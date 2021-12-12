Wrangler NFR Round 10 Settles World Championships

Contributed Courtesy and Photography by PRCA

For second year in a row Stetson Wright wins two PRCA world championships

Stetson Wright takes the All-Around title plus the Saddle Bronc World Championship. Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts.

For the second straight year, Stetson Wright left the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo as a two-time world champion.

In the 2021 Wrangler NFR presented by Teton Ridge there was a new twist.

After winning the all-around and bull riding world titles in 2020, Wright won the all-around and saddle bronc riding crowns in 2021 Saturday night before 17,373 fans at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Wright finished the season with a PRCA regular-season record of $686,513. Wright won the all-around title with a record $585,850. He was the saddle bronc riding champ with $343,524.

This was Wright’s third all-around title in a row and he broke Trevor Brazile’s PRCA record for most money won in a season at $518,011, which he accomplished in 2015.

“I feel really good about it (breaking the record),” Wright said. “To break any record at all, it’s special, and especially when it comes to Trevor (Brazile) because he is the best to do it. So, to break one of his records, it’s pretty special.”

In saddle bronc riding, Wright had to have a bunch of the pieces of the puzzle come together in Round 10 and they did. Wright won Round 10 with a round-record tying ride of 93 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Vitalix Ricky Bobby.

That earned him $26,997 and it pushed him to an eighth-place check in the average which earned him $6,532. The combination allowed him to edge his brother Ryder, the 2020 saddle bronc riding world champ, who finished the season with $342,337.

“I’m not going to lie, when they told me I won it, I looked at Ryder and I said I came in here to play defense for you tonight,” Stetson said. “I didn’t know I even had a chance but I guess as long as there’s still rounds there’s always a chance.”

Bareback rider Kaycee Feild makes more PRCA history

Kaycee Feild won his 6th Bareback World Championship as well as the Ram Top Gun Award. Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts.

Kaycee Feild is the greatest bareback rider in PRCA history.

The Genola, Utah, cowboy made that a reality when he won sixth bareback world championship at the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Feild finished the season atop the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $357,420. Jess Pope finished second with $340,499.

“This is a numb feeling,” Feild said. “Honestly, I’ve dreamed about giving this speech a lot. I really have. It is an unreal feeling. What’s most important to me is my family and having them here and experiencing this with me. Then, the records I’m breaking and putting my name down in history which will last a lot longer than I’m alive. That’s much more valuable than any business or any piece of land, I could leave for my kids.

“The Feild name, the Feild legacy that my dad (late ProRodeo Hall of Famer Lewis Feild) started is something I’m very proud of. I’m very proud of the heritage and legacy and everything that represents. This is a very big one for me. It’s hard to talk to tell you the truth. It is a lot of fun.”

Feild has won world championships in 2011-14 and 2019-20. He broke the all-time bareback riding world championship tie at five with ProRodeo Hall of Famers Joe Alexander and Bruce Ford.

Feild clinched his latest title with his 89.5-point ride on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s New Scarlet. That placed him second in the round, which earned him $21,336. He also placed second in the average with 872.5 points on 10 head. Pope won the average with 873 points and collected $69,234, but Feild earned $56,171 to hold off Pope.

Feild also won the RAM Top Gun Award with $231,564. The Top Gun Award goes to the NFR contestant who wins the most money in one event not counting ground money.

Tyler Waguespack collects his third steer wrestling world title

Tyler Waguespack walked away from the 2021 NFR with his 3rd World Championship. Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts.

Tyler Waguespack is back on PRCA’s championship throne.

The Gonzales, La., cowboy won his third world championship by earning $289,791.

Waguespack, who also won world crowns in 2016 and 2018, finished third in Round 10 with a 4.2-second run to collect $16,111 and then finished second in the average with a 48.1-second time on 10 head to earn $56,171. Will Lummus, who won the average, finished second in the world standings with $248,168.

