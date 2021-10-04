2021 All American Quarter Horse Congress Ranch Horse Sale

A large crowd of buyers and spectators attended the first Congress Ranch Horse Sale held October 2, 2021 with the All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio, produced by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association.

The High Selling horse was Lot 23 in the Sale, Im Sharp By Freckles, bringing a price of $35,000 from Rona Shapiro of Canal Winchester, Ohio. Jessica Bunch from Robards, KY consigned and presented the fancy Paint gelding.

Other High Sellers include Lil Coded Jac, an AQHA gelding, fetching a price of $33,000 from Jane S. Fisher, NY for consignor Cooper Smith Show Horses, TX; Miss Bonnie Jac, a Palomino AQHA mare, sold for $30,500 to Buddy Vaughn, OH for Consignor Lynch Performance Horses; Sunset Acres Eclipse, a Friesian Sport gelding brought $30,000 from Jane Bistline, FL for seller Daniel Miller, OH and Katie Chex Your Gun, a double registered AQHA and APHA mare, also sold for $30,000 to Jeff and Jenny Honey, AR, for consignor Cooper Smith Quarter Horses, TX.

Forty horses sold to new owners through the Sale with the top five selling for an average price of $31,700, the top ten averaged $28,200 and the average for all horses sold was $16,296.

The Congress Ranch Horse Sale offered a variety of high-quality Ranch, Trail and Family horses, as well as proven Reining, Cutting and Roping show horses and prospects. The offering included Quarter Horses, Paints, Friesian cross and some very special ponies.

Full Sale Results can be found on ProHorseServices.com under “What’s the Scoop?” as well as links to watch the sale and preview webcasts and access the sale catalog.

Go to: https://prohorseservices.com/

The sale was managed for the Ohio Quarter Horse Association by Mike and Stephanie Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC of Round Hill, Virginia.