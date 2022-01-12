Mid Winter Sale and Internet Auction

Over 50 Top Horses Sell in January Auctions – Last Call for Entries

“The January INTERNET Auction is the 53rd year the Jennings Family has produced an auction in January for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. Bidding will open on January 17th and close on January 20th,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Entries include outstanding show horses, prospects, broodmares and stallions, as well as some great trail riding horses and a special pony.”

To view the auction catalog and register to bid go to: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=447

Last call to enter horses by 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, January 13th. Find Entry forms and information at: https://prohorseservices.com/2021/53rd-annual-mid-winter-sale-2022-january-internet-auction/

Creme Colored Cat

Fever Nic Nac

The January INTERNET Auction sessions for Reining, Ranch, Barrel and Cow Horses and Trail Riding horses include: Lot 102 – Creme Colored Cat (AQHA) a 2018 mare by Shining Lil Nic that has had Professional Reined Cow Horse training and is also a Great Ranch event or roping prospect; Lot 107 – Smokin Sierra Boon (AQHA) 2021 stallion, a Top Reining & Cow Horse Prospect by A VINTAGE SMOKE, NRHA $612,288 with a dam that won $10,193 NCHA; Lot 101 – Fever Nic Nac (AQHA) 2012 gelding that has been used on the ranch and trails, plus ropes both ends out of the box, PONY – Lot 105 – Punchy – a 13.3 hand, 2012 gelding that is well broke, gentle and has been used on the Ranch and trails, PLUS Reining and Ranch show horses, trail riding horses and prospects.

The TEXAS A & M UNIVERSITY PRODUCTION SALE is a Special Feature of the January INERNET Auction offering of 8 Cutting, Cow Horse, Reining and Ranch event prospects, bred and raised by Texas A & M University that have been through the Texas A&M University colt training class, sired by Kid Mecom Blue, NCHA $61,664, Fletch That Cat, NCHA $16,698 and more.

Best Of Batt Man

Keep N This Krymsun

The January INTERNET Auction session for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, All Around Horses features: Lot 317 – Best of Batt Man (AQHA) 2016 gelding by Batt Man. AQHA points AQHA Western Pleasure & Western Riding; Lot 313 – Keep N This Krymsun (APHA) 2015 mare by Scenic Back Round (QH) Point earner Trail, Equitation and Horsemanship. 2021 Pinto World Top Ten; Lot 301 – Fab You Lass (AQHA / APHA) 2019 overo mare by Ultimately Fabulous. 16.1 hands, AQHA point earner; Lot 310 – Shes A Cute Mechanic (AQHA) 2019 mare by Mechanic. Almost ready to show, Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, Horsemanship & Equitation, plus more Show Horses and Prospects by: Lazy Loper, Allocate Your Assets, Huntin For Chocolate, Do You Have A Minute, Good Better Best, The Lopin Machine, VS Code Blue, HBF Iron Man, Only Blue Sky, Certified Zippo, Open For Suggestion.

Iem Adikting

Be Unique

The Halter Horse Session features Quarter Horses and Paint that are top show horses, prospects and broodmares including: Lot 401 – Iem Adikting (AQHA/APHA/ABRA) a 2019 gelding by Iem The One, ABRA Reserve World Champion; Lot 402 – Be Unique (AQHA) Be So Unique (APHA) a 2020 mare by Intensions, Winner of $20,265 in Futurities; Lot 404 – Lavish (APHA) a 2020 overo mare by My Intention (QH) that won $21,376, at the APHA World Show, Breeders Halter Futurity, WCHA and Big Money Futurities; Lot 408 – Lillyante (AQHA) a 2019 mare by El Ante that was AQHYA Level 2 Reserve Champion Yearling Mare; Lot 406 – Trinkets (AQHA/APHA) a 2020 mare by Execute, won $9,330 and was 1st in the APHA World Show Breeders Futurity Non Pro Solid Paint Bred Weanling Mare, plus Show Horses, Prospects and Broodmares by: Kid Coolsified, Execute, FG Phenomenal Fella, Very Cool, PF Premo, Secret Gunfighter and more.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD over 3,279 horses for more than $16,437,345.00.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the January INTERNET Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905.