“This one I think is a little bit better, I felt like I came out of nowhere after having that broken barrier (in Round 2 with a 13.1-second run),” Waguespack said. “I just had to keep my foot on the gas and had to keep winning every single round. At no point in the 10 rounds did I safety up, it was full steam ahead all the way.”

Sage Kimzey adds seventh world title to his collection

Sage Kimzey earned his 7th Bull Riding World Championship. Courtesy PRCA, by Rod Connor.

Sage Kimzey is once again atop PRCA’s bull riding mountain.

Kimzey captured his seventh bull riding world championship in eight years, earning $411,465. Kimzey only trails Don Gay who finished his career with a PRCA record eight bull riding world championships.

Kimzey won third in the average and held off Josh Frost, who finished second in the world standings with $363,353. Kimzey clinched his crown by splitting second in Round 10 with his 88-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Greeley Hat Works Centerfold.

“Yeah, I mean it was a long 10 days for sure,” Kimzey said. “But it’s the best 10 days of our lives every year so it’s just fun. There’s a lot of ups and downs but at the end of the day it the NFR.”

Kimzey finished fifth in the world standings a year ago and was thrilled to be a world champ again.

“For sure, I wanted to be at the top always,” Kimzey said. “It was one of those things where last year didn’t go as planned so I just get back on, try harder, and do better.”

Tie-down roper Caleb Smidt collects third world championship

Caleb Smidt earned his 3rd World Championship title in the Tie-down roping. Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts.

Tie-down roper Caleb Smidt always seems to rope his best at the Wrangler NFR.

That trend continued in 2021.

Smidt clocked a 7.8-second time in Round 10 to secure his third world title and third NFR average title.

The Texas cowboy finished his season with $318,455. Smidt also won world championships and average titles in 2015 and 2018.

“I had a great calf tonight,” Smidt said. “They placed on her twice, I think. She was awesome and my horse has been lights out all week, he has been great. He’s been giving me a chance all week from slow calves to fast calves, he gives me a chance every time I back in there. There was lots of praying this week and God came through in all 10 rounds and I’m just blessed to be here.”

Smidt won the average with 83.1 seconds on 10 head.

Team ropers Driggers and Nogueira win gold buckles

Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira stayed consistent to take the World Championship. Courtesy WPRA, by Phill Kitts.

The wait is over for standout team ropers Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira.

The duo won their first team roping header and team roping heeler world titles. Driggers finished with $263,227 and Nogueira earned $277,612. Back in 2016, Nogueira became the first Brazilian world champion in PRCA history by winning the all-around world title. He now becomes the first Brazilian to win a team roping world championship.

“This is awesome to achieve this dream,” Nogueira said. “We have been really close and worked really hard to do this. If God’s not in control and he’s not out in the front and it is not our time. We have been here before and had the experience and Kaleb did a great job like always. I wanted to heel behind this guy and I think God put us together for us a reason and I want to glorify God for this title.”

Driggers and Nogueira finished third in the average with a 52.6-second time on nine head. They had a 7.1-second time in Round 10 to secure their titles.

“We have been in this situation a lot and to finally have it go our way is amazing,” Driggers said. “I’m kind of a numbers guy so I kind of had it all mapped out and knew what we needed to be. Until they came back and told us we had won we still were not sure just because I have been so close so many times. I have been reserve world champion four times and to finally get over the hump is great and without God we would not be here.”

Jordon Briggs snares barrel racing world and average titles

Jordon Briggs left all the barrel standing for 10 days to win both the Average and World titles. Courtesy PRCA, by Phill Kitts.

Barrel racer Jordon Briggs had quite the 2021 Wrangler NFR, winning the world championship and the average championship.

Briggs clocked 136.83 seconds on 10 head, a new record.

“Oh man it means a lot,” Briggs said. “That was my goal coming into here. I knew I had the horse that could do that, and he did it. I had so many people cheering for me. I even had bull riders I have never met cheering for me. It was great. I felt a lot of power behind me and didn’t want to let anyone down and my horse never does.

