Texas Arena League Winds Up Season

📸 Photography by Murrell Photography

The Texas Arena League (TAL) winds up its fifth season playing its finals at Legends Horse Ranch (Kaufman, TX) on the weekend of March 11-13. There was plenty of excitement in the stands as the crowds cheered on their favorite players and teams in the finals of eight USPA tournaments and TAL league games.

On Friday, Dallas Polo Club (Will Walton, Joaquin Arguello, Mike Farah) triumphed in the 6- to 9-goal USPA Southwestern Circuit Delegates Cup finals, having won every game played in this cross-bracket tournament! Played at the same time in Poteet, TX, the USPA Sportsmanship Cup finals was won by Horsegate. C-Flight games followed, with friends and family cheering on their favorite teams and players.

Carolyn Stimmel of PSL Polo Team – Arena Masters final during Texas Arena League Action James Glew (Los Tres Ingleses) with Brady WIlliams (Bar-SPur) on his hip – General Patton finals Joss Leufrancois (Visage.jobs) in front of the pack – Arena Amateur Cup finals

The USPA Admiral Nimitz Cup finals kicked off Saturday’s impressive roster of 0- to 3-goal tournaments, with Polo Interactive (Jose Velez, Javier Insua, Tanner Kneese) taking the win with a thrilling 12 point lead.

“I played with what seemed to me a couple of well oiled machines, Javier Insua and Tanner Kneese. We almost doubled the amount of net goals (30) when compared to any team and no one was close to the number of goals we scored overall (73) in the TAL tournament,” commented Polo Interactive’s Jose Velez. “While we won the Admiral Nimitz award this year, the Texas Arena League Award was not to be. To quote The Terminator, ‘I’ll be back’…next year. By the way, Sarah Connor says hi.”

The USPA Amateur Cup finals followed, with Visage.jobs (Joss Leufrancois, Trey Crea, Dani Gibson, Caroline Woodman) edging out Elite Spicy Senoritas for the win. In Saturday’s most anticipated match, Los Tres Ingleses (James Glew, Verity Cameron, Don English) emerged victorious against Bar-Spur in the finals of the USPA Southwestern Circuit General George S. Patton, Jr.

“It feels great to win the General Patton trophy. I had great fun throughout the whole tournament with my teammates, and we came away with a hard-earned win on the final weekend to win the overall tournament. We look forward to playing in the league again next year,” said Galvin Agency MVP James Glew.

“Patton Legacy Sports could not have asked for a better partner in TAL to host the first sanctioned Patton Polo Cup of the year at Legends. TAL transcends stereotypical venues in this event and is a great example of how polo can be played by anyone who enjoys competitive riding,” said Patton Legacy Sports Chairman Michelle Strauss. “As an exceptional equestrian, polo was a sport General Patton truly enjoyed throughout his entire life. As curators of his athletic legacy, Patton Legacy Sports looks to partner with entities that honor his lifetime of commitment to competition. In this year ahead we are taking into consideration competitions to support annually. Additionally, we are finalizing plans to create a way for all polo clubs to connect with PLS as they honor George Patton’s commitment to the sport.”

Wendy Stover on the ball for Herk’s Store & Grill – General Puller bronze medal match Don English with the ball and Brady Williams on his hip. Finals of USPA General Patton arena polo tournament at Legends Horse Ranch during Texas Arena League Tanner Kneese (Polo InterActive)takes the nearside neckshot in front of Molly Hosler (Auour Polo) in Admiral Nimitz

In the USPA Southwestern Circuit General George S Patton, Jr Bronze Medal, Blue Star defeated Legends. Closing Saturday’s games, Gulf Coast Fence won both of its round robin matches against Save Water Polo and Eagle’s Landing in the TAL League Game.

Sunday’s 3- to 6-goal finals kicked off with the USPA Arena Masters, where GK Farms (Audry Persano, Jessica Keanally, Cody Woodfin, Nadir Khan) prevailed with an 8-point lead. Dallas Polo Club (Mike Farah, Will Walton, Lindsay Bellack) beat out PSL Polo in the vigorous finals of the USPA Southwestern Circuit General Lewis “Chesty” Puller. Despite tough competition, Legends (August Scherer, Nacho Estrada, Jon Winson, Haley Winson) overcame Bar-Spur in the USPA Sherman Memorial.

