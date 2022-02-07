Keep Your Livestock Safe – Know Your Predators!

Let’s Talk Livestock with Scarlett James

Keep Your Livestock Safe is this month’s topic.

What do you see scoping out this chicken coop?

Is it just a barn cat or something more threatening like a bobcat? While you are determining what this animal is, read on to discover the predators that can endanger your farm animals:

Coyotes are opportunistic and will find a way to make a meal out of most species of livestock. They may single out a newborn calf, sneak into a flock of sheep or goats, or set their sights on a free-ranging flock of chickens.

While bobcats may prey on sheep or goats, they mainly hunt smaller animals such as rabbits and chickens.

Foxes, raccoons, and skunks most commonly hunt small livestock such as poultry and rabbits. These killers are known to decapitate their victims and often hunt just for sport.

A more unexpected killer is the domestic dog. They commonly hunt in packs and will often run their victims to death. They can kill goats, sheep, and cattle but will also go after small livestock.

Domestic cats normally hunt small animals such as chickens and rabbits.

Hawks, owls, and other birds of prey are a huge threat to poultry and rabbits and catch their victims off-guard by attacking from above.

Snakes have quite an appetite for eggs and small animals. Although these predators are often misunderstood, they are beneficial to the ecosystem by controlling the rodent population and shouldn’t be killed just because of their slithery reputation.

A few resources to keep your farm safe are utilizing game cams, livestock guardian dogs and adequate fencing for your species. Always stay vigilant and you will keep your animals safe. 🎠

