NRCHA Derby June 9 – 16 /// Paso Robles, California

The NRCHA Derby, presented by Cats Picasso, is held in Paso Robles, California, the perfect place to enjoy good cow horses and delicious wine. Paso Robles is charming city located in the heart of wine country and just miles from the Central coast.

The NRCHA Derby is home to the Jack and Phoebe Cooke Memorial Derby and the Holy Cow Performance Horses CD Survivor Memorial Open Bridle Spectacular. A full slate of horse show classes run along side these two prestigious events, bringing the total added money to more than $200,000. This time of year and location makes for a great family vacation.

Thursday, May 16

Entries due in office

Stalls and pre-bedding due in office

Tuesday, May 28

last day to scratch without incurring major penalties

Wednesday, May 29

Draw day

Friday, June 7

Move-in begins at 8:00 am

A new biosecurity expansion will go into effect at the NRCHA Derby and will continue to be followed at all major events. Coggins must be dated within 12 months and health certificates dated within 10 days of June 7, for all competing and non-competing horses.

