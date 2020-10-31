Bits & Spurs – October 2020

Contributed by Laura Cannon

Texas A&M University’s Ranch Horse Team 2020-2021 members were announced August 24, including Emma Thrasher, Jarrett Haydon, Saryn Paulsen, Levi Monroe, Reagan Loxton, Kaleb Vandervort, Katie Wright, Carly Fronckowiak, Kelley Ranly, Emalee Hoffmann, Sylvia Nelson, Sara Saxe, and Nicole Jones.

The Glen Rose 2020 Summer Classic, held August 27-30 at Somervell County Expo Center, paid out $53,812! Open 1D champions were Kathy Fields (27th/Regarding Numbers/15.20), Kylee Scribner (28th /Firewater Cartel/14.851), and Michah Wallace (29th/Brownies Little Red/14.966)/

JoJo Logan was Amateur Western Pleasure champion for the TQHA Saddle Series that ended September 12-13 in Sulphur Springs.

Zia Productions’ Northern NM Roping, held in El Vado, August 28-29, paid out $7,310. Patrick Hinds and Justin Loya won the #11.5 Warm-Up average, roping 4 head in 37.70. Greg Lucero and Britanya Dan’s 34.09 on 4 head took the top money in the #10.5 ATV average.

Central TX Barrel Racing Association’s August 29-30 5D Barrels and 3D Poles competition in Llano, paid out $1,160. Kelli McCoy and Streak posted 15.382 on the 29th, to won the Open 1D and Youth Barrels, and on the 30th, Blake Weekly and Boots won the Open 1D and Youth with 14.963. The annual fun dog contest winners were Booker T (Lg-Dog/Jacque Woolman) and Izzy (Medium-Dog/Kelly Chapman).

The Texas Sporthorse Cup was held at Texas Rose Horse Park, Tyler, September 2-6. Winners included Lochinvar (TRHP-Grand Prix/Matt Cyphert), MTM Reve du Paradis ($10K-1.35 M Open-Welcome Stake/Tracy Fenney), Vegliantino ($10K-USHJA National Hunter Derby/Courtney Billings), Smallwood Mystic (USHJA Pony Hunter Derby/Carolyn Colter), and After Hours ($15K-2’6” TX Rose Derby/Angela Bollinger).

2 top NRHA sires have crossed major milestones. Colonels Smoking Gun (Gunner) became only the second NRHA Twelve Million Dollar Sire. He is of course top sire for owners Tim and Colleen McQuay of McQuay Stables, Inc. Walla Walla Whiz also achieved a milestone, becoming an NRHA Three Million Dollar Sire. Owned by Arcese Quarter Horses USA, he stands at Oswood Stallion Station in Weatherford.

Rick Brown and Big As Chex earned the Amateur HP at Cross Timbers Paint Horse Club’s September 4-5 show in Gainesville. Maria P Photography

Crosstimbers Paint Horse Club’s September 4-5 show in Gainesville resulted in HPs Grace Hyde (Youth/Smoothcruisinpeppy), Paisley Storts (All-Breed/Banjo), Beth Storts (Novice-Am/Colonels Special Lady), Dru Harper (APHA-Open/Cash And A Rolex), and John Maeder (Am-SPB/WG Royal Starlight). The club’s October 17 event, go to www.crosstimberspainthorseclub.com.

The 57th annual Arkansas State Championship Horse Show, with contestants from 12 associations across the state, was held at both the Arkansas State Fairgrounds and Barton Coliseum September 4-7. Northeast Arkansas was overall winning association with 346 points, followed by Central with 334 points. High-point individuals were Huntley Fisher (Pee-Wee), Abigail Lewis (Buckaroo), Samantha Matthews (Jr.), and Larry Brazil (Sr.).

NMQHA Youth’s benefit raffle drawing was first scheduled for June 1 but then delayed until September 5. Lucky winners were Sid Johnson (1st/hot air balloon ride), Danielle Koenig (2nd/custom spurs, $250-value from Joe Barela), Suzie Duff (3rd/Suzanne Wamsley print), and Sandie McLean (4th/40-inch-TV).

