The Cowgirl Gathering’s Essence Exchange, November 14-15

The Cowgirl Gathering is pleased to announce Kimes Ranch as the title sponsor of The Cowgirl Gathering’s Essence Exchange—a two-day speaking engagement held November 14-15, in the Cowboy Channel studios located in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards.

This inaugural event, believed to become a must-attend celebration for Western women everywhere and a staple of cowgirl culture for years to come, will be an experience never before seen across the Western industry.

“The goal of The Cowgirl Gathering is to honor the Western women who have paved the path for our industry,” APHA Chief Marketing Officer Steven Hayes said. “Having Kimes Ranch, a company founded by individuals who grew up in our industry, partnering with us to bring this vision to life makes it even better.”

The Cowgirl Gathering is a celebration in the heart of Fort Worth, designed to showcase spectacular, inspirational women from all walks of life who embody the spirit of the American Cowgirl. Whether you are a competitor or just want to experience the spark of that cowgirl essence, the Cowgirl Gathering is your event.

“We are excited to be partnering with this amazing event,” said Kimes Ranch Director of Marketing Lindsay Perraton. “The caliber of individuals people will get to hear from and engage with will be incredible. Women such as Lindy Burch, Billie Bray, LeAnn Hart, and many others. Join us for two days full heart and soul from cowgirls of all walks of life!”

Visit cowgirlgathering.com for more information, including a full list of speakers, event entry form and how to purchase tickets for the Essence Exchange. Contact Steven Hayes at (817) 222-6432 or shayes@apha.com for questions. Follow us on Facebook @cowgirl.gathering2020.