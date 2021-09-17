Congress Super Sale – Final Call to Enter

“Entries will be accepted for the 55th Annual CONGRESS SUPER SALE, to be included in the Sale Catalog, until September 20th. This is a live auction to be held on October 16th at the 2021 All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio,” announces Mike Jennings, with the auction management company, Professional Horse Services, LLC.

“The Congress, produced by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, is the World’s Largest Breed Horse Show and attracts more than 650,000 to the Columbus, Ohio area.”

Entry Forms and more information can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website:

Consigned To The Congress Super Sale

The market for show prospects, and quality horses in general, has been very strong this year. With the competitive bidding atmosphere of an auction many horses have sold for more than their owners expected. The highly professional auction staff for the CONGRESS SUPER SALE will help sellers get top prices for their horses.

Early entries include MAKE N MONEY (AQHA) and MAKE N THAT MONEY (APHA) a yearling gelding sired by Makin Me Willy Wild and out of Shez Good N Sultry, that is already a WORLD CHAMPION NSBA/BCF in Color Open and Color Non Pro Longe Line, RESERVE WORLD CHAMPION NSBA/BCF Open Longe Line, CHAMPION Open Color Non Pro at Premier Sires including Reserve Champion Open Non Pro Premier Sires and Tom Powers CHAMPION Color Open Longe Line.

More outstanding yearlings and show horses will be offered that are sired by Rl Best Of Sudden, Lazy Loper, Machine Made, Allocate Your Assets, No Doubt Im Lazy , Blazing Hot, Winnies Willy, VS Flatline, VS Code Red, VS Code Blue, VS GoodRide, Batt Man, Extremely Hot Chips, Good I Will Be, Good Machinery, Only In The Moonlite, Hot Ones Only, Heart Stoppin, How Bout This Cowboy, Its A Southern Thing, John Simon (APHA), Justa Creepin, Kissin The Girls, Living Large, Lopin My Best, Makin Me Willy Wild, One Hot Krymsun, The Best Martini, The Lopin Machine, The Only Escape and MORE

The Yearling Sales

The main features of the CONGRESS SUPER SALE are the CONGRESS SALE STAKES sessions for yearling prospects for Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle. Yearlings offered in these sessions can be made eligible for the CONGRESS SALE STAKES CLASSES, which feature Open and Non-Pro divisions in both classes for 2-year-olds at the 2022 Congress.

Since the Congress Horse show could not be held in 2020, classes for 2 and 3-year-olds will be held in 2021 WITH A TOTAL PURSE $157,750.

Horse showing in the 3-year-old classes were offered in the 2019 Super Sale and horses showing in the 2-year-old classes were offered in the 2020 Internet Super Sale.

The CONGRESS SUPER SALE offers three sessions for breeders and sellers to choose from, including the Western Pleasure Yearling Sale Stakes session, the Hunter Under Saddle Yearling Sale Stakes session and the Super Session for Show Horses, Broodmares & Other Prospects.

Outstanding horses have already been consigned. Prospective buyers will soon be able to see a preview of the sale horses online.

Follow the Congress Super Sale on Facebook to see information on current entries.

Why sell your Top horses at the Congress Horse Sale?

The CONGRESS SUPER SALE will have the largest crowd of any horse auctions in America. The All American Quarter Horse Congress is the largest breed horse show in the World and attracts more than 650,000 people to the Columbus, Ohio area. I

In addition to the horse show exhibitors, the Congress draws a broadly diverse group of horse enthusiasts that come to SHOP and SPEND MONEY.

The auction management firm, Professional Horse Services, LLC, is owned by Mike and Stephanie Jennings of Round Hill, Virginia, and has more than 40 years of experience managing quality horse auctions. These include the Congress Super Sale, AQHA World Championship Show Sale, National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity Sale and many more.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the Congress Horse Sales contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/