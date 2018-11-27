Bidding CLOSES Wednesday, November 26 for The Prospects Auction

“Bidding closes on Wednesday evening, November 28, for the outstanding collection of Yearling and Weanlings featured in the The Prospects Internet Auction,” states Mike Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Pro Horse Services is excited to team up with Anthony Leier to develop an annual Internet auction designed to offer breeders of Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle prospects a dependable Marketplace they can use, wherever they are. We recognize that many people can’t get their Yearlings to the Congress Super Sale or the NSBA World Show Sale.”

Bidders can view the Internet catalog for this auction at:

https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=306

“Thank you again for all your interest, support and kind words for putting a sale like this together,” adds Anthony Leier. “The turnout has been phenomenal and I can’t wait to do it again next year!! I will be adding payout incentives to the Longe Line classes in 2019 at the APHA, APHC and AQHA CONGRESS for the weanlings sold through this year’s sale, so stayed tuned!!!”

Longe Line exhibitors can shop more than 20 weanlings to choose a prospect for next year. Others can find top prospects for the 2 year-old Western Pleasure or Hunter Under Saddle events.

Whether you show Quarter Horses, Paints or Appaloosas you can find well-bred prospects. This group includes some that are full double registered with AQHA and APHA.

This auction features proven Longe Line competitors, young horses by Top Sires in the industry, prospects with dams that are World Champions or World Champion producers and outstanding individuals. Sires include: Lazy Loper, Blazing Hot, Extremely Hot Chips, No Doubt Im Lazy, VS Flatline, John Simon (APHA), Willy Be Invited, These Irons Are Hot, Machine Made, Its A Southern Thing, Batt Man, Just Expect It, Kissin The Girls, Nite Moves, Open For Suggestion, Ionlylopeformoney, Un Forgettable and more.

Information on registering and bidding – Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/

Anthony Leier has trained, prepared or shown more than 100 World, Congress, NSBA and National Champions, primarily in the Longe Line events. He is dedicated to developing a strong Internet marketplace for young Quarter Horse, Paint and Appaloosas show prospects. Anthony can be contacted by email at anthony.leier@outlook.com or by phone at 775-513-6938.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about selling or bidding on horses in the Prospects Internet Horse Auction contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/