Semi Final Thursday heats up Dickies Arena

The Semi Final rounds started Thursday. While it was cold, icy and miserable outside at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR), the climate inside Dickies Arena was filled with the heat of competition.

Semi Final Thursday Rounds

In the first of two Semi-Finals, the contestants that advanced from Wild Card Wednesday ended up at the top of the leaderboard in most of the events.

Louisiana’s Rowdy Parrott won his second consecutive round of steer wrestling at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Courtesy FWSSR, by James Phifer. Stetson Wright marked the highest score of the rodeo when he rode Calgary Stampede’s horse Y U R Friskey for 92 points. Courtesy FWSSR, by James Phifer. Sage Kimzey rode Rafter G Rodeo’s bull Johnny Cash for 88 points. Courtesy FWSSR, by James Phifer.

Bareback Riding

It started with the bareback riding where Clayton Biglow got his second consecutive check. Biglow, the 2019 world champion rode Calgary Stampede’s You See Me for 87.5 points. That was good enough for a third-place finish and a spot in Saturday’s championship finals.

A pair of Utah residents split the win in the bareback riding. Mason Clements from Spanish Fork rode J Bar J’s Yum Bugs. Kaycee Feild, the reigning and world champion from Genola also got on a horse from J Bar J, Soul Lunatic. They each scored 89.5 points and won $3,500 each.

Breakaway Roping

Tacy Webb, the nurse from midway, Texas, won the breakaway roping for the second night in a row. She stopped the clock in 2.1 seconds, one-tenth of a second faster than her time on Wednesday. Webb got a check for $4,000 and is roping for her first title from the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament.

Steer Wrestling

Steer wrestler Rowdy Parrott from Mamou, Louisiana is getting used to doing winner’s interviews. Parrott was the last steer wrestler of the night, stopped the clock in 3.1 seconds and added $4,000 to his checking account. He also won the Wild Card on Wednesday.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, had struggles at the beginning of the rodeo tournament, but is finishing strong. He won the saddle bronc riding during the Wild Card and came back and got another win with a 92-point score. Wright, the reigning world champion, got on Calgary Stampede’s great bucking horse Y U R Friskey for the win.

Tie-Down Roping

In the tie-down roping, Cory Solomon from Prairie View, Texas, who won the Wild Card, finished in fourth place to advance to the finals. Local favorite Marty Yates finished at the top of the board with 8.1 second run. That earned the Stephenville, Texas resident $4,000.

Team Roping

Jake Orman from Prairie, Mississippi and Brye Crites from Welch, Oklahoma had the fast time in the team roping at 4.1 seconds. They each earned $4,000 on Thursday night.

Barrel Racing

The barrel racing winner lives just west of here at Weatherford. Stevi Hillman and her mare Famous Lemon Drop stopped the clock in 16.40 seconds for the win.

Bull Riding

There were two successful bull riders on Thursday and one of them is the winningest bull rider in recent history in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Sage Kimzey, originally from Oklahoma but now living in Salado, Texas, is notching rodeo win after rodeo win. He has earned seven gold buckles and is working towards number eight. There are several rodeos still on his bucket list even though he has amassed well over $2.5 million in career earnings. After winning the Semi-Finals on Thursday, he is one step closer to marking a championship at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo off his list.

The second Semi-Finals will be Friday at 7:30 where the final four qualifiers for Saturday night’s Championship Finals will be determined.

The following, however, are unofficial results from the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament’s Semifinal Round at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Thursday, February 3, 2022. (Qualifiers are based on tie-breaker rules.)

Semi-Final Thursday Results

Bareback Riding:

1, (tie) Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, on J Bar J Rodeo’s Yum Bugs, and Kaycee Feild, Genoa, Utah, on J Bar J’s Soul Lunatic, 89.5 points, $3,500 each. 3, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 87, $2,000. 4, (tie) Jess Pope, Waverly, Kan., and Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 87, $500.

Finals Qualifiers: : Clements, Feild, Biglow and Reiner

Steer Wrestling:

1, Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 3.3 seconds, $4,000. 2, (tie) Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., and Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., 3.7, $2,500 each. 4, Logan Kenline, Penrose, Colo., 4.1, $1,000.

Finals Qualifiers: Parrott, Martin, Lummus and Kenline

Breakaway Roping:

1, Tacy Webb, Midway, Texas, 2.1 seconds, $4,000. 2, Shelby Boisjoli, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, 2.4, $3,000. 3, Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 2.5, $2,000. 4, Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, Texas, 12.0, $1,000.

Finals Qualifiers: Webb, Boisjoli, Johnson and Crawford

Saddle Bronc Riding:

1, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 92 points on Calgary Stampede’s Y U R Friskey, $4,000. 2, Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, 90, $3,000. 3, Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, 89, $2,000. 4, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., 87, $1,000

Finals Qualifiers: Wright, Green, Bruno and Brooks

Tie-Down Roping:

1, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.1 seconds, $4,000. 2, Charlie Gibson, Midland, Texas, 8.2, $3,000. 3, Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla., 8.3, $2,000. 4, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 8.6. $1,000.

Finals Qualifiers: Yates, Gibson, Sechrist and Solomon

Team Roping:

1, Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss., and Brye Crites, Welch, Okla., 4.1, $4,000 each. 2, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif., 4.7, $3,000. 3, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 5.4, $2,000. 4, Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., and Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan., 10.3, $1,000.

Semi-Finals Qualifiers: Orman and Crites; Rogers and Davis; Snow and Thorp; and Ward and Hawkins

Barrel Racing:

1, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 16.40 seconds, $4,000. 2, Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas, 16.44, $3,000. 3, Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 16.52, $2,000. 4, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., 16.53, $1,000.

Finals Qualifiers: Hillman, Briggs, Saebens and Johnson

Bull Riding:

1, Sage Kimzey, Salado, Texas, 88 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Johnny Cash, $5,500. 2, Trey Benton III, Richard, Texas, 84.5, $3,500.

Finals Qualifiers: Kimzey and Benton