“Audry Persano and I were thrilled to have Cody Woodfin join us as a substitute for the final. His skill and quiet confidence allowed us to make some great team plays,” commented GK Farms’ Jessica Keanally. “My favorite part of polo is those rare moments when all the horses and teammates are synchronized. Cody and Audry play so fluidly. They make it fun and exciting.”

The USPA Southwestern Circuit General Lewis “Chesty” Puller Bronze Medal victory was well-earned by Herk’s Store and Grill. In the final round robin of TAL, each team–Auour, Texas Military, and Visage.Jobs won one game against each other.

You can follow all of the Texas Arena Leagues matches on www.polosk.com. PoloSK also lists the team and player standings. fmi: www.texasarenaleague.com. 🎠

March 11-13 Finals

• 0-3 USPA Sportsmanship Cup: Patton Legacy Sports (2)-Wes Alston (0), Karl Hilberg (1), Jack Crea (1)

• 6-9 USPA SWrn Cir Delegates Cup: Dallas Polo Club (8)-Michael Farah (1), Joaquin Arguello (3), Will Walton (4)

• 0-3 USPA Admiral Nimitz Cup: Auour Polo Team (3) -Lindsay Bellack (0), Molly Hosler (1), Megan Rahlfs (2)

• 0-3 USPA Amateur Cup: Visage.Jobs (3)-Caroline Woodman (-1), Joss Leufrancois (2), Trey Crea (2)

• 0-3 USPA SWrn Cir General George S Patton Jr: Bar-Spur (3)-Amanda Osburn (-1), Mark Osburn (2), Brady Williams (2)

• 0-3 USPA SWrn Cir General George S Patton Jr Bronze Medal: Legends (2)-Marcus Murphy (0), Taylor Hooten (0), Nacho Estrada (2)

• 0-3 TAL League Game: Save Water Polo (0)-Katie Anderson (0), Jan-Pieter Zweegers (0), Kim Vaughan (0)

• 3-6 USPA Arena Masters: GK Farms (6)-Jessica Keneally (0), Audry Persano (2), Cody Woodfin (4)

• 3-6 USPA SWrn Cir General Lewis Puller Bronze Medal: Herk’s Store and Grill (6)-Megan Flynn (2), Wendy Stover (2), Ashley Owen (2)

• 3-6 USPA SWrn Cir General Lewis Puller: Dallas Polo (5)-Michael Farah (1), Lindsay Bellack (1), Will Walton (4)

• 3-6 USPA Sherman Memorial: Bar-Spur (6)-Mark Osburn (2), Don English, Jr. (2), Brady Williams (2)

• 3-6 TAL League Game: Auour (5)-Kim Vaughan (0), Molly Hosler (1), Rob Payne (4)

• Galvin Agency MVP: Chris Jones, Megan Flynn, Carolyn Stimmel, Mark Osburn, Rob Payne, Caroline Woodman, James Glew, Ashley Owen, Joaquin Arguello, Chad Bowman, Ariel Mancebo, Tanner Kneese, Zain Saud

• Catena USA Sportsmanship: Audry Persano, Megan Rahlfs (X2), Lindsay Bellack, Hailey Winson, Tanner Kneese, Amanda Massey, Mark Osburn, Marcus Murphy, Tiamo Hudspeth, Carly Schneider, Molly Hosler, Jason Atkins

• Nutrena Best Playing Pony: Hobo-Cody Woodfin, Steely Dame-Wendy Stover, Katniss-Will Walton, Blue Duck-Mark Osburn (X2), Julio-Rob Payne, Marlboro-Joss Leufrancois, Missy-James Glew, Money-Ashley Owen, Moxie -Tiamo Hudspeth, Margarita-Wes Alston, Solita-Javier Insua, Peppy-Ally Vaughn, Gustavo Toro. 🎠