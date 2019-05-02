NRBC Increases Eligibility Age

Now the Classic will include 7-Year-Olds

Right on the heels of another Million Dollar Show at the Great Southwest Equestrian Center in Katy, Texas, the National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC) has announced a landmark change in the Conditions for its next yearly event. Beginning with the 2020 NRBC, 7-year-old horses will be eligible to compete in the Classic.

In a Board of Directors meeting held April 25, the decision was made unanimously to include 7-year-olds in the Classic and to change the eligibility age for the Classic Challenge horse to eight and older.

For NRBC President Tom McCutcheon, the decision was based on sound reasoning. “First it gives horses an extra year of eligibility and that is something that we feel our Non Pros especially wanted. It gives real value to those horses.”

He continued, “Second, it allows owners and riders to put the welfare of the horse first – taking away the need to rush horses that might develop more slowly or that might need time to recover from an injury. Overall, we think it’s the right decision at the right time.” The NRBC is a stallion incentive program for reining horses. After a stallion becomes part of the program, his foals may be enrolled. Those foals, as 4, 5, 6 and now 7-year-olds, can then compete at the prestigious week-long event which has paid out over $22million in its past 22 years. The show is regarded as a must-attend event and is considered, along with the NRHA Futurity and NRHA Derby as a show that makes up reining’s prestigious triple crown. For more information, visit www.nrbc.com.