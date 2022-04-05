Let’s Talk Livestock with Scarlett James

This month we discuss kids in agriculture.

Kids, being the next generation, are vital to the future of agriculture. Without them learning about farming, we would have no experts to produce food for the world. Being essential to life, teaching agriculture should be included in school curriculums.

Scarlett James shares her knowledge with the younger generation.

It can be easy to expose kids to farming and raising animals for food. Teaching younger kids about plants and how to grown them is one example. For high school students, being active and joining groups like FFA or 4-H. These groups teach necessary skills to become a family farmer, ag scientist or mechanic, along with many other professional careers.

Advocating for agriculture means many different ideas. Showing awareness for farmers and workers in the industry, or educating the public about how food gets to grocery stores. In many elementary classes, students will hatch chicks and learn about how they grow. Helping establish a connection to the food they eat and how it gets to their plates. Educational field trips that bring the students to the lab are a great resource. Being a member of 4-H and FFA has allowed me to participate in teaching kids about the industry I love – poultry. It has been very rewarding to see their curiosity about eggs and how chicks hatch and their future contributions to agriculture. 🎠