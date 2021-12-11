Briggs and Hillman Share Ninth Round Win

Contributed Courtesy WPRA, Photography Courtesy WPRA, by Springer

Jordon Briggs ties for Round 9 win. Courtesy WPRA, by Springer.

Stevi Hillman ties for Round 9 win. Courtesy WPRA, by Springer. Jordon Briggs and Stevi Hillman stopped the timers at 13:48 seconds to take the Round 9 win.

This year’s WPRA barrel racing action has seen the most variety of winners than any year in the past and Jordon Briggs and Stevi Hillman are the first to break through to get a second round win during the 2021 edition.

Briggs who finished atop the leaderboard in the eighth round returned as the first gunner out in the ninth round setting the bar at 13.48 seconds. Hillman was the 10th barrel racer out on the night and matched the winning time of 13.48 seconds.

“My goal is to always win a check and so the higher up it gets the more money you get,” said a very humble Briggs. “I am just happy to be here and happy to share this win with Stevi because we are both on young horses. This is their (the horses) first NFR and to be the first ones to win a second go round buckle is great. Everyone has been so dominate this year so cool to see these young horses feed off this adrenaline.”

With the shared win Briggs inches ever closer to her first world title and first NFR average title. She goes into the final round second in the world standings with $223,872, while Kinsel has $236,742. However, Briggs leads the average with a total time of 123.11 and Kinsel is second with 127.81.

“It is hard to get a round win in this field so to get two is great,” stated Briggs. “I feel blessed that I was able to add another to my resume.”

With the shared win Hillman crossed the $1 million mark in career earnings to join the likes of Sherry Cervi, Charmayne James, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi and a handful of other great barrel racers.

“I am not sure where it has gone but it is a neat thing to have accomplished,” commented Hillman after learning of the milestone. “I am just grateful for all the horses that have gotten me here.”

Hillman got her first 2021 Wrangler NFR round win in the third round in a time of 13.70 seconds but sped things up tonight running her fastest time ever inside the Thomas and Mack in 13.48 seconds.

“To share it with Jordon Briggs is amazing,” said Hillman tie tonight. “She is awesome and her horse, Rollo, is just really cool and fun to share the win with.”

Both Rollo and Hillman’s horse Lemon Drop has impressed on their first trip to Las Vegas.

“She has handled Vegas way beyond what I expected every night,” said Hillman when asked about Lemon Drop’s performance here. “Every night she seems to get stronger and grittier. She is loving Vegas and the crowds, so we are having fun.”

The 10th round will be one fans don’t want to miss when the question will get answered or who will be the 2021 WPRA World Champion Barrel Racer. Will Kinsel get her fourth consecutive or will Briggs win her first to add to her mother Kristie Peterson’s collection. Peterson won four world titles during her Hall of Fame career and five NFR average titles.

Tenth round action gets underway, Saturday, December 11 at 5:45 p.m. PT LIVE on the Cowboy Channel.