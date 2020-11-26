2020 NRHA Futurity & Adequan® NAAC Begins Thursday

The State Fair Park in Oklahoma City is buzzing with activity as the reining industry’s largest and most prestigious event gets underway on Thursday, November 26, and runs through Saturday, December 5. The 2020 National Reining Horse Association Futurity and Adequan® North American Affiliate Championships is expected to feature the largest purse awarded in the event’s history. Thanks to record entries, coupled with the generosity of Futurity Challenge Donors, the Level 4 Open Futurity Champion will win $250,000, the Level 4 Non Pro Futurity Champion will receive $60,000, and the added money for the Adequan® NAAC is double that of last year.

Thanksgiving Day Start

Competition begins Thanksgiving Day with the first section of the first go-round of the highly anticipated Open Futurity preliminaries in the Jim Norick Coliseum. Futurity riders competing with their elite reining horses are working to qualify for one of the clean-slate finals in their respective divisions. The event, which has seen a record 1,670-plus stall reservations and attracted 750 rider entries and more than 1,250 horses—with entries still coming in—promises to be one for the record books.



“It is game time,” said NRHA Commissioner Gary Carpenter. “Our reiners have gone through so much to get here this year, this will be an exceptionally rewarding futurity—over and above the increased purses.”

Cowboy Up, Mask Up

In order to safely exhibit the greatest reining horses in the industry through the course of the next nine days, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has, in close coordination with NRHA, asked all exhibitors to “Cowboy Up, Mask Up.” All attendees are encouraged to see Mayor Holt’s message and become familiar with the associated COVID-19 Health Protocols at nrhafuturity.com.



The Level 4 Open Semifinals, co-sponsored by Not Ruf At All and Tamarack Ranch, will feature the top 75 Level 4 horses (plus ties) following the first go-round. In what promises to be an unforgettable competition, the MS Diamonds TX Level 4 Open Futurity Finals will feature the top 30 (plus ties) competing in Levels 4-1. The CINCH Non Pro Futurity Finals consists of the top 25 (plus ties) advancing in Levels 4-1, and the top five (plus ties) from the CINCH Consolation Round.

NAAC Titles To Be Awarded

The Futurity won’t be the only opportunity to win titles, money, and prizes at this year’s event; reiners from across North America have traveled to the Sooner State to compete for NAAC titles in 17 different divisions. Highlighting this slate of classes is the Toyon Ranch Rookie of the Year. In addition to incredible prizes from NRHA Corporate Partners, the Champion of each NAAC class will be presented an Adequan® Championship vest the following day in the Jim Norick Coliseum as a show of support for these successful affiliate riders.

Special Events

Special events at the NRHA Futurity include the Platinum Performance Virtual Draw Party via the event’s live webcast, virtual Cowboy Church with Pastor Mike Seay, the Markel Insurance NRHA Futurity Sales, and the NRHyA Stallion Breeding Auction during the NRHA Futurity Sales.

Closed To Public

While the NRHA Futurity is closed to the general public people involved in the horse world are encouraged to attend and enter through the barn entrances. There are several ways to see the excitement of this year’s NRHA Futurity. The live webcast, as well as live scoring, can be accessed on the website at NRHAFuturity.com. NRHA Official social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram will be regularly updated not only with up-to-date news but also with additional photos and fun facts.



The National Reining Horse Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the sport of reining through a core mission: “Respect the Horse. Respect the Sport.” Founded in 1966, NRHA now has nearly 15,000 members and sets the standards for reining worldwide. Reining is an international sport and continues to grow year after year by offering opportunities for horse enthusiasts of all ages.