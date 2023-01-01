Angelone takes home the gold

Champions crowned at Wrangler NFBR

After crisscrossing the US figuring out how to get from rodeo to rodeo, the best breakaway ropers in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) showcased their talents at the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR). Angelone arrived in the lead for the World title.

This is the third year for the championship event and the third location. It was held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, in 2020. Last year it moved to Las Vegas and was at The Orleans Arena. The South Point Arena is playing host to this year’s competition and the first day did not disappoint.

The stars aligned in rounds two and three for Samantha Fulton, a first-time qualifier from Miller, SD. The first calf that she ran in her first Wrangler NFBR didn’t go as planned and she got a no-time. She came back and won the next two with 2.0 and 2.1 second runs. Those two checks added $11,660 to her earnings.

“That was amazing,” she said. “It was a lot of fun. I was super excited to come out here.”

This is the first time that Fulton has roped 10 head in a single competition. She also got a no-time in the fifth round on Tuesday and is hoping for more round wins.

Shelby Boisjoli from Stephenville, TX has command of the overall standings after having roped five calves in 12.4 seconds. She has won $16,565 so far. She placed second in the first and third round and tied for second in the second and fifth.

The native of Canada is one of a select group of women who is making her third appearance at breakaway roping’s championships. A year ago, she came into the competition in the top spot and finished as the reserve world champion. She started this year’s event in sixth place and is working her way up as the most consistent cowgirl here.

DAY 2 at the NFBR

Taylor Munsell, the 2019 college champion from Alva, OK, set the pace in round six at 2.1 seconds for her second win in the 10-head competition. Munsell also tied with J.J. Hampton for the win in round 10. It was the first time in 2022 that Hampton got to make the victory lap, but the third final round win for the veteran roper from Stephenville. She also won round 10 in 2020 and 2021.

Round seven saw Joey Williams break the 2.0 second mark. Williams, from Volborg, MT, stopped the clock in 1.9 seconds for the win. Round eight got even faster as world standings leader Martha Angelone got the win at 1.8. That added $5,080 to her impressive earnings and put the seal on her 2022 world championship. It also earned her the Betty Gayle Copper Fast Time Award from the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame. She finished the season with $130,303 and earned her first world title.

“This is awesome,” Angelone said. “I left Virginia with nothing. When they started adding breakaway roping to the pro rodeos, I set a goal to go to as many as I could, win as much as I could and get a world title.”

Cadee Williams from Weatherford, TX, won the event championship by roping 10 calves in 31.9 seconds to get the second most prestigious title in rodeo. Williams grew up in Montana as Cadee Tew, married a Texan and now she and her family spend summers in Montana and compete at rodeos there.

We all knew that Martha was going to win it (the world title) so going for the average was the next goal.” Williams said. “My mare is just seven years old, so this was a real test. We do this as a family, so it’s a win for the whole family.”

The big money winner in the South Point Arena was Cheyanne Guillory, from Kingston, OK, who collected $27,037.

To follow the best breakaway ropers in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) visit www.wpra.com.

NFBR Overall winners: (total on 10)

Cadee Williams, Weatherford, TX, 31.90, $13,866. Lari Dee Guy, Abilene, TX, 40.1, $11,250. (on 9) Cheyenne Guillory, Kingston, OK, $8,895. Beau Peterson, Council Grove, KS, 36.3, $6,541. Erin Johnson, Fowler, CO, 43.40, $4,709. Joey Williams, Volborg, MT, 50.5, $3,401. Josie Conner, Iowa, LA, 51.7, $2,355. Taylor Munsell, Alva, OK, 19.9, $1,308. (on 8)