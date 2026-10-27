Before You Message the Seller, Check These 4 Things

A good horse listing should answer a lot of your first questions before you ever contact the seller.

Taking a few extra minutes to review the information can save time, help you compare horses more fairly, and lead to better conversations when you do reach out.

1. Read the Full Listing

Start with the entire description, not just the headline and first photo.

Look for the basics:

Age and breed

Training and experience

Discipline or intended use

Location

Price, if listed

Available photos and video

A complete listing should give you a clear picture of what the horse is and where it is in its training.

2. Watch the Video

Video can tell you things a still photo cannot.

Look at how the horse moves, how it responds to the rider or handler, and whether the video appears recent and relevant to the horse’s current level of training.

If several videos are available, watch them all.

3. Check the Details

Make sure the horse actually fits what you are looking for.

Consider whether the horse’s training, age, discipline, experience level, location and price make sense for your goals.

A good horse can still be the wrong horse for your situation.

4. Look at Multiple Photos

One photo rarely tells the whole story.

Review every image in the listing and look at the horse from different angles when possible. Photos can help you get a better sense of build, condition and overall presentation.

Ask Better Questions

Once you have reviewed the listing, video and photos, you will be in a better position to ask the seller useful questions.

That helps both buyer and seller spend less time covering information that was already available and more time deciding whether the horse may be the right fit.

Shopping for a horse? Browse current listings on SouthWest Horse Trader.