Heartbreak Express Tops 2026 Western Bloodstock NRCHA SBF Sales at $200,000

Heartbreak Express consigned by Beverly L. Servi, was the sale’s high-seller at $200,000

The final day of the 2026 Western Bloodstock NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Sales brought the weekend’s highest bid, with Heartbreak Express selling for $200,000 during Saturday’s Session II of the Select Yearling and Broodmare Sale. Across the two-day sale, 83% of horses offered found new ownership, with an overall average of $31,965.

The five highest sellers averaged $156,000. Badboonarising and Stevie Rey Von each accounted for two of those horses, joined by a son of Shining Spark, as buyers selected from maternal families with established records.

The weekend also generated $81,000 through donated breedings benefiting the NCHYA, with breeding donors and buyers contributing directly to opportunities for the industry’s youth.

Session II Produces the Sale’s Highest Seller

Saturday’s offering gave buyers a final opportunity to make their selections, with two yearling colts joining the overall top five. Both offered immediate maternal credentials, pairing established sires with mares whose offspring have already delivered in competition.

Heartbreak Express, Hip No. 3135, led the sale at $200,000. The 2025 stallion by Badboonarising is out of $185,900 earner Metallic Train, whose offspring have earned $332,780. A full brother to $192,332 earner The Midnight Train, he was consigned by Beverly L. Servi and purchased by Ashton Robertson of Milano, Texas.

Shining Spark accounted for Yella Belly, Hip No. 3146, who brought $150,000. The 2025 stallion is out of $188,241 earner SS Blacks Lil Kitty, a producer of $678,407 and the dam of Run For A Million Cutting Challenge Champion Blackish. Solo Select Horses LLC, agent for Paul Gober, consigned the colt, who was purchased by Ty Smith, Agent.

Overall Top Five Average $156,000

Saturday’s leaders joined three yearlings from Friday’s Session I to complete the overall top horses. Stevie Rey Von’s two sons finished second and fourth, continuing the sire’s presence at the top after his daughter Cuff It led the Select Two-Year-Old Sale.

Back Tha Blue, Hip No. 2080, was the sale’s second-highest seller at $185,000. The 2025 stallion by Stevie Rey Von is out of $78,370 earner Hottie Toddy, a daughter of $830,397 producer Flash About. Consigned by Sarah Morine, with JC Sale Fitting as agent, he was purchased by Jeb Skiles of Dalhart, Texas.

Rey Of The West, Hip No. 2076, brought $125,000, offering a cross already represented by NRCHA Open Futurity finalists Stevies Shiney Lady and Cherry Bombb. The 2025 stallion by Stevie Rey Von out of $439,749 producer Shiners Diamond Lady was consigned by JC Sale Fitting, agent for Wagonhound Land & Livestock LLC, and purchased by Ashton Robertson of Milano, Texas.

Badboonarising’s second representative among the leaders was A Creed To Live By, Hip No. 2060, at $120,000. The 2025 stallion is out of million-dollar producer Never Reylinquish, making him a maternal half brother to NRCHA champions ARA Rebel King and Areyl Rebel. Consigned by Billy Wolf, he was purchased by William Gottwald of Goochland, Virginia.

Also bringing $120,000 was RBS Here Kitty Kitty, Hip No. 3155, purchased by Chris Labbe of Banner, Wyoming. Consigned by Rocking BS Ranch, the 2025 filly by NRCHA World Open Bridle Champion Annies Smart Cat is out of $100,996 earner Smart Sugar Kitty, making her a full sister to NSHA Open Futurity Champion RBS Anniesugardaddy.

Donated Breedings Raise $81,000 for NRCHYA

Support for young horsemen remained part of the weekend’s business, with donated breedings totaling $81,000 for the NRCHYA. The contributions of breeding donors and participating buyers made the sale an opportunity to invest in the people who will help carry the industry forward.

The 2026 Western Bloodstock NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Sales concluded with horses moving into new programs and buyers making plans for the seasons ahead. Western Bloodstock thanks the consignors, buyers and patrons for joining us through the weekend.

Looking Forward to December

Western Bloodstock looks ahead to the 2026 NCHA Futurity Sales, December 6–12 in Fort Worth. As the cutting industry gathers for its defining event, buyers and consignors will come together for a full week of sales. Visit westernbloodstock.com for the catalog and sale information.