Sissy Winn Crowned the 2022 Jerry Ann Taylor Best Dressed Cowgirl

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame awarded the Jerry Ann Taylor Best Dressed Award during the final round of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo last Saturday night at the Dickies Arena. The award was taken home by a first-time winner and WPRA barrel racer, Sissy Winn. She was awarded with $5,000 and an Outlaw Spirits custom cuff bracelet.

About Sissy Winn

“I really can’t express how happy I am to receive this prestigious award and meet those who so generously continue with this fun tradition.”

Winn collected $5,000 and a custom cuff bracelet from the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. Shown here with Cowgirl Hall of Fame board members Nicole Sheridan and Elaine Agather, Presenter Pam Minick, Winn & Kit Moncreif, President.

Winn is not only a WPRA barrel racer, who is sitting fifth in the world standing currently, she was also a former Miss Rodeo Texas Princess and Miss Rodeo Texas Teen.

“It is such an honor to receive the Jerry Ann Taylor award while at the FWSSR last week, said Winn. “As a little girl, I made an appearance as the Miss Rodeo Texas Princess at the FWSSR and again a few years later when I was crowned Miss Rodeo Texas Teen. My life has really come full circle doing what I love: dressing up and running barrels.”

“Friday night, we stayed up until 2 am working on the arms of my outfit, said Winn. “I had to learn to hand sew that night! My mom and I had so much fun.”

About Jerry Ann Taylor

Cowgirl Honoree Jerry Ann Taylor was a daring trick rider who brought a style, glamour, and spirit to the rodeo arena. She was inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame in 1986. Following her passing in February 2012, a fund was started by her husband Dutch Taylor, her mother Jo Matthews, and other donors, to reward cowgirls who carry the same sense of style.

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame has partnered with the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo for this award that is judged by a panel during the final round of the rodeo. 🎠

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the West, and fosters an appreciation of the ideals and spirit of self-reliance they inspire. Established in 1975, the Museum is considered an invaluable national educational resource for its exhibits, research library, rare photograph collection and award-winning distance-learning programs. In 2019, the Museum opened the Kit Moncrief Galleries and It's Never Just a HorseTM exhibition.