Online Auction from Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses

For immediate release – July 22, 2026 – Round Hill, VA

“Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses is offering a great set of broodmares and a two-year-old mare that is qualified for the AQHA World Show in an online only auction that will close on Monday, July 27”, announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Horses in this auction WILL SELL TO THE HIGH BIDDER. This offering includes two Reserve World Champion mares and mares that have won over $65,000 collectively, as well as proven producers. Anyone looking to improve their show string or breeding program can find a horse in this auction that will help.”

• Bidding Opens on Sunday, July 26th at 9 AM and will start Closing on Monday, July 27th, at 7 PM Eastern time.

Prospective buyer can SHOP NOW in the Internet CATALOG at: https://bid.prohorseservices.com/ui/auctions/163983

The mares include daughters of FG SPEECHLESS, TELASECRET, MY INTENTION, SECRET GUNFIGHTER, I GOTTA COOL SECRET, EL FUTURO, WESTERN GUNSLINGER, EL ANTE, KIDS CLASSIC STYLE, TE COOLEST, INITIALS ONLY, HEZA SECRET AGENT, MR SINATRA, AND HEZA COOL FELLA.

Mares are bred to FG PHENOMENAL, TELASECRET, BIGGER DREAMS, MEAN JOE GREENE, FG SPEECHLESS, EL FUTURO, PROMINENCE, AND TELESTRATOR.

Lot 2 – TB Tupelo Honey (AQHA/PHBA ) a 2018 palomino mare by I Gotta Cool Secret and out of FG Justimagine. She is a PHBA Reserve World Champion and dam of a PHBA Reserve World Champion. Bred to FG SPEECHLESS.

Bidders will find video, photos, genetic test reports, and vet reports in the Online Catalog.



Bidders can download our New Mobile APP for Pro Horse Services from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Bidders can contact Jarrell Jacksin with questions about the horses at 318-348-3492 and email – kategriffiths88@gmail.com

For questions about registering for the auction and bidding please contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, Mike and Stephanie Jennings, 855-272-3905, email: info@ProHorseServices.com