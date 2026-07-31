Online Select Auction from Masterson Farms, LLC.

“Bidding opens on Monday, August 3 for the MASTERSON FARMS, LLC Online Select Auction”, announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “The bidding will start Closing on Tuesday, August 4th , at 7 PM Eastern time.”

It is time for a new chapter at MASTERSON FARMS, LLC. To mark this transition, they are offering a select collection of horses from the heart of their program featuring the get and service of RL BEST OF SUDDEN, THE LOPIN MACHINE and junior sire, KM Game On.

KM Best Brandy

X-RAYS ARE AVAILABLE for yearling and older show prospects. Bidders will find x-rays, video, photos, genetic test reports, and vet reports in the Online Catalog.

The group includes prospect that are siblings to SNAP KRACKLE POP, KM FLAT OUT THE BEST, BEST MONEY MADE, KM SLOTMACHINE, SCOOTA LITTLE CLOSER, KM SOME LIKE IT BEST and more.

Broodmares feature a World Champion producer and full sisters to SNAP KRACKLE POP, KM SUDDENLY SO EASY, KM WEKNOWSHEHOT, and other high-quality mares.

Prospective buyer can SHOP NOW in the Internet CATALOG at: https://bid.prohorseservices.com/ui/auctions/163877

Bidders can download the New Mobile APP for Pro Horse Services from the Apple Store or Google Play. Find Links at https://www.prohorseservices.com/our-app

Bidders can contact Darci Hughes with questions about the horses at (423) 736-3671 or email darci@mastersonfarms.com

For questions about registering for the auction and bidding please contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, Mike and Stephanie Jennings, 855-272-3905, email: info@ProHorseServices.com.