2021 Congress Super Sale – Shop or Enter

“The catalog for the 2021 Congress Super Sale is NOW ONLINE,” states Mike Jennings, of the Professional Horse Services, LLC team that manages the auction. “The 55th Annual auction is held with the All American Quarter Horse Congress produced by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association. Printed catalogs will be available at the Congress.”

The CoughlinAuto.com Preview of Sale Horses will be held on Friday, October 15, beginning at Noon. CoughlinAuto.com will host a lunch, starting at 11:30 am, for those who come early to watch the Preview.

“THERE IS ONE LAST CHANCE TO ENTER prospects, show horses or broodmares that will be on a supplement to the catalog. Entries must be made by Friday, October 8th,” adds Jennings. “Entry forms and information on the auction can be found on https://prohorseservices.com/2021/2021-congress-super-sale/

The catalog is now available on ProHorseServices.com. The link to the catalog is: https://prohorseservices.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/21CSS-Web-Catalog.pdf. Catalogs will be available, free of charge, at the Congress where programs are sold and at the Professional Horses Services, LLC booth in Congress Hall and the Lausche Building where the Super Sale will be held, after October 8th.

The 55th Annual Congress Super Sale will again feature three sessions.

• Yearling Sale Stakes session for Western Pleasure yearlings

• Yearling Sale Stakes session for Hunter Under Saddle yearlings

• Super Session featuring show horses, broodmares, stallions and other prospects.

Make N Money

This Just Happened

There is a Great group of horses offered in the 2021 Congress Super Sale. The group of Yearling Sale Stakes entries includes an NSBA World Champion, Tom Powers Champion and Reserve Champion, Super Sires Champion and siblings to many great show horses. The Super Session entries include proven show horses and broodmares, as well as well-bred older prospects.

The main features of the CONGRESS SUPER SALE are the CONGRESS SALE STAKES sessions for yearling prospects for Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle. Yearlings offered in these sessions can be made eligible for the CONGRESS SALE STAKES CLASSES, which feature Open and Non-Pro divisions in both classes for 2-year-olds at the 2022 Congress. The 2021 class entries will compete for the purse money, the titles and their place on the Vic Clark Perpetual trophies.

A TOTAL PURSE $157,750 will be paid out in 2021, since the Congress Horse show could not be held in 2020. Classes for 2 and 3-year-olds will be held in 2021. Horse showing in the 3-year-old classes were offered in the 2019 Super Sale and horses showing in the 2-year-old classes were offered in the 2020 Internet Super Sale.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are pleased to again provide management services for the OQHA Congress Super Sale. They have SOLD over 70,000 horses in their auction management career. The company is the industry leader in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas

To obtain more information about bidding on horses in the Congress Super Sale contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/