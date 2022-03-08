Get Ready for Spring with a New Horse

Bid Now! “Bidding is open now for the March INTERNET Auction. Bidding will close on March 10th beginning at 7:00 pm ET,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Buyers will find great horses for Reining, Cutting, Ranch, Western Pleasure, All-Around events, Halter and trail riding.”

Dry Badger Olena Scout Shesa Vision In Red

Bidders can view the Internet Catalog, register to bid, and place bids at: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=452

A four-year-old half-sister to Cutting earners of $508,296 including CATTYS HOPE, NCHA $278,025, tie 6th in the NCHA Open Futurity, is a highlight of the Performance horse session. Others include a 3-year-old gelding by A SPARKLING VINTAGE from Sterling Ranch; a 4-year-old mare by INFERNO SIXTY SIX; and AQHA and APHA prospects for Reining and Ranch events.

The Performance session offers some FUN horses and ponies to ride the trails. The group features a really cute pony; a “babysitter” Gypsy Vanner; and some nice Quarter Horses.

The Western Pleasure and All Around session features some top show-ready horses and prospects by popular sires. These sires include MACHINE MADE; WINNIES WILLY; CERTAINLY A VISION; LIVING LARGE; GONE VIRAL; KISSIN THE GIRLS; SOPHISTICATION ONLY and more.

Made You Watch Me Empeccable

Halter horses offered in the March Internet Auction include proven show horses, prospect and a well-bred broodmare. They are by sires like VERY COOL, ENTENTIONS, I GOTTA COOL SECRET, ECREDIBLE, EL ANTE and more.

Bid Now on Saddles Too!

Need a saddle? This auction offers high quality saddles by Blue Ribbon, ML Leddy, Del Varney and more.

Buyers can find information on How the Auctions Work at: https://prohorseservices.com/resources/

The Professional Horse Services Internet auctions have now SOLD a total of 3,323 horses for $16,720,995. Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing. This includes Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the March INTERNET Auction contact Professional Horse Services, LLC. Reach them by email to Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905.