“I am a very average-minded person and that is why this was my goal. I was really disappointed the first year I made it that I didn’t place in the average. That is what I had out for blood this trip was that average title. And to set the average record was icing on the cake.

“Rollo has not hit a barrel all year long. He is definitely a unicorn.”

2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Results

Round 10, Dec. 11

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev.

Bareback Riding: Tenth round: 1. Jess Pope, 92 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire, $26,997; 2. Kaycee Feild, 89.5, $21,336; 3. R.C. Landingham, 89, $16,111; 4. Garrett Shadbolt, 87.5, $11,321; 5. Tilden Hooper, 86.5, $6,967; 6. (tie) Clayton Biglow and Caleb Bennett, 86, $2,177 each; 8. Cole Franks, 85.5; 9. Tanner Aus, 83.5; 10. Richmond Champion, 83; 11. Tim O’Connell, 82.5; 12. Taylor Broussard, 81.5; 13. Zach Hibler, 76; 14. (tie) Cole Reiner and Orin Larsen, NT. Average: 1. Jess Pope, 873 points on ten head, $69,234; 2. Kaycee Feild, 872.5, $56,171; 3. Cole Franks, 860, $44,414; 4. Richmond Champion, 841, $32,658; 5. R.C. Landingham, 840.5, $23,513; 6. Garrett Shadbolt, 827, $16,982; 7. Tanner Aus, 824.5, $11,757; 8. Tilden Hooper, 820.5, $6,532; 9. Cole Reiner, 765.5 points on nine head; 10. Orin Larsen, 762.5; 11. Clayton Biglow, 757; 12. Tim O’Connell, 753; 13. Caleb Bennett, 729.5; 14. Zach Hibler, 537.5 points on seven head; 15. Taylor Broussard, 407 points on five head. World standings: 1. Kaycee Feild, $357,420; 2. Jess Pope, $340,499; 3. Cole Franks, $227,422; 4. Tilden Hooper, $205,916; 5. Garrett Shadbolt, $192,919; 6. Tim O’Connell, $192,908; 7. Cole Reiner, $190,187; 8. Richmond Champion, $188,739; 9. Caleb Bennett, $188,532; 10. Clayton Biglow, $187,637; 11. R.C. Landingham, $180,827; 12. Orin Larsen, $157,483; 13. Tanner Aus, $111,786; 14. Taylor Broussard, $82,381; 15. Zach Hibler, $75,381.

Steer Wrestling: Tenth round: 1. (tie) Dirk Tavenner and Curtis Cassidy, 4.0 seconds, $24,167; 3. Tyler Waguespack, 4.2, $16,111; 4. Will Lummus, 4.3, $11,321; 5. Rowdy Parrott, 4.8, $6,967; 6. Scott Guenthner, 5.1, $4,354; 7. Jacob Talley, 5.4; 8. Tyler Pearson, 5.6; 9. (tie) Jesse Brown and Stetson Jorgensen, 5.7 each; 11. Tristan Martin, 8.1; 12. (tie) Dakota Eldridge, Stockton Graves, Cody Devers and Riley Duvall, NT. Average: 1. Will Lummus, 43.0 seconds on ten head, $69,234; 2. Tyler Waguespack, 48.1, $56,171; 3. (tie) Rowdy Parrott and Tristan Martin, 48.6, $38,536 each; 5. Jesse Brown, 54.8, $23,513; 6. Stetson Jorgensen, 55.8, $16,982; 7. Curtis Cassidy, 71.0, $11,757; 8. Tyler Pearson, 71.9, $6,532; 9. Jacob Talley, 46.8 seconds on nine head; 10. Scott Guenthner, 49.7; 11. Dakota Eldridge, 56.3; 12. Dirk Tavenner, 41.8 seconds on eight head; 13. Riley Duvall, 29.4 seconds on seven head; 14. Stockton Graves, 39.2; 15. Cody Devers, 17.8 seconds on three head. World standings: 1. Tyler Waguespack, $289,791; 2. Will Lummus, $248,168; 3. Jacob Talley, $217,391; 4. Dirk Tavenner, $202,059; 5. Tristan Martin, $172,827; 6. Jesse Brown, $165,061; 7. Tyler Pearson, $150,175; 8. Riley Duvall, $148,132; 9. Rowdy Parrott, $144,746; 10. Stockton Graves, $139,354; 11. Dakota Eldridge, $131,409; 12. Stetson Jorgensen, $128,913; 13. Curtis Cassidy, $114,826; 14. Scott Guenthner, $98,234; 15. Cody Devers, $77,715.

