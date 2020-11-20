2021 Midwest Horse Fair Canceled

We are deeply saddened to share that the 2021 Midwest Horse Fair, scheduled for April 16, 17 & 18, 2021, is canceled.



The State of Wisconsin and Dane County are experiencing catastrophic effects of Covid-19, increased hospitalizations, and overwhelmed intensive care units. To ensure the continuity of operations and an ability to swiftly upscale and rapidly deploy much needed vaccinations, Public Health of Madison & Dane County has extended their emergency use of the Alliant Energy Center grounds through April 30, 2021. COVID-19 testing and soon vaccinations will be the primary focus at the facility during this time. Regretfully these actions, while necessary for public health, force the cancelation of the 2021 Midwest Horse Fair.



Alternate dates and locations have been discussed at length with the Midwest Horse Fair Board and management. Unfortunately, during these unprecedented times, there are no assurances that rescheduling within 2021 would guarantee an event. Furthermore, alternate facilities neither offered the guaranteed availability or accommodations, which would allow for an event of the variety, capacity and caliber we have come to expect from the great Midwest Horse Fair.



Rest assured, our patrons are our top priority. Those who have invested in the 2021 Midwest Horse Fair will be contacted directly by email and provided with information regarding their investment options.



Our hearts are heavy. We cherish our fans, exhibitors and partners. While we are regretful to make this announcement, we are thankful to allow ample time for our patrons to adapt and undo their preparations, for which many have planned months in advance.



We are profoundly grateful for the support of our beloved equine community. Our patrons, participants and partners are truly the heart of this event and we thank you for your unwavering interest and dedication in making Midwest Horse Fair the top 3-day horse fair in the country. Our shared love of the almighty equine drives our organization to produce an event of colossal charisma and epic atmosphere. A hole is left in our hearts until we can share that joy with you again in 2022.



Though this cancelation does not come without its challenges, we will prevail. After all, who knows true grit better than us cowboys and cowgirls. It is with your commitment that we look forward to Midwest Horse Fair’s return, better and stronger than ever, April 22, 23 & 24 – 2022 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI.

