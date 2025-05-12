NRSHA Derby and Ranch Show predict fun in Guthrie

The 2025 National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance (NRSHA) is proud to join The Gathering ranch horse show for the NRSHA national championship. The show will highlight members of the 11 ranch and stock horse associations that make up the alliance. Held at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma, The Gathering presented by Equinety, also includes:

an NRSHA Derby,

a Stock Horse of Texas (SHTX) show,

American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Ranching Heritage Challenge and

Versatility Ranch Horse classes.

“We are excited to include the NRSHA National Championship and NRSHA Derby in The Gathering, which is in its second year,” shares SHTX Executive Director Jill Dunkel. “Showing at the Lazy E Arena allows for true ranch trail and ranch riding classes across the Lazy E Ranch and provides exhibitors with a unique atmosphere.”

Entries for the events are up across the board. This year’s NRSHA championship is up 17 percent, the NRSHA Derby is up 56 percent, and Ranching Heritage entries are up 51 percent.

Managed by SHTX, The Gathering is owned by the Lazy E. This collaborative event was designed to promote a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that celebrates the abilities of the ranch horse and riders inside a competition pen and on the trail. To that extent, the fun isn’t only happening in the arena confines.

The Schedule

On Wednesday, May 14, free clinics for ranch trail and ranch riding are held, along with cow practices and cutting competition. That evening, Guthrie Brewing is sponsoring a pizza Welcome Party. Beginning on Thursday, May 15, a nightly awards party will honor the NRSHA National Champions in the Cantina. The shows culminating Fiesta on Saturday, May 17, sponsored by the National Reined Cow Horse Association. The Fiesta will be the place to see the champions in all events receive their accolades. There will also be youth activities, an Ice Cream Party on Friday, May 16, and a morning chuckwagon breakfast to bolster competitors through the four-day show.

“We are very excited to be back at the Lazy E and thankful for their hospitality for this event,” said NRSHA President Charles Pellham, who is also the East Coast Stock Horse Association president. “They have rolled out the red carpet and have worked diligently to offer amazing prizes and activities for this championship show.”

Be sure to follow the NRSHA on social media to get the latest from this nationwide organization or visit them online at www.ranchhorse.net.