Westyn Hughes, 26.2; 7. Ty Harris, 26.5; 8. Marty Yates, 30.6; 9. Tuf Case Cooper, 33.5; 10. Ryan Jarrett, 34.9; 11. Marcos Costa, 41.6; 12. Hunter Herrin, 43.3; 13. Shad Mayfield, 16.5 seconds on two head; 14. John Douch, 18.0; 15. Justin Smith, 18.4. World standings: 1. Shane Hanchey, $212,076; 2. Caleb Smidt, $173,020; 3. Shad Mayfield, $168,913; 4. Westyn Hughes, $164,673; 5. Tuf Case Cooper, $148,762; 6. Ty Harris, $141,692; 7. Haven Meged, $136,358; 8. Cory Solomon, $134,842; 9. Marcos Costa, $128,096; 10. Justin Smith, $122,951; 11. Ryan Jarrett, $118,044; 12. John Douch, $114,985; 13. Marty Yates, $110,751; 14. Taylor Santos, $108,182; 15. Hunter Herrin, $104,133.

Barrel Racing: Third round: 1. Stevi Hillman, 13.70 seconds, $26,997; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.72, $21,336; 3. Ivy Saebens, 13.73, $16,111; 4. Wenda Johnson, 13.77, $11,321; 5. Dona Kay Rule, 13.78, $6,967; 6. Jordon Briggs, 13.83, $4,354; 7. Jessica Routier, 13.85; 8. Amanda Welsh, 13.89; 9. Nellie Miller, 13.92; 10. Molly Otto, 14.18; 11. Cheyenne Wimberley, 18.55; 12. Hailey Kinsel, 18.63; 13. Emily Miller-Beisel, 18.88; 14. Shelley Morgan, 18.91; 15. Lisa Lockhart, 19.08. Average leaders: 1. Stevi Hillman, 41.39 seconds on three runs; 2. Jordon Briggs, 41.53; 3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 41.54; 4. Amanda Welsh, 41.64; 5. Jessica Routier, 42.23; 6. Molly Otto, 42.28; 7. Cheyenne Wimberley, 46.17; 8. Hailey Kinsel, 46.29; 9. Emily Miller-Beisel, 46.65; 10. Shelley Morgan, 46.69; 11. Lisa Lockhart, 46.91; 12. Nellie Miller, 46.96; 13. Dona Kay Rule, 51.06; 14. Wenda Johnson, 51.41; 15. Ivy Saebens, 51.99. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $139,640; 2. Dona Kay Rule, $128,954; 3. Jordon Briggs, $128,294; 4. Stevi Hillman, $123,851; 5. Shelley Morgan, $120,340; 6. Cheyenne Wimberley, $111,299; 7. Amanda Welsh, $111,086; 8. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $105,122; 9. Ivy Saebens, $96,917; 10. Lisa Lockhart, $96,380; 11. Wenda Johnson, $95,673; 12. Emily Miller-Beisel, $94,794; 13. Jessica Routier, $88,847; 14. Nellie Miller, $85,519; 15. Molly Otto, $74,173.

Bull Riding: Third round: *1. Creek Young, 92 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Evil Intentions, $29,827; 2. Boudreaux Campbell, 89.5, $24,167; 3. Parker Breding, 88, $18,941; 4. Josh Frost, 85, $14,152; 5. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright, Sage Kimzey, J.B. Mauney, Trey Benton III, Dustin Donovan Boquet, Clayton Sellars, Ky Hamilton, Shane Proctor, Ruger Piva, Roscoe Jarboe and Braden Richardson, NS. *(all totals include ground money). Average leaders: 1. Parker Breding, 259.5 points on three head; 2. Boudreaux Campbell, 175.5 points on two head; 3. Sage Kimzey, 174.5; 4. Shane Proctor, 169; 5. Creek Young, 92 points on one head; 6. (tie) J.B. Mauney, and Ky Hamilton, 87.5; 8. (tie) Trey Benton III and Ruger Piva, 86.5; 10. Josh Frost, 85; 11. Clayton Sellars, 83; 12. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright and Roscoe Jarboe, 80.5 each; 14. (tie) Dustin Donovan Boquet and Braden Richardson, NS. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $315,016; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, $228,252; 3. Creek Young, $183,339; 4. Parker Breding, $161,483; 5. Clayton Sellars, $157,021; 6. Josh Frost, $154,344; 7. J.B. Mauney, $146,466; 8. Ky Hamilton, $135,914; 9. Boudreaux Campbell, $135,431; 10. Shane Proctor, $126,869; 11. Dustin Donovan Bouquet, $122,011; 12. Trey Benton III, $117,936; 13. Ruger Piva, $117,412; 14. Braden Richardson, $108,540; 15. Roscoe Jarboe, $105,778. All-Around: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, $373,140; 2. Clay Smith, $179,468; 3. Caleb Smidt, $168,452; 4. Paden Bray, $166,480; 5. Tuf Case Cooper, $149,848; 6. Taylor Santos, $132,787; 7. Rhen Richard, $129,910; 8. Josh Frost, $102,050; 9. Marty Yates, $87,744; 10. Landon McClaugherty, $68,842