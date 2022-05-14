UV Protective Shades

May 14, 2022 0 By Roberta Johnston

www.naghorseranch.com
770 990-8487

Founder Sue Gray invented a full line of UV Protective Shades after purchasing a horse with a sensitive white muzzle that burned easily during turnout.

Frustrated that there was nothing on the market for sunburn sensitive horses or for eye issues like uveitis or cataracts, a new UV protective shade was born. From there a full line of 90% UV proof shades grew with products protecting the whole face, or just eyes or muzzles – all crafted in the USA.

There is even an interchangeable eye saver system with interchangeable hard eye cups for injuries or post surgeries.

horse uv protective shades by Nag Horse Ranch
