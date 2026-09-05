5 Things to Check Before You Bid at a Horse Sale
- Read the Listing or Catalog Carefully
Explain why age, breeding, discipline, training and consignor information matter, and that buyers should distinguish what is actually stated from what they are assuming.
- Watch How the Horse Is Presented
A short paragraph about watching the horse move, go under saddle, handle transitions, respond to the rider and behave around the sale environment rather than relying on the polished photo.
- Ask What the Listing Doesn’t Answer
Expand briefly on training history, rider suitability, maintenance, quirks and disclosed soundness information.
- Know Who You’re Buying From
Explain that reputation, direct answers and consistency matter, especially when the buyer has limited time with the horse before bidding.
- Set Your Limit Before Bidding Starts
Talk about deciding what the horse is worth to that buyer, based on intended use, budget and information gathered, before auction momentum takes over.
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