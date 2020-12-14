AQHA Select All-Around Crowned

The 2020 Select All-Around Amateur is Scott Allen Reinartz of Crossroads, Texas, showing Investin A Goodbar.

The AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), announced the 2020 AQHA Select All-Around Amateur is Scott Allen Reinartz of Crossroads, Texas. Reinartz showed his American Quarter Horse Investin A Goodbar.

The 2009 sorrel gelding, by Ima Zippo Good Bar and out of Foxy Asset, was bred by AQHA Professional Horseman Jim Dudley of Columbia, Missouri.

Reinartz and Investin A Goodbar earned 44.5 points. They won the world champion title in Select amateur trail, reserve world champion title in Select amateur showmanship and placed third in Select amateur pleasure driving. The pair were also finalists in the Select amateur performance halter geldings.

Reinartz received a prize package that included a one-year lease of a three-horse Sundowner trailer, Lisa Perry bronze and rose bouquet.

Res: Laina Banks, Strawberri Wine, Schulenburg, TX

3rd: Karen Zarda, Betcha Want This, Olathe, KS

4th: Tamra Kyle, KR Smart Dreamer, Amarillo, TX

5th: Heather Lange, Tell A Rosey Story, Trumbull, CT

Gene Graves Super-Select Special Recognition

AQHA also awarded the Gene Graves Super-Select Special Recognition Award. The award is presented to the Super-Select exhibitor, age 70 and over, earning the greatest number of points in competition at the 2020 Adequan® Select World.

The 2020 Gene Graves Super-Select Recognition Award recipient is Bill Carter of Mounds, OK. Carter showed his Ranching Heritage-Bred American Quarter Horse, Metallic Tracks. The 2013 red roan gelding, by Metallic Cat and out of Love Tracker, was bred by Cowan Select Horses LLC of Havre, MT. The pair earned the title by being crowned the world champion in Select amateur cutting.

Carter and Metallic Tracks received a specially designed plaque for this title.

Level 1 AQHA Select Amateur All-Arounds

• Champion: Heidi Oosting, Freemont, MI, Blazin Onthe Horizon

• Res: Linda Layon-Watson, El Centro, CA, An Everlasting Touch

• 3rd: Megan Selvaggio, Palm City, FL, Elite Iron

To see all results, visit www.aqha.com. 🎠