2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Horse Show Updates

Today, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its modified plans to host the 2021 Horse Show. In order to safely host these competitions and follow the health and safety guidelines, this year’s Horse Show will be focused on the NCHA Cutting Horse Show, Ranch Horse Competition, Ranch Sorting, Quarter Horse and All Breed Speed Events, Quarter Horse and All Breed Roping Events, Paint Horse Show, Donkey and Mule Show and the All Breed Youth Horse Show. The Horse Show will forgo the Ranch Rodeo and Cowboy Mounted Shooting events in 2021.

The modified Horse Show schedule can be viewed here.

Additional plans for the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, including RODEOHOUSTON® competitions, concerts and entertainment, carnival, and other attractions and activities will be announced at a later date, as well as the full health and safety guidelines.