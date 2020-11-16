Total SSG Payout to Date: Over $1.1 Million

The Super Series Group’s first-ever $10,000 Texas Super Series 3’3″/3’6″ Performance Hunter Championship saw 16 entries this morning, concluding the season for program enrollees. The Super Series Group is so appreciative of their participants and sponsors for helping them boost the Hunter industry over the past 9 years!

The NEW $10,000 Added Texas Super Series 3’3″/3’6″ Performance Hunter Championship was a great success! Thanks to all of our enrollees in the program’s first year. REMEMBER- Horses may be enrolled in and participate in both the SSG Green Hunter and the SSG Performance Hunter programs in the same year, competing in Stakes all season and entering in BOTH championships! Big congrats to our first-ever $10,000 Added Texas Super Series Performance Hunter Championship winner, Who Dat, ridden by Alexandra Ansteth and owned by Tori Wiesner! Who Dat earned $2,419 for his efforts! 🎠