The X-Treme South Texas Classic (USTRC), held in San Antonio September 5-6, paid out $13,700. Average winners included Carter Hitt/Raymond Haby (#10.5/4-in-41.21),Walker Smith/Will Smith (Super-#9.5/4-in-46.52), Jamie Morris/Bryan Patrick McNamee (Super-#8.5/3-in-27.72), Cornelius Sidney/Bryan Patrick McNamee (#10.5-Gold/4-in-37.82), Ben Clements/Bryan Patrick McNamee (#11.5/3-in-25.12), and Mitch Copps/Alejandro Gonzalez (#12.5-Slide/4-in-33.62).

Ely Williams, pictured with dad, Bo, was a member of the 2020 TYRRA Junior Division State Champion Team in Alvarado September 26-27. His dad, Bo Williams, didn’t mind holding the trophy saddle.

OK Palomino Exhibitors Assoc’s Go for the Gold Futurity and Labor Day Circuit, held in Claremore September 5-7, were quite successful. Claremore Expo Center stalls were full, and futurity entries were up 25 entries. PHBA HPs were Brittni Greig (Amateur), Sandy Bendele (Select), Ian Danforth (Youth-WT-10-18), Ayden Nosbisch (WT-5-9), and Lanie Phelps (Youth). AQHA HPs included Marcia Bauer (Y-L1), Susan Malena (Amateur and Select), Amelia Elbert (Am-Rookie), Lani Phelps (Youth), Ella Herman (Youth-WT), Caroline Herman (Youth-Rookie), and Patricia Wagner (Am-WT). NSBA winners included VS Cha Cha Cha Chia (Open-Ylg-Longe-Line, NP Ylg-Longe-Line/Donald Hagen/Jennifer Hagen), What Beautiful Girl (Open-2YO-WP/Scott Rystrom/Sabra Schmidt), and A Girl Named Charlie (Open-All-Age-WP/Patricia Wagner).

The United States Team Roping Championships National Finals, held September 8-13 in Fort Worth, TX, paid out a total of $1,884,920!

Stock Horse of Texas drew a good number of entrants to the September 11-12 event in Hamilton. Weather was cooler, and trail classes were held outside. All-around champions were Raised On It (Open/Mike Major/Willow Oak Plantation), Cougar Deere (L1-Open/Briana Parnell), Precious Metalz (NP/Stefani Wagley), Gunnataxya (Ltd-NP/Deb McCandless), Hickorys Kitty Kat (Int/Michelle Eiland), TRR Moonshine Merada (Nov/Sylvia Nelson), The Fletcherator (Youth/Mason Ann Elliot), My Socks Do (Nov-Youth/Audrey Hart), and Seven S Trail Dust (Jr/Robert Rivers).

Louisiana Stock Horse Association’s September 12 event in Amite resulted in HPs Tanner Trahan (Open/Sally), Liz Gagnet (NP/Smart Tinsel Chic), Darrell Butler (Jr-Horse/Two Eyed Laredo), Bill McElligott (Amateur/Shining Souila), Emma Grace Marangos (Novice/Rays Shining Star), Kaylea Marrionneaux (13&U/Blazin Prairie Rose), and Cathryn Dionne (14-18/MS Whizzen Rey). Upcoming events and dates include a show October 31 and the Finals November 21-22, all in DeRidder. fmi, www.louisianastockhorse.com.

Ranch Sorting National Championships’ Roundup for Autism was held September 12-13 in Fort Worth. Entry numbers were amazing! High-points saddle winners for the weekend were Travis Roberson (Open), Annabelle Terrell (Amateur), and Casey Livingston (Novice).

Western Oklahoma Ranch Horse Association’s September 12-13 drew a record-setting 455 entries! The October 17-18 show will also be in Searcy. fmi, www.wokrha.org.

