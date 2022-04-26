Penn State QH Sale Bidding Closes May 3rd

BIDDING OPENS on Saturday, April 30th and CLOSES Tuesday, May 3rd, for the 20th Annual Penn State University Quarter Horse Sale, held again as an Internet Auction,” announces Mike Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC, which is hosting the auction. “Fifteen Quarter Horses will be sold that have been bred, raised and trained in the Penn State Equine program.”

PSU Nuly Loaded Gun PSU Hoos Raisin Kane Hesa Flatline Zippo

Penn State QH Prospects

This group of young prospects for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, Reining and Ranch events. Their sires are ONE HOT KRYMSUN, VS FLATLINE, HOT ONES ONLY, WILLY BE INVITED, RED WHITE N GOOD, or PSU He Rox The Nite. PSU He Rox The Nite is by the popular, 4 Million Dollar Reining sire, Gunners Special Nite. Most of the horses selling are 2-year-olds. Bidders will find a 3-year-old in the offering.

Bidders and spectators may attend the 2022 Penn State Equine Science Showcase and Quarter Horse Sale Preview on April 30th at the Snider Agricultural Arena. Doors open at 9:00 AM and the preview will begin at 10:00 AM.

To VIEW the CATALOG and BID go to: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=456

First bidders will create an account and log-in. There will be a link to contact information for the Penn State University Equine program with questions about the horses. Lot A on the auction page offers information on How to Register to Bid, as well as Hints For Bidding.

Markel Horse Insurance Fall of the Hammer Coverage

Markel Horse Insurance, the Official Insurance company of Professional Horse Services, is offering Fall of the Hammer immediate all risk mortality and theft coverage on horses for 24-hours after the close of this auction. However, an insurance policy must be purchased online or through a Markel representative to extend coverage after the 24-hour period. See Lot B in the Internet Catalog for more information.

About Professional Horse Services

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about bidding on horses in the Penn State Quarter Horse Sale, contact Professional Horse Services, LLC. You can reach them by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. Or, visit https://prohorseservices.com/