Let’s Talk Livestock with Scarlett James, Rudder FFA & Runtin’ and Gruntin’ 4-H

All of the food we eat is due to a farmer’s hard work. For example, when you enjoy a cheeseburger, you may not realize where all the ingredients come from. For all of the food you enjoy, thank a farmer.

The bun has many ingredients, mainly flour. Wheat is harvested in states such as North Dakota and Oklahoma where it is processed and turned into flour products. The farmers have advanced technology that helps map out how much they can plant and how the climate is going to affect the harvest of the different crops of grain, including wheat.

The best part of a burger is, well, the patty. Ground beef comes from breeds such as Angus, which are grown in pastures all over the world by cattle ranchers. The cheese is produced from dairy cows such as Holsteins. These cows are milked 2-3 times a day. The milk is then transported to factories that curdle the milk to make cheese such as cheddar.

Now for all the fixings. Whether you like tomatoes, onions, lettuce, or pickles it all comes from the same hard-working farmers. Farmers that grow vegetables actually recycle manure from cattle ranchers to fertilize their soil and help their plants thrive. A lot more goes into growing these plants than seeds in the soil.

Farmers don’t get the recognition they deserve because they truly feed the world. Even during droughts and snowstorms, they will always fight to harvest and continue producing goods. So, when you have the chance to sit down for a meal, thank a farmer for that meal in front of you.. 🎠