Team Roping: Tenth round: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 3.5 seconds, $26,997 each; 2. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 3.7, $21,336; 3. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill and Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 4.3, $13,716 each; 5. (tie) Clint Summers/Ross Ashford and Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 4.5, $5,661 each; 7. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 5.4; 8. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 6.4; 9. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 7.1; 10. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 9.4; 11. (tie) Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, Derrick Begay/Brady Minor and Quinn Kesler/Joseph Harrison, NT. Average: 1. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 54.7 seconds on ten head, $69,234 each; 2. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 98.7, $56,171; 3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 52.6 seconds on nine head, $44,414; 4. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 62.6, $32,658; 5. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 43.2 seconds on eight head, $23,513; 6. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 50.3, $16,982; 7. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 60.7, $11,757; 8. Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 45.5 seconds on seven head, $6,532; 9. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 65.2; 10. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 88.0; 11. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 28.7 seconds on six head; 12. Derrick Begay/Brady Minor, 30.8; 13. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 40.4; 14. Quinn Kesler/Joseph Harrison, 47.6; 15. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 50.2. World standings (headers): 1. Kaleb Driggers, $263,227; 2. Erich Rogers, $229,990; 3. Dustin Egusquiza, $227,403; 4. Clay Smith, $221,374; 5. Rhen Richard, $208,256; 6. Clay Tryan, $198,087; 7. Andrew Ward, $184,652; 8. Coleman Proctor, $168,986; 9. Tyler Wade, $156,515; 10. Cody Snow, $150,637; 11. Coy Rahlmann, $138,153; 12. Derrick Begay, $128,356; 13. Quinn Kesler, $125,526; 14. Clint Summers, $103,859; 15. Brenten Hall, $87,860. World standings (heelers): 1. Junior Nogueira, $277,612; 2. Paden Bray, $224,910; 3. Jade Corkill, $221,373; 4. Jeremy Buhler, $207,223; 5. Travis Graves, $206,756; 6. Jake Long, $199,062; 7. Buddy Hawkins II, $184,652; 8. Logan Medlin, $175,566. 9. Wesley Thorp, $172,998; 10. Trey Yates, $151,659; 11. Douglas Rich, $138,076; 12. Joseph Harrison, $124,812; 13. Brady Minor, $119,341; 14. Ross Ashford, $101,199; 15. Chase Tryan, $89,130.

Saddle Bronc Riding: Tenth round: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 93 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Vitalix Ricky Bobby, $26,997; 2. Dawson Hay, 90, $21,336; 3. (tie) Ryder Wright and Chase Brooks, 89.5, $13,716 each; 5. Zeke Thurston, 89, $6,967; 6. Spencer Wright, 88, $4,354; 7. Wyatt Casper, 87.5; 8. Brody Cress, 87; 9. (tie) Layton Green and Tegan Smith, 84.5 each; 11. Kolby Wanchuk, 84; 12. Sage Newman, 83.5; 13. (tie) Ben Andersen and Cody DeMoss, NS; 15. Wade Sundell, Out. Average: 1. Brody Cress, 859 points on ten head, $69,234; 2. Chase Brooks, 856, $56,171; 3. Zeke Thurston, 837.5, $44,414; 4. Ryder Wright, 782 seconds on nine head, $32,658; 5. Spencer Wright, 777, $23,513; 6. Layton Green, 749.5, $16,982; 7. Cody DeMoss, 736, $11,757; 8. Stetson Dell Wright, 707.5 seconds on eight head, $6,532; 9. Dawson Hay, 657; 10. Wyatt Casper, 605 points on seven head; 11. Tegan Smith, 593.5; 12. Kolby Wanchuk, 511.5 points on six head; 13. Sage Newman, 423 points on five head; 14. Ben Andersen, 242.5 points on three; 15. Wade Sundell, 89.5 points on one head. World standings: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, $343,524; 2. Ryder Wright, $342,337; 3. Brody Cress, $325,746; 4. Chase Brooks, $259,355; 5. Zeke Thurston, $229,329; 6. Spencer Wright, $184,429; 7. Layton Green, $166,023; 8. Wyatt Casper, $151,990; 9. Dawson Hay, $151,685; 10. Tegan Smith, $136,793; 11. Sage Newman, $125,375; 12. Kolby Wanchuk, $118,195; 13. Wade Sundell, $116,157; 14. Ben Andersen, $108,346; 15. Cody DeMoss, $107,441.

