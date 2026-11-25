More Exposure. Less Work.
You’ve got something to promote. We’ve got the tools to help you reach the right audience. From creating your listing to expanding your marketing reach, let Horse Trader do the work.
Social Media Spotlights
Take your listing beyond the marketplace. Promote your horse, stallion, business or upcoming event through SouthWest Horse Trader’s social media channels.
Single Spotlight
- One dedicated promotion
- Professionally written caption
- Your supplied photos
- Promotion of your SWHT listing
Spotlight Series
- Three dedicated promotions
- Professionally written captions
- Your supplied photos
- Scheduled for continued exposure
Spotlight Campaign
- Six dedicated promotions
- Professionally written captions
- Your supplied photos
- Extended promotional exposure
An active SWHT listing is required. Listing fees are separate. Promotions are scheduled according to our editorial and social media calendar.
Horse Trader Concierge
Too busy to create your listing? Not sure how to present your horse, stallion, business or event? Send us your information and photos. We’ll take care of the rest.
Concierge Listing Setup
- Professional listing title
- Professionally written description
- Photo selection and organization
- Category and discipline placement
- Upload of supplied media
- Complete listing setup and publishing
Concierge + Spotlight
- Everything in Concierge Listing Setup
- One dedicated social media promotion
- Professionally written social caption
- Additional exposure for your listing
Concierge fees are in addition to your selected listing plan. Customers provide accurate listing information and authorized photos and media.
Custom Advertising Design
Make a professional first impression. Put Horse Trader’s 28 years of equine marketing experience to work for your horse, stallion, business, breeding program or upcoming event.
Social media graphics • Stallion promotions • Sale horse advertisements • Event promotions • Business advertisingRequest a Design Quote
Your Business. Your Horses. Your Success.
Put Horse Trader’s 28 years of equine marketing experience to work for you.
Questions? advertise@swhorsetrader.com