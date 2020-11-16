Sell Horses in Early December Auctions – Entries Still Accepted

“Entries are still being accepted for the December INTERNET Auctions. Bidding will close on December 1 and 3” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Early entries include outstanding Quarter Horses, Appaloosas and Paints.”

December INTERNET Auction – Day One – will close on Thursday December 1st. This auction features sessions for Reining, Ranch and Cow Horses, Trail riding horses and Barrel Horses.

The December INTERNET Auction – Day Two – will close on Thursday December 3rd and offers sessions for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, All Around and Halter.

ENTER Your Horses by November 19 to get the benefit of our extensive email and social media promotion. Find entry information and more on How the Auctions Work, sellers and buyers can go to: https://prohorseservices.com/

Lotsa Spicy Juice

The December INTERNET Auction – Day One – Reiner, Ranch and Cow Horse Session includes Part 2 of the 2020 Utah State University Production Sale that features a 2020 filly by the Leading Sire METALLIC CAT. The session features finished Reining, Ranch Riding and Cow Horses, as well as more prospects, by STEVIE REY VONN, BET HESA CAT, HASHTAGS, SHINERS VOODOO DR, TRASHADEOUS, PALE FACE DUNNIT, SMART LIKE JUICE, YELLOW JERSEY and more. The Barrel Horse Session already has a well started 5-year-old as well as other young prospects.

Hear The Secret

The December INTERNET Auction – Day Two – session for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All-Around horses offers Quarter Horse, Paint and Appaloosa prospects for the Western and English events. The Halter Horse Session features top show horses and breeding stock including Hear The Secret, 3-year-old mare by Heza Secret Agent, that as earned over $15,000 at the Breeders Halter Futurity and her yearling half-brother, Totalis, that has earned over $7,000 in the BHF, WCHA and Big Money Futurities.

THE HORSE MARKET IS HOT! The 2020 Fall Internet Auctions produced or hosted by Professional Horse Services, LLC are evidence of a strong horse market. The high seller was The Sinner at $75,000, a yearling stallion sold in the ProFit Equine Online auction for Reining prospects. Good Luck Girl topped the Congress Super Sale at $50,000. More than 30 horses were sold for $15,000 or more and 65 horses sold for $10,000 or more. Between September 8 and November 3 our Internet Auction platform has SOLD 276 horses for $1,944,375 posting and average sale price of $7,044.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD over 2,784 horses for more than $11,980,800.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the December INTERNET Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/ 🎠