Texas Arena League Announces Highly Anticipated 2022 Dates & Locations

Fast-Paced and Hard-Hitting Arena Polo Events Bring New Meaning to ‘Hockey on Horseback’





Those who love the thrill of fast-paced and hard-hitting sports and the majesty and elegance of equestrian animals can rejoice as the Texas Arena League (TAL) announced today its highly anticipated 2022 event schedule that will make four separate pitstops from January to March across The Lone Star State.

Returning for its fifth year, TAL brings arena polo to the next level, both in competition and fanfare. Coining the term ‘Hockey on Horseback”, players use their mounts to move an opponent away from the ball and use the rebound walls to play angles and passes to their teammates. It’s fast, it’s physical and reaction times are quick. Teams are made up of three pairs of human and equine players, while games are played over four periods or “chukkers” lasting seven minutes each, including time in between to change mounts and a half time to smooth the arena.

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Arena League was on a roll with both spectators and players, and we look forward to once again welcoming our fans and spectators as they cheer on our most skilled competitors,” said TAL founding member Robin Sanchez. “As arena polo gains in popularity across the country, we strongly believe that we here in Texas bring the most dynamic, electric and all-out entertaining events to the table. Whether you’re a regular attender or have had our matches on your list of events to attend, one attendance is sure to make you a fan for life. Plus, it’s fun for the entire family.”

The Texas Arena League Pitstops

Here’s where and when you can catch some hockey on horseback in real-time starting in 2022:

Jan 28-30

Brookshire Polo Club, Brookshire, TX

Tickets ($5 each)

FB Event page (20+) Hockey On Horseback – Houston | Facebook

Feb 11-13

Legends Polo Club, Kaufman, TX

Tickets ($5 each)

FB Event Page (20+) Hockey On Horseback – Dallas Area | Facebook

Feb 25-27

Brookshire Polo Club, Brookshire, TX

Tickets ($5 each)

FB Event page (20+) Hockey On Horseback – Houston | Facebook

March 11-13

Legends Polo Club, Kaufman, TX

Tickets ($5 each)

FB Event Page (20+) Hockey On Horseback – Dallas Area | Facebook

Tickets and information can be found on the website www.texasarenaleague.com. You can also follow Texas Arena League on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Sponsors

