March Internet Auctions Entries Open

Consign for March Internet Auctions

“Entries are being accepted for the March INTERNET Auctions. Bidding will open on March 7th and close on March 10th,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “These auctions will be a Great Place to market Quarter Horses, Appaloosas and Paints.”

Sellers should enter by February 22nd to take advantage of the massive email promotion for the auction. Entries will be accepted until the auction fills. Sellers and buyers can find entry information and more on How the Auctions Work at: https://prohorseservices.com/

New Records Set

THE HORSE MARKET IS STRONG! RECORDS WERE SET by the 2021 Internet auctions produced or hosted by Professional Horse Services, LLC. The 2021 GROSS ACTUAL SALES were $4,191,550, which was UP 29.5% from 2020. The 2021 Average Sale Price of the 439 horses that SOLD of $9,548 was UP 41.4% from 2020. Another record was set with 149 horses that SOLD for $10,000 or more. The High Seller brought a price of $186,000 and the top 50% SOLD for an average price of $16,904. Mike and Stephanie Jennings want to thank all the sellers who consigned to our auctions or chose us to host their auctions including ProFit Equine, Lorenzo Lotti, Penn State University, Ohio State University, Mississippi State University and the 70th Annual Raymond Sutton Ranch Production Sale.

The recent December 2021 and January 2022 INTERNET auctions SET RECORDS over previous years. The Top Ten horses SOLD for an average price of $18,130 and the Top 40% averaged $11,036. The High Seller brought a price of $25,100. The shopping was very active on the auction website with over 470 registered bidders per auction. Additionally, there was more than 150,000 website page views per auction. 80% of the horses SOLD to new owners.

The Professional Horse Services Internet auctions have now SOLD a total of 3,323 horses for $16,720,995. Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the March INTERNET Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email to Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905.