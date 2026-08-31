Myers Performance Horses and tiltXchange to deliver 2nd Annual Online Production Sale in September

Bill and Deb Myers of Myers Performance Horses in St. Onge, South Dakota, are pleased to announce the 2026 Myers Performance Horses Online Production Sale, launching September 15-16, 2026. The 2026 sale represents more than 40 years of breeding, raising and training Western performance horses known for exceptional versatility, usability, athleticism and heart.

This year’s sale features a selection of performance horse prospects by some of the industry’s leading stallions, including $20 million sire Frenchmans Guy, million-dollar-plus sires Mr Sassy Frenchman and Lucky Wonder Horse, CR Tuff Dual, and Ima Special Kindaguy. The offering includes one 3-year-old, nine 2-year-olds, two yearlings and two weanlings from more than 40 years of proven breeding. A full catalog and bidder registration can be found online at sale.frenchmansguy.com.

Among this year’s favorites is a bay 2-year-old filly named Luckyz Hot Toddy (Lucky Wonder Horse x Guys Hot Chocolate x Frenchmans Guy).

“She’s from the same mare family as [futurity and ProRodeo winning mare] Guys Champagne Girl and Sky High Guy, who had more than $225,000 in barrel racing earnings before all the incentives,” Bill explained. “She’s just a superstar-looking horse and a beautiful mover, and she has great genetics on the bottom side. She’s one of my top picks.”

The sale’s sole 3-year-old, Sassy Disarray (Mr Sassy Frenchman x Disarray x Dash Ta Fame) also tops Bill’s list of favorites.

“That mare is out of a really nice mare, Disarray, who has produced a lot of winners for us,” Bill said. “She’s another standout in my mind. Then we have a handful of other outstanding prospects I think people will really be excited to see.”

The sale is slated to begin on September 15, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. MST. Bidding will remain open through September 16, 2026, with Lot 1 scheduled to begin closing at 5:30 p.m. MST. Each subsequent lot will begin closing three minutes later, allowing bidders to stay engaged throughout the sale. If a bid is placed during the closing period of a lot, the countdown will automatically extend, giving all interested buyers an equal opportunity to continue bidding until no additional bids are received.

It will be conducted entirely online through tiltXchange, allowing buyers to bid from anywhere and through any web browser – or through the tiltXchange mobile app for iOS and Android, making it easy to watch the auction and place bids from virtually anywhere. This innovative, user-friendly platform delivers a direct-to-doorstep opportunity for buyers to bid on a piece of one of the Western performance horse industry’s most iconic and influential programs.

“I think what a breeder is ultimately striving to do is produce just a little bit better of horse each year,” Bill shared. “When we started this program 40 years ago, we knew we wanted to have horses with good conformation and athleticism that could win at a high level, but it was also important that we had the mind and disposition that allowed everyone from a beginner to a professional to enjoy them. The horses we’re offering in this sale are an excellent representation of what we’ve been working to achieve in our program for the past 40 years.”

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About Myers Performance Horses

For more than 40 years, Myers Performance Horses has been building a breeding program focused on producing versatile horses with the conformation, minds, heart, and ability to win at all levels of competition. Home to legendary sire Frenchmans Guy, the Myers program has been shaped by a proven combination of race and cow bloodlines designed to produce horses capable of excelling across a variety of disciplines. Today, the program continues that legacy through the sons and daughters of Frenchmans Guy, proven sires including Mr Sassy Frenchman and Lucky Wonder Horse, and the next generation – led by junior sire CR Tuff Dual. Based in St. Onge, South Dakota, Myers Performance Horses remains committed to producing quality horses and carrying its breeding program forward for generations to come.

To learn more about Myers Performance Horses, please visit www.frenchmansguy.com.

To learn more about the 2026 Myers Performance Horses Online Production Sale, please visit sale.frenchmansguy.com.

About tiltXchange

tiltXchange is a modern online auction platform built specifically for the Western performance horse and livestock industry. Backed by the experienced team at Tilt Media, tiltXchange combines proven auction technology with strategic marketing, creative services, video production and live sale management to deliver a seamless, high-quality experience for consignors and buyers alike. From pre-sale promotion and sale preparation to live bidding and post-sale support, tiltXchange brings the entire online auction experience together under one roof, backed by proven marketing expertise and trusted industry partnerships.

Sell Smart. Market Better. Bid Bold.

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