Friday night rodeo action at Fort Worth Rodeo

The Friday night rodeo semi final part B was a night of hits and misses at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s ProRodeo Tournament.

Those misses mostly came from contestants who were affected by the weather, stuck in airports, and just couldn’t get here. They were replaced by the next qualifiers in the lineup. In every case, those contestants took advantage of their unexpected opportunity.

Friday Night Rodeo Action

Kody Lamb from Sherwood Park, Alberta, got the call and luckily could get to Dickies Arena from where he was staying near Stephenville. He competed in the bareback riding and got an 85-point score, good enough for fourth place, but most importantly, he punched his ticket to Saturday night’s Championship Finals.

Richmond Champion from Stevensville, Mont., got the $4,000 for first place. Champion matched high-marked bareback ride of the rodeo with 90 points aboard J Bar J Rodeo’s bucking horse Fringe Jacket. Now Champion is going after his first championship at a rodeo that is a long way from his home, but close to his heart. He started his life in Alaska, grew up near Houston, got his degree at Tarleton State University and spent several years at Stephenville before moving north to the other Stevensville.

Richmond Champion is one of two bareback riders to score 90 points at this year’s Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Courtesy FWSSR, by James Phifer. Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas is on track to win her third consecutive Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo championship. Courtesy FWSSR, by James Phifer.

Stepping In

Canadian Jake Watson was stuck on a delayed airplane trying to get here. It didn’t happen, so his fellow countryman Lucas Macza took his place. The horse that Watson was supposed to get on was J Bar J’s Tickled Pink. Macza got on the same horse and won the semi-final with an 86.5-point score. Macza added $4,000 to his checking account and will ride for the championship Saturday night.

A similar situation happened in the bull riding and the man that got the call to come compete on Friday night was Trey Kimzey, from Strong City, Oklahoma. He got on the bull named Loaded Dice from J Bar J. Kimzey scored 85.5 points, won first and $4,000. He also punched his ticket to the championship finals where he will be competing with his brother, seven-time world champion Sage Kimzey.

Finishing Strong

In the steer wrestling Taz Olson from Prairie City, South Dakota was the most successful. Olson had a time of 3.7 for the win. Kelsie Domer, from Dublin, Texas, stopped the clock in 2.3-seconds to win the breakaway roping. Shad Mayfield, from Clovis, N.M., won the world title in tie-down roping just down the road at the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Arlington. He had the fast time in Dickies Arena on Friday night, 7.4 seconds, and is on track to win his first FWSSR title.

Zach Kilgus from Stephenville and Jake Edwards from Fort Ann, New York were tops in team roping. Edwards won the inaugural FWSSR Pro Rodeo Tournament in 2020 and is fulfilling a big goal by getting back here. He came through the qualifying system and got in because of his success at the Cleburne, Texas rodeo.

Two-time FWSSR barrel racing champion Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas is poised to win it again. She and her great mare, DM Sissy Hayday, “Sister” stopped the clock in 16.26 to win Semi-Finals B. She could make history here if she wins this rodeo for the third consecutive year.

On To Saturday’s Finals

Each of Friday night’s winners earned a $4,000 check and the best of the field will face the best of Thursday night’s field on Saturday. The Championship Finals will start at 7:30 on Saturday where the fastest time or highest score will win the title and a big check for $20,000.

FREE Grounds Admission

The 125th edition of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo winds down on Saturday and as a “thank you” to the citizens of Forth Worth and North Texas, everyone will receive free grounds admission.

While free grounds admission doesn’t provide access to Saturday night’s Championship Finals Rodeo, visitors can however, enjoy the rest of the onsite action. In Addition, shopping, the Mattress Firm petting zoo, Children’s Barnyard, rabbit show are all FREE. Similarly, an AQHA horse show as well as the Bud Light Roadhouse and The Corkyard on Simmons Bank Plaza are available. David Nail will headline in the Bud Light Roadhouse and Ginny Mac in The Corkyard.

The following are unofficial results from the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament’s Semi-Finals Round at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Friday, February 4, 2022. (Qualifiers are based on tie-breaker rules.)

Friday Night Rodeo Semi-Finals B Results

Bareback Riding:

1, Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., 90 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Fring Jacket, $4,000. 2, (tie) Chad Rutherford, Hillsboro, Texas, and Cole Franks, Clarenden, Texas, 87, $2,500 each. 4, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada, 85, $1,000.

Finals Qualifiers: : Champion, Rutherford, Franks and Lamb

Steer Wrestling:

1, Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D., 3.7 seconds, $4,000. 2, Sterling Lambert, Fallon, N.V., 3.9, $3,000. 3, Payden McIntyre, Douglas, Wyo., 4.2, $2,000. 4, Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas, 4.4, $1,000.

Finals Qualifiers: Olson, Lambert, McIntyre, and Shaffer.

Breakaway Roping:

1, Kelsie Domer, Dublin, Texas, 2.3 seconds, $4,000. 2, Loni Lester, Gonzales, Texas, 2.6, $3,000. 3, (tie) Lari Dee Guy, Abilene, Texas, and Taylor Engesser, Spearfish, S.D., 2.7, $1,500 each.

Finals Qualifiers: Domer, Lester, Guy, and Engesser.

Saddle Bronc Riding:

1, Lucas Macza, High River, Alberta, 86.5 points, on J Bar J Pro Rodeo’s Tickled Pink, $4,000. 2, Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, Texas, 86, $3,000. 3, Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 84, $2,000. 4, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 83.5, $1,000.

Finals Qualifiers: Macza, Crawley, Smith, and Ashbacher.

Tie Down Roping:

1, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 7.4 seconds, $4,000. 2, Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, Texas, 8.0, $3,000. 3, Quade Hiatt, Canyon, Texas, 8.1, $2,000. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 9.1, $1,000.

Finals Qualifiers: Mayfield, Henry, Hiatt, Cooper

Team Roping:

(three times) 1, Zach Kilgus, Stephenville, Texas, and Jake Edwards, Fort Ann, N.Y., 5.1 seconds, $4,000 each. 2, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil, 5.3, $3,000. 3, Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 5.4, $2,000.

Finals Qualifiers: Kilgus and Edwards; Driggers and Nogueira; Joshua and Jonathan Torres.

Barrel Racing:

1, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.26 seconds, $4,000. 2, Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla., 16.39, $3,000. 3, Kricket Ginter, Eau Claire, Wis., 16.45, $2,000. 4, (tie) Sissy Winn, Chapman Ranch, Texas, and Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas, $500 each.

Finals Qualifiers: Kinsel, Darling, Ginter, and Winn.

Bull Riding:

1, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 85.5 points, J Bar J Pro Rodeo’s Loaded Dice, $4,000. 2, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 82, $3,000. 3, Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho, 81.5, $2,000. 4, Creek Young, Rogersville, Mo., 78, $1,000. Finals Qualifiers: Kimzey, Williams, Piva, Young, Clayton Sellars of Wildwood, Fla., and Scottie Knapp, Moriarty, N.M.