APHA all-breed Ranch Work Championships paid out $25K to contestants September 19 in Fort Worth. The event featured 3 events, ranch penning, ranch course, and ranch roping, with all limited to walk-trot only. The timed event generated 3 sets of divisional awards. Leanne Jetton, Stephenville, ended up high-money-winner for the night, riding 3 different horses to win 6 checks for a total of $5,221.34. Overall all-around winners included Jetton for the 1D, plus Randy Burns (2D) and Reece Nichols (3D). Highest-placing Paint Horses earned cash bonuses, including Pocos Sonnydee Sedona (Ranch Penning/Leanne Jetton), GVG Pepto Chic Olena (Ranch Course/Randy Head), and Color Me Marked (Ranch Roping/Tom Neel).

Brazos Valley Equine Hospitals is now plural, two of them! The original has served the public in Navasota for years, and now the new facility in Salado is operational. The state-of-the-art hospital features advanced soft tissue and orthopedic surgical options, state of the art sports medicine and lameness, temperature-controlled ICU, general herd health and wellness, dentistry, and reproductive services.

South Louisiana Team Sorting Association’s September 19 show in Port Allen resulted in winners Roy Sattler/Jamie Simon/Kenneth Alto (team-penning), Roy Sattler/Riley Otwell/Kenneth Altom (3-Man, 2-Gate), Ami Altom/Robert Delude (#10HC-Ranch), Nadine Kirk/Nik Nikodem (#6HCRanch), and Hallie Hornsby/Kira Calvert (Youth). Remaining SLTSA events this year include a regular show October 24 and the Finals November 20,21, and 22, and all in Port Allen. fmi, www.sltsa.com.

Arkansas Ranch and Stock Horse Association’s “Reap What You Sow Summer Spectacular” as held September 26-27 at White County Fairgrounds in Searcy. HPs included Debbie Brown (Open/Titan Royal Dazzler), Madelyn Ginn (Amateur/Docs Boonlight), Chris Halpin (Novice-Am/Cat Digs Peppy Rio), Makenna Pounders (Youth/Remedy of the Blues), and Conner Halpin (Novice-Youth/Mr Socks). All-around AQHA VRH were Lucas Metcalf (Open/A Buckin Good Time), Stacy McFall (Ltd-Amateur/Rockin W Gipsy), and Taylor McFall (Ltd-Youth/WR Paddy Cat). The association’s Harvest Time Spectacular is scheduled for October 24-25 and again in Searcy. fmi, www.arkstockhorse.org.

World Cutting Horse Association’s newest affiliate, Chisholm Trail Cutting Horse Association, will hosts it first show October 10-11 at Bell County Expo Center, Belton. It’s a double qualifying show both days, so if you show both days, you are qualified for the 2020 WCHA year-end finals. fmi, Cary Sims, 979.525.9700.

The APHA will host the inaugural Cowgirl Gathering November 13-15 in Fort Worth’s Stockyards. Cowgirls skills in breakaway roping, team roping, and barrel racing will be highlighted. The weekend will also showcase exhilarating and engaging female speakers and much more. That Friday night, a $2,500-added Open all-women team roping will kick things off, followed by a $7,500-added #9.5 all-women team roping in the historic Stockyards Coliseum. Following those ropings, the Coliseum will host its weekly rodeo with $5,000 added. On Saturday, the Coliseum will have an $11,500-added Open women’s breakaway plus a $10,000-added WCRA Challenger Breakaway event. Also, on both Saturday and Sunday and across the street in The Cowboy Channel Studio, The Cowgirl Essence Exchange will feature as speakers inspirational women from all walks of life. Visit www.cowgirlgathering.com.

AQHA shows will be able to offer additional age divisions in ranch riding, beginning in 2021. For horses 3 years of age and older, the class can be offered as Level 1, junior, senior or an all-age open-division class. For youth and amateur exhibitors, options include an all-age class for Level 1 youth, youth, 13&U and 14-18, Level 1 amateur, Level 1 Select amateur, Select amateur and amateur. Learn more www.aqha.com/handbook.

Braggin’ Rights!

Andrea Stillo, Pilot Point, was elected to serve on the Reining Horse Foundation Board of Directors, after his recommendation was reviewed an approved by the Board of Directors at its August meeting. Stillo is an NRHA judge and steward and competes in reining as an NRHA Non-Pro, serving as chairman of the NRHA Non-Pro Committee.

Fred Whitfield’s familiar face was a welcome sight in Lake Charles, LA, during Hurricane Laura cleanup efforts in late August. The 8-time world champion roper is employed by Moffitt Services, a diesel supplier, and that fuel was in great demand for generators and tools.

Carlee Otero, Weatherford, and Citrone stopped the clock at 15.620 to win the Open 1D at the Wild West Productions September 3 event in Weatherford.

Celeste Douglas, Dripping Springs, is a freshman at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, where she is riding on the Sooner Equestrian team.

Jackie Brockwurst, Wichita Falls, won the $2K Limited Rider class with a 74 on The Over 40 Ranch’s Bet On A Cat at Panhandle Cutting Horse Association’s September 4 show in Lubbock.

Adlee Griffin, Pioneer, LA, earned her first check on September 5, in NCHA youth competition at the Cotton Stakes in West Monroe. Riding Smart Quixote Boon, she marked a new personal-high, 72, making parents Chasity and Mason Griffin very proud.

Tricia Craft, Pottsboro, won the $2K Limited Rider class on James Frahm’s Quick Trippin at the Jared Lesh Cutting’s September 5 event in Whitesboro.

Riley Mills, Kingswood, and Zippinthroughroses earned the 18&U Walk-Trot HP at Lone Star Riding School’s Ranch Horse Schooling Show in Waller September 5. She also earned the Reserve HP title in the same division riding Sacred Hidden Assets.

Dane Lancaster, Bowie, won the breakaway roping at the Ultimate Calf Roping 4D event held at Shepherd’s Valley Cowboy Church in Alvarado September 6.

Jordon Briggs, Lott, won the Open 1D at the Wild West Productions event in Cleburne September 10, with 16.676 on Frenchman Cheyenne.

Chelsie Larabee, Stillwater, OK, won the $750 Novice Rider buckle riding Olenasmartpepsi at the Lazy J Saddle Series September 11-12 events.

Harper Nash, Madisonville, was Novice Youth and Youth Ranch Riding circuit champion at Mid -Tex QHA’s September 11-13 show in Waco.

Paige Kincaid, Brenham, took top money in the $15K Novice Horse class both September 12 and 13 on Steve Craig’s Uno Creepy Crawler at American Southwest Texas CHA’s event in Belton.

McKayla Brombach, Wimberly, and California Dreamin won the USHJA Pony Hunter Derby September 13 at Texas Rose Horse Park in Tyler.

Shawn Martinez, Paige, won the top Open 1D check with 16.447 on Six Shot Fireater at the Cowboy Legacy Barrel Racing event in Cleburne September 18.

Kyle Cox, Sulphur Sprints, won the $5K Novice Horse class on Gerry Gehring’s Yall Count On Me at United States CHA’s September 19 show in Ardmore, OK.

Jo Dawn Shore, Conroe, won the $20K NP both September 19 and 20, on Kl Dual Glo at the ACHA shows in Nueces Canyon in Brenham.

Smooth Chandolena Cat, owned and ridden by Jake Morris, Idabel, OK, was the 3yo NP Champion in Pioneer CHA’s Tall Grass Futurity September 26 in Pawhuska.

Gunnar Lemond, Andrews, won the $2K Limited-Rider class on GSR Metallic Star at Tres Amigos CHA’s September 26 show in Gonzales.

Meagan Dean, Madisonville, is moving on October 2 to Whitesboro. She is owner and manager of both Dean Quarter Horses and Red Mare Marketing, the latter of which will work with you to provide professional services, enabling you to discover your creative needs and create eye-catching and innovative products and services.

Losses

APHA Hall of Fame member Ray Graves, Duncan, OK, died August 26. He decided to become a cowboy when he was a teenager, and he first roped on Quarter Horses. Then his wife was quite successful with Waheni, the first paint he bought. Soon he bought Sky Top Bar, his first Paint stallion, and he stayed with Paints, breeding over 100 of them. He was founder of Paint Stallion Breeders Association and served on the Racing Committee for over 30 years.