League of Legends Sale for 2021 is a Wrap

It was an amazing sale setting new standards with the record setting high selling gelding for $350,000 and 65 horses averaging $58,501.50! The sale was settled amongst spectacular layered views of mountain ranges and historic dude ranches in lies of Livingston, MT. Just north of the Yellowstone National Park is The Heart K Ranch Land and Cattle Company Arena where on August 27th and 28th, The League of Legends Invitational Horse & Stock Dog Sale, hosted by Turner Performance Horses, held their elite annual invited horses only sale. Horses sold pre-screened with x-rays and given 5 days of drop the hammer equine insurance from Western Lifestyle Insurance. League of Legends sifted through many sale submissions and provided 65 Elite & Legendary horses and stock dogs that were the crème de la crème for their once-a-year sale known for offering horses for the entire family, seasoned competitor, non pro, working ranch and recreational horseman!

It all started with casual Friday on August 27th. This “1 on 1 viewing” original to this sale gave buyers a chance to ride and try horses with an emphasis on fitting horses with potential buyers.

August 28th was sale day, the morning started with a little competition in Trail and Ranch Horse classes. Champions awarded in Trail went to Cowan Select Horses Lot #32 “Cash For Grass” and the Ranch Horse Champion went to Turner Performance Horses Lot #40 “Nic Sneakin Nitro”. Two viewer choice Super-Horse awards were awarded to Antoniette Harms Lot #23 “Honey I Isa Diamond” and Turner Performance Horses Lot #29 “One Time Lonesome”.

At 3pm, the master of ceremonies and the best in the business auctioneer, Steve Friskup from Muleshoe TX took the mic and started the sale with Lot #1 a yearling gelding with 50% of his proceeds going to support the Montana High School Rodeo Assoc. and Lot #1B a piece of artwork benefitting Heroes and Horses an organization offering combat veterans tools to redefine their purpose and discover their inner strength.

As the League of Legends sale progressed the auction’s motto “Standing In A League Of Their Own”, set new industry standards and sale records. Lot #55 a 2016 Aqha Palomino Gelding “Thomas Magnums 45” (Magnum Chick Dream x Rondalena Boom) took the top price selling for $350,000 from Turner Performance Horses. Already an accomplished NRHA and Futurity winner, under the talented skills of Chad and Paje Turner he has become an All-Around Deluxe (Reining, Cow Horse, Ranch Versatility, Team Roping, Ranch, Trail, and an exceptional family horse).

Consigned by Turner Performance Horses, Thomas Magnums 45 sells for $350,000.

Second was Lot #56 a 2015 Aqha Buckskin Gelding “Whiskey In The Milo” (Berry Skyfire 7616 x Docs Butter Milo) selling for $310,000 from Mozaun McKibben of Whitesboro, TX. An Aqha point earner (Cutting, Reining, Ranch Versatility and NRCHA money earner).

It doesn’t stop there the Mares shined as well with Lot #29 a 2014 Aqha gorgeous Red Roan Mare “One Time Lonesome” (One Time Pepto x Somekindapurrfect) selling for $300,000 from Turner Performance Horses. This exceptional mare had the entire package DNA, Looks, and Proven (NCHA money winner, Cutting, Working Cowhorse, Aqha Ranch Riding, Sorting, Ranching, Roping and Gentle).

With 50 percent of the horses provided by Turner Performance Horses they also provided the 4th high seller Lot #33 a 2014 Aqha Gray Gelding “Saltnrouge” (Auspicious Cat x Playguns Gem) selling for $250.000 and Lot #14 a 2016 Aqha Buckskin Gelding “Snappchat” (Pale Face Dunnit x Whiz U Could Snap) selling for $130,000.

Other Top Sellers were Lot #27- $120,000, Lot #36- $110,000, Lot #38- $80,000, Lot #4- $70,000, Lot #17- $70,000 and Lot #26- $70,000 with a total horse average of $58,501.50.

League of Legends and Turner Performance Horses would like to take this opportunity to thank all Consignors, Sponsors, and their entire team far and wide for all their hard work and dedication throughout 2021! Chad & Paje Turner feel truly blessed and cannot thank everyone enough! Meet us in Montana August 5 & 6th 2022 for our 6th annual sale. Also, be sure to STAY TUNED for exciting news coming to 2022. Be sure to check out and join our mailing list at www.turnerperformancehorses.com for details! 🎠