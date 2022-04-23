The National Ranching Heritage Center – NRHC to host Quailapalooza!

Children will get the opportunity to learn about quail in a hands-on environment.

Children 5 to 12 years old will have a hands-on opportunity to see how scientists study quail during Quailapalooza from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) in Lubbock.

The NRHC will host a hands-on educational presentation designed for children. Texas Tech University Quail Tech will present this event. Participants will be given the opportunity to see live adult quail and chicks. Observing a quail nest and eggs, learning what quail eat, seeing how scientists capture quail, and learning about their predators will be part of the educational opportunities.

“For many ranchers, the Northern Bobwhite Quail is a treasured rangeland inhabitant. Unfortunately, bobwhite populations are declining throughout their historic range in Texas,” said Dr. Brad Dabbert, Burnett Foundation Endowed Professor of Quail Ecology.

The program is free to children of Ranching Heritage Association members. The cost is $5 for non-members. To register for the event, visit ranchingheritage.org. Limited space is available.

The NRHC is a 27-acre museum and historical park. They offer educational programs and exhibits about ranching history and contemporary ranching issues. The center is located at 3121 Fourth Street in Lubbock. The museum and park is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. The historical park is wheelchair and stroller accessible.