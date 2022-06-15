Shop Horses Now in June Internet Auction

“The Internet catalog is available for viewing the nearly 50 horses offered in the June INTERNET Auction. Shop Horses Now! Bidding will open on Saturday, June 18th and will close on Tuesday, June 21st beginning at 7:00 pm Eastern time,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Buyers will find great horses for Cow Horse, Reining, Ranch events, Western Pleasure, All-Around events, Halter and trail riding.”

Bidders can view the Internet Catalog, register to bid, and find contact information for sellers at: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=461

Offering nearly 50 Quarter Horses, Paints, Appaloosas and trail riding horses. Bidders will find show horses, prospects, broodmares and stallions for Western Pleasure, English events, All Around, Halter, Cow Horse, Reining, Ranch events, and Barrel racing.

Cow Horse, Reining & Cutting

The first session features proven show horses with money earners in Cow Horse, Reining and Cutting, as well as winners in Ranch events. In addition to the show horses, bidders will find prospects, broodmares and stallions. The offering includes Lot 102 – LOWERTHABOOM (AQHA) 2017 mare by SMOOTH AS A CAT, Champion Non Pro Futurity at NRCHA Eastern Derby, NRCHA earnings $1,840; Lot 109 – SMART N RUFF ENUFF (AQHA) 2019 mare by NOT RUFF AT ALL, well started in Reining and started in Cow Horse, by an NRHA Triple Crown Champion and Million Dollar Sire; Lot 115 – JUICE N CROME (AQHA) 2010 gelding by SMART LIKE JUICE, NRHA money earner, trained Reining horse that has shown in Trail, Ranch classes and Halter; and more.

Enjoy the Summer with an experienced Trail Riding horse. Bidders will find a number of trail riding horses throughout the auction that include a Quarter Horse/Draft cross gelding in addition to Quarter Horses and Paints. The auction also features a Barrel Racing broodmare and a well-bred prospect.

Western Pleasure, English & All Around

The Western Pleasure, English and All Around session features some proven AQHA, NSBA, APHA and Appaloosa show horses, including Lot 401 – KM CHEERSTOTHEBEST (AQHA) 2015 gelding by RL BEST OF SUDDEN, Circuit Champion Level 3 Amateur Western Pleasure at 2022 Red Bud Spectacular, Tom Powers Champion 3YO Ltd Open Western Pleasure earning $9,470, ready to show in Horsemanship and Trail; Lot 402 – ONE OF THOSE NIGHTS (AQHA) 2013 gelding, 17 hands, Superior Hunter Under Saddle, 2021 Top 20 Sr. HUS in the Nation, Regional Experience Champion Sr. HUS; Lot 406 – MAKING MOONSHINE (APHA) 2017 gelding, Reserve Champion Paint Congress 2 Year-Old Hunter Under Saddle, given lessons, and loves trail riding; and others sired by popular sires including LAZY LOPER, UN FORGETABLE, EXTREMELY HOT CHIPS, CERTAINLY A VISION, PROTECT YOUR ASSETS, GOOD MACHINERY, KISSIN THE GIRLS, HES BERRY BLAZIN and more.

Halter Horses

Halter horses offered in the March Internet Auction include show prospect eligible for the major Futurities and well-bred broodmares featuring these sires MY INTENTION, TRILLIONS, CR PEACE MAKER, RH VIRTUOUS and more – Lot 503 – STYLED EQUILIBRIUM (APHA) 2018 mare by Hes Stylin, APHA YOUTH WORLD CHAMPION Mare selling with filly at side, by TRILLIONS AQHA/APHA, is eligible for BHF Open & Color Open, APHA, WCHA & Big Money Futurities, bred to IM THE SECRET, the foal in utero is eligible for the BHF COLOR Open & Amateur and more.

Buyers can find information on How the Auctions Work at: https://prohorseservices.com/resources/

The Professional Horse Services Internet auctions have now SOLD a total of 3,420 horses for $17,504,670. Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the June INTERNET Auction contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email to Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905.