Tie-Down Roping: Tenth round: 1. Marty Yates, 6.9 seconds, $26,997; 2. John Douch, 7.4, $21,336; 3. Westyn Hughes, 7.6, $16,111; 4. Caleb Smidt, 7.8, $11,321; 5. Haven Meged, 8.5, $6,967; 6. Ryan Jarrett, 8.7, $4,354; 7. Cory Solomon, 9.1; 8. Tuf Case Cooper, 9.3; 9. Hunter Herrin, 10.8; 10. Marcos Costa, 12.0; 11. Shad Mayfield, 12.9; 12. Justin Smith, 13.8; 13. (tie) Shane Hanchey, Taylor Santos and Ty Harris, NT. Average: 1. Caleb Smidt, 83.1 seconds on ten head, $69,234; 2. Haven Meged, 91.2, $56,171; 3. Cory Solomon, 91.6, $44,414; 4. Westyn Hughes, 93, $32,658; 5. Tuf Case Cooper, 103.0, $23,513; 6. Marcos Costa, 107.2, $16,982; 7. Marty Yates, 121.4, $11,757; 8. Shane Hanchey, 80.3 seconds on nine head, $6,532; 9. Ryan Jarrett, 94.8; 10. Ty Harris, 80.5 second on eight head; 11. John Douch, 60.7 points on seven head; 12. Taylor Santos, 66.2; 13. Justin Smith, 72.6; 14. Shad Mayfield, 73.3; 15. Hunter Herrin, 81.6 seconds on six head. World standings: 1. Caleb Smidt, $318,456; 2. Haven Meged, $296,162; 3. Westyn Hughes, $264,170; 4. Shane Hanchey, $248,218; 5. Cory Solomon, $228,025; 6. Tuf Case Cooper, $217,996; 7. Shad Mayfield, $195,910; 8. Marty Yates, $190,218; 9. Marcos Costa, $167,721; 10. John Douch, $166,367; 11. Ty Harris, $164,335; 12. Ryan Jarrett, $138,510; 13. Hunter Herrin, $131,130; 14. Justin Smith, $122,951; 15. Taylor Santos, $108,182.

Barrel Racing: Tenth round: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 13.58 seconds, $26,997; 2. Shelley Morgan, 13.59, $21,336; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 13.60, $16,111; 4. Ivy Saebens, 13.66, $11,321; 5. Emily Miller-Beisel, 13.70, $6,967; 6. Jordon Briggs, 13.72, $4,354; 7. Amanda Welsh, 13.74; 8. Stevi Hillman, 13.76; 9. Cheyenne Wimberley, 13.78; 10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.79; 11. Molly Otto, 13.81; 12. Nellie Miller, 13.83; 13. Wenda Johnson, 18.45; 14. Jessica Routier, 18.53; 15. Hailey Kinsel, 18.60. Average: 1. Jordon Briggs, 136.83 seconds on ten runs, $69,234; 2. Molly Otto, 145.11, $56,171; 3. Hailey Kinsel, 146.41, $44,414; 4. (tie) Emily Miller-Beisel and Stevi Hillman, 146.83, $28,086 each; 6. Dona Kay Rule, 147.09, $16,982; 7. Shelley Morgan, 147.19, $11,757; 8. Amanda Welsh, 148.01, $6,532; 9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 148.27; 10. Jessica Routier, 148.76; 11. Nellie Miller, 148.80; 12. Ivy Saebens, 152.69; 13. Lisa Lockhart, 159.00; 14. Cheyenne Wimberley, 162.93; 15. Wenda Johnson, 167.41. World standings: 1. Jordon Briggs, $297,460; 2. Hailey Kinsel, $281,156; 3. Emily Miller-Beisel, $202,565; 4. Shelley Morgan, $202,202; 5. Dona Kay Rule, $195,575; 6. Stevi Hillman, $183,070; 7. Amanda Welsh, $155,065; 8. Ivy Saebens, $139,590; 9. Wenda Johnson, $138,345; 10. Molly Otto, $134,698; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $128,200; 12. Lisa Lockhart, $116,845; 13. Cheyenne Wimberley, $111,299; 14. Jessica Routier, $100,169; 15. Nellie Miller, $85,519.

Bull Riding: Tenth round: 1. Josh Frost, 92.5 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Top Shelf, $29,827; 2. (tie) Sage Kimzey and Creek Young, 88, $21,554 each; 4. Ky Hamilton, 87, $14,152; 5. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright, J.B. Mauney, Trey Benton III, Dustin Donovan Boquet, Parker Breding, Clayton Sellars, Boudreaux Campbell, Shane Proctor, Ruger Piva, Roscoe Jarboe and Braden Richardson, NS. Average: 1. Josh Frost, 568.5 points on seven head, $69,234; 2. Parker Breding, 518 points on six head, $56,171; 3. Sage Kimzey, 506, $44,414; 4. Stetson Dell Wright, 348.5 points on four head, $32,658; 5. Trey Benton III, 332, $23,513; 6. Clayton Sellars, 307, $16,982; 7. Creek Young, 270.5 points on three head, $11,757; 8. Ky Hamilton, 264, $6,532; 9. Boudreaux Campbell, 261; 10. Ruger Piva, 255.5; 11. Shane Proctor, 169 points on two head; 12. Dustin Donovan Boquet, 163.5; 13. Braden Richardson, 89 points on one head; 14. J.B. Mauney, 87.5; 15. Roscoe Jarboe, 80.5. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $411,465; 2. Josh Frost, $363,353; 3. Stetson Dell Wright, $342,989; 4. Parker Breding, $293,419; 5. Creek Young, $243,647; 6. Clayton Sellars, $186,195; 7. Trey Benton III, $184,993; 8. Ky Hamilton, $177,934; 9. Dustin Donovan Boquet, $165,555; 10. Ruger Piva, $154,859; 11. Boudreaux Campbell, $147,623; 12. J.B. Mauney, $146,466; 13. Braden Richardson, $135,537; 14. Shane Proctor, $126,869; 15. Roscoe Jarboe, $105,778.

All-Around: Stetson Dell Wright, $585,850; 2. Josh Frost, $313,890; 3. Caleb Smidt, $313,887; 4. Paden Bray, $243,116; 5. Clay Smith, $237,163; 6. Rhen Richard, $229,625; 7. Tuf Case Cooper, $219,083; 8. Marty Yates, $167,210; 9. Taylor Santos, $132,787; 10. Landon McClaugherty, $68,842. RAM Top Gun: 1. Kaycee Feild, $231,564; 2. Jess Pope, $230,475; 3. Tyler Waguespack, $213,348; 4. Josh Frost, $206,381; 5. Haven Meged, $197,237; 6. Jordon Briggs, $194,842; 7. Caleb Smidt, $191,576; 8. Brody Cress, $183,521; 9. Will Lummus, $169,152; 10. Hailey Kinsel, $167,627.