Dennards company highlight begins as a locally owned Farm, Ranch and Western Store with locations in Pilot Point, Whitesboro and Sherman, TX. Dennards has been serving the folks of North Texas and Southern Oklahoma for the last 100 years and through four generations of family members.

We take great pride in carrying all your tack, animal health and livestock items needed daily, as well as many specialty items. Dennards also carries boots, western wear, and boutique items. A large selection of custom furniture and home décor is carried in our Pilot Point and Whitesboro locations. If furniture is your thing, we even give you the option of designing your very own custom pieces. Our Whitesboro store also has a power equipment department stocked with STIHL and Gravely products. We also have a full-time mechanic on staff. And, just in case that isn’t enough, we are a certified dealer of Traeger and Big Green Egg grills. We carry outdoor furniture, swings, boulders, plants and more to help you with your backyard oasis.

At Dennards, we like to say, “If we don’t have it, you probably don’t need it!”

Our friendly and helpful staff are always ready to serve you. Stop by any of our three stores today and let us show you what Dennards is all about. If you can’t stop by but still want to shop with us, you can find us online at www.dennards.net and you can find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as well! 🎠

• Dennards – 8767 US-377, Pilot Point, TX 76258 – 940.365.3636

• Dennards Farm Supply – 541 N Hwy 377, Whitesboro, TX 76273 – 903.564.3386

• Dennards Western Wear – 3716 Town Center Dr, Sherman, TX 75092 – 903.870.1802