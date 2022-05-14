Founder Sue Gray invented a full line of UV Protective Shades after purchasing a horse with a sensitive white muzzle that burned easily during turnout.

Frustrated that there was nothing on the market for sunburn sensitive horses or for eye issues like uveitis or cataracts, a new UV protective shade was born. From there a full line of 90% UV proof shades grew with products protecting the whole face, or just eyes or muzzles – all crafted in the USA.

More UV Protective Shades

There is even an interchangeable eye saver system with interchangeable hard eye cups for injuries or post surgeries.