2 July Internet Auctions Featuring Diamond MK Production Sale

“The Diamond MK Production Sale is a highlight of the Pro Horse Services Pleasure Prospect and Broodmare Internet Auction, which is the first of the two auctions and will close on Tuesday, July 9th,” announces Mike Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “The July INTERNET Auction is the marketplace Halter, Pleasure and All Around show horses, Reining and Ranch horses, as well as prospects. This auction will close on Thursday, July 11th. The bidding for both auctions opens on Saturday, July 6th.”

Entries Still Accepted – The entry deadline for the July INTERNET auctions has been extended to June 24th. Entries received by that date will be promoted through our extensive email and social media campaign.

Entry Forms for the auctions can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website – https://prohorseservices.com/

Sellers can use the convenient Online Entry form or download a form to complete and return by fax or email. New sellers will find helpful information on the company website’s How To page about How the Internet Auctions Work, taking photos and making videos to make a presentation that will attract buyers. Mike and Stephanie will also help owners determine how to best present their horse.

The Diamond MK Production Sale features the get & Service of IMA PLATINUM DREAM

The Pleasure Prospect and Broodmare Internet Auction features the Diamond MK Production Sale featuring the get and service of the popular gray stallion, IMA PLATINUM DREAM. The Diamond MK offering will include yearlings, 2 and 3 year olds that are full siblings to Proven Winners, as well as broodmares. Other Early Entries include the get and service of Extremely Hot Chips and Machine Made.

Hot N Blazing Scotch

Early entries in the July INTERNET Auction include Hot N Blazing Scotch, a 16.3 hand gelding, sired by Hot N Blazing, that was the AQHA West Level 1 Championship Show Novice Champion Hunter Under Saddle, 3rd Hunt Seat Equitation, a multiple Circuit Champion and earned Amateur and Youth ROM titles. For performance horse enthusiasts there is an attractive Palomino mare, Starlight And Seven, sired by Genuine 007 and out of a daughter of Grays Starlight, that sells in foal to the popular Reining Sire, Smart Like Juice.

The Internet catalogs for these auctions will be available soon at: https://internethorseauctions.com/

Proven Marketing Track Record – Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD 2,205 horses for $8,916,800. To obtain more information about selling or bidding on horses in the July Internet